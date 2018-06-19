Trending

Danny van Poppel wins Halle Ingooigem

Jakobsen second, De Bie third

Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins Halle Ingooigem

Danny van Poppel (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins Halle Ingooigem
(Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Lottonl-Jumbo4:30:40
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
3Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
4Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Kevyn Ista (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
8August Jensen (Nor) Israel-Cycling Academy
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
14Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
15Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club
16Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
17Cees Bol (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
18Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
19Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
20Tom Vermeer (Ned) Team Differdange Losch
21Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex
22Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
24Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
26Erwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
27Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
28Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
29Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
30Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:05
31Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Cycling Academy0:00:07
32Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:09
33Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:17
34Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Michael Freiberg (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
36Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
37Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Ef Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale
38Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Lottonl-Jumbo
40Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Justin Jules (Fra) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
42Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
43Alexander Geuens (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
44Michael Cools (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
45Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
46Cyrus Monk (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
47Ross Lamb (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
48Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
49Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
50Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
51Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
52Adam Lewis (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
53Marten Kooistra (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
54Robbie Van Bakel (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
55Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Liam White (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
57Tomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
58Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
59Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
60Jelle Donders (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
61Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
62Robin Stenuit (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
63Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
64Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
65Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
67Minne Verboom (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
68Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
69Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
70Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
71Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
72Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
73Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy0:00:24
74Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
75Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
76Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Lottonl-Jumbo
78Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
79Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
80James Whelan (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
81Ayden Toovey (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
82Laurent Evrard (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
83Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel-Cycling Academy
84Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
85Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
86Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
87Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
88Lars Bak Ytting (Den) Lotto Soudal
89Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
90Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
91Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
92Thijs De Lange (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
93Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
94Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
95Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
96Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
97Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lottonl-Jumbo0:00:41
98Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:50
99Louis Verhelst (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
100Jens Reynders (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
101Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
102Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club0:00:53
103Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
104Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:01:01
105Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:05
106Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:01:13
107Alexander Maes (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:02:10
108Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
109Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
110Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
111Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:04:02
112Arno Debeir (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal0:04:32
113Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club0:05:05
114Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
115Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
116Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
117Nathan Elliott (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
118Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel)
DNFJelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFFloris De Tier (Bel) Lottonl-Jumbo
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFLionel Taminiaux (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
DNFTristan Ward (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
DNFPeter Lenderink (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
DNFJordi Meeus (Bel) Seg Racing Academy
DNFGuillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMax Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFYorick Slagmulders (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFJelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
DNFLarry Valvasori (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
DNFDavid Dekker (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
DNFRaphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
DNFJoshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
DNFLouis Deguide (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
DNFFlorian Deriaux (Fra) Sovac - Natura4Ever
DNFMatthias Legley (Bel) Sovac - Natura4Ever
DNFLudovic Robeet (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFRobby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFNahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club
DNFDanny Maas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFWesley Van Dyck (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
DNFAlastair Christie-Johnston (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
DNFDennis Van Der Horst (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
DNFAlexander Porter (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFJohannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFAlexander Cools (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFSascha Bondarenko-Edwards (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
DNFPatrick Burt (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
DNFOliver Kent-Spark (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
DNFLiam Magennis (Aus) Drapac Ef P/B Cannondale Holistic Development Team
DNFAngelo De Clercq (Bel) Marlux - Bingoal
DNFSean Lake (Aus) Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling Team
DNSOlivier Pardini (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
DNSDaniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club

