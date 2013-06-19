Image 1 of 10 French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) fell just short of repeating as Halle-Ingooigem champion (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 10 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) won Halle-Ingooigem by the slimmest of margins (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 10 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) won Halle-Ingooigem in a tight sprint ahead of Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 10 Third place finisher Nacer Bouhanni, the defending Halle-Ingooigem champion, rues what might have been (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 10 The sprint for first would be very close between the top three finishers at Halle-Ingooigem (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 10 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) sprinted to his third victory of the season at Belgium's Halle-Ingooigem one-day event. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 10 Halle-Ingooigem champion Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) makes his way to the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 10 Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory at Halle-Ingooigem (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 10 2013 Halle-Ingooigem podium (L-R): Luka Mezgec, Kenny Dehaes and Nacer Bouhanni (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 10 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) contests his last race in the Belgian champion's kit and will try to defend his title on Sunday. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Lotto Belisol's Kenny Dehaes scored his third victory of the season in the one-day Halle-Ingooigem today. Previously the Belgian showed his speed by winning the Trofeo de Palma Mallorca and the Handzame Classic, and followed those results with a narrow victory over Argos-Shimano's Luka Mezgec and last year's Halle-Ingooigem winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ).

The sprint followed the last lap catch of a 12-rider breakaway that had escaped 8km into the race. Kevin De Weert, Pieter Serry and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Gaetan Bille and Jurgen Van Den Walle (Lotto-Belisol), William Clarke and Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos-Shimano), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Paul Voss (Team Netapp-Endura), Laurent Evrard (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) built up a 5:30 advantage, but it wasn't enough to stay clear to the finish.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) started the race wearing the Belgian champion's colors for the last time, but climbed off before the finish, stating to Sporza.be that he wasn't recovered from the Tour de Suisse.

