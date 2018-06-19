Danny van Poppel wins Halle Ingooigem
Jakobsen second, De Bie third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Lottonl-Jumbo
|4:30:40
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|4
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|8
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel-Cycling Academy
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|14
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|15
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club
|16
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|17
|Cees Bol (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|18
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|19
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|20
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange Losch
|21
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex
|22
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|26
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|27
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|28
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|29
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|30
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:05
|31
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:00:07
|32
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:09
|33
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:17
|34
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Michael Freiberg (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|36
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Ef Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale
|38
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Lottonl-Jumbo
|40
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Justin Jules (Fra) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|42
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|43
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
|44
|Michael Cools (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|45
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|46
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|47
|Ross Lamb (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|48
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|49
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|50
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|51
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|52
|Adam Lewis (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|53
|Marten Kooistra (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|54
|Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|55
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Liam White (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|57
|Tomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|58
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|59
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|60
|Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|61
|Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|62
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
|63
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|64
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|65
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|67
|Minne Verboom (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|68
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|69
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|71
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|72
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|73
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|0:00:24
|74
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|75
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|76
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Lottonl-Jumbo
|78
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|79
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|80
|James Whelan (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|81
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|82
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
|83
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel-Cycling Academy
|84
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|87
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|88
|Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|90
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|91
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|92
|Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|93
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|94
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|95
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|96
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|97
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lottonl-Jumbo
|0:00:41
|98
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:50
|99
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|100
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|101
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|102
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:00:53
|103
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:59
|104
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:01
|105
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:05
|106
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:01:13
|107
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:02:10
|108
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|109
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|110
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|111
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:04:02
|112
|Arno Debeir (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|0:04:32
|113
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:05:05
|114
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|115
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|116
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|117
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|118
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel)
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Lottonl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|DNF
|Tristan Ward (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|DNF
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Max Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Yorick Slagmulders (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Larry Valvasori (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|DNF
|David Dekker (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
|DNF
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
|DNF
|Louis Deguide (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Florian Deriaux (Fra) Sovac - Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
|DNF
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Nahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Danny Maas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Wesley Van Dyck (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Alastair Christie-Johnston (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dennis Van Der Horst (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
|DNF
|Alexander Porter (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Sascha Bondarenko-Edwards (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|DNF
|Patrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|DNF
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|DNF
|Liam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
|DNF
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
|DNF
|Sean Lake (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
|DNS
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
|DNS
|Daniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
