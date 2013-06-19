Trending

Image 1 of 10

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) fell just short of repeating as Halle-Ingooigem champion

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 10

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) won Halle-Ingooigem by the slimmest of margins

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 10

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) won Halle-Ingooigem in a tight sprint ahead of Luka Mezgec (Argos-Shimano) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 10

Third place finisher Nacer Bouhanni, the defending Halle-Ingooigem champion, rues what might have been

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 10

The sprint for first would be very close between the top three finishers at Halle-Ingooigem

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 10

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) sprinted to his third victory of the season at Belgium's Halle-Ingooigem one-day event.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 10

Halle-Ingooigem champion Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) makes his way to the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 10

Kenny Dehaes (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory at Halle-Ingooigem

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 10

2013 Halle-Ingooigem podium (L-R): Luka Mezgec, Kenny Dehaes and Nacer Bouhanni

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 10

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) contests his last race in the Belgian champion's kit and will try to defend his title on Sunday.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Lotto Belisol's Kenny Dehaes scored his third victory of the season in the one-day Halle-Ingooigem today. Previously the Belgian showed his speed by winning the Trofeo de Palma Mallorca and the Handzame Classic, and followed those results with a narrow victory over Argos-Shimano's Luka Mezgec and last year's Halle-Ingooigem winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ).

The sprint followed the last lap catch of a 12-rider breakaway that had escaped 8km into the race. Kevin De Weert, Pieter Serry and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Gaetan Bille and Jurgen Van Den Walle (Lotto-Belisol), William Clarke and Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos-Shimano), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Paul Voss (Team Netapp-Endura), Laurent Evrard (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) built up a 5:30 advantage, but it wasn't enough to stay clear to the finish.

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) started the race wearing the Belgian champion's colors for the last time, but climbed off before the finish, stating to Sporza.be that he wasn't recovered from the Tour de Suisse.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:25:52
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
7Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
8Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction
11Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
13Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
14Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
15Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
16Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
19Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
20Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
23Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Team 3M
24Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
25Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
26James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
27Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
28Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
29Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
30Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
31Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Wanty
32Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
33Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
35Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
36Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
37Jacek Morajko (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
38Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
39Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
43Russell Downing (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
44Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
46Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
47Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
48Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
49Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
50Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
51Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
52Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Iam Cycling
53Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
54Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
55Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
56Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
57Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
58David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
59Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
61Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
63Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
64Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
65Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
66Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
67Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
68Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
69Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
70Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
71Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
72Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
73Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
74Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
75Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:38
76Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
77Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
78Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
79Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
80Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
81Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:27
82Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders0:01:35
83Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
84Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
85Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
86Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
87Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura0:02:00
88Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
89Sven Jodts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
90Tom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
91Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
92Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
93Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
94Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
95Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
96Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
97Christophe Prémont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
98Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
99Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
101Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
102Glenn O´Shea (Aus) An Post - Chainreaction
103Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
104Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
105Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
106Steven Doms (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team0:07:00
107Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
108Erwin De Kerf (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
109Chris Jory (Aus) Doltcini - Flanders
110Matthias Vanden Heede (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
111Nicolas Mertz (Bel) Verandas Willems
112Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
114William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
115Niels Schittecatte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
116Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
117Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFAntoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFRobin Venneman (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
DNFDirk Finders (Ger) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
DNFMatti Stiens (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
DNFNiels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFSteven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
DNFGiovanni De Merlier (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
DNFRob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNFThomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
DNFMichael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini - Flanders
DNFKoen Barbe (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
DNFKillian Michiels (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Deguelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFKevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
DNFDimitri Fauville (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFSergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFKieran Hambrook (NZl) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGaëtan Marion (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFGlenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFYan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJustin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFRomain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFPaul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFJurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFClément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFJames Mowatt (Aus) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFMats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
DNFBas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
DNFGorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
DNFJoren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
DNFGert-Jan Van Immerseel (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFArnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFYorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFKurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
DNFEdwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFPawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
DNFToon Wouters (Ned) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
DNFJoop De Gans (Ned) Team 3M
DNSKevin Thome (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNSBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
DNSMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
DNSRalf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
DNSJoeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNSDaan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
DNSCorne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
DNSYoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
DNSYu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba - Superano Ham

