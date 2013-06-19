Dehaes wins Halle-Ingooigem
Mezgec, Bouhanni out-sprinted by Lotto rider
Lotto Belisol's Kenny Dehaes scored his third victory of the season in the one-day Halle-Ingooigem today. Previously the Belgian showed his speed by winning the Trofeo de Palma Mallorca and the Handzame Classic, and followed those results with a narrow victory over Argos-Shimano's Luka Mezgec and last year's Halle-Ingooigem winner Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ).
The sprint followed the last lap catch of a 12-rider breakaway that had escaped 8km into the race. Kevin De Weert, Pieter Serry and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Gaetan Bille and Jurgen Van Den Walle (Lotto-Belisol), William Clarke and Ramon Sinkeldam (Argos-Shimano), Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM), Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Paul Voss (Team Netapp-Endura), Laurent Evrard (Wallonie-Bruxelles) and Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) built up a 5:30 advantage, but it wasn't enough to stay clear to the finish.
Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) started the race wearing the Belgian champion's colors for the last time, but climbed off before the finish, stating to Sporza.be that he wasn't recovered from the Tour de Suisse.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:25:52
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|8
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction
|11
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|13
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|14
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|15
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|20
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
|21
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|23
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Team 3M
|24
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|25
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|26
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|27
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|28
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|29
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|30
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|31
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|32
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|36
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|37
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|38
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|39
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|44
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|46
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|47
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|48
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
|49
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|50
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|51
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|52
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Iam Cycling
|53
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|56
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|57
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
|58
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ
|59
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|61
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|63
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|64
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|66
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|68
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|69
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|70
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|72
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|74
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|75
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:38
|76
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|77
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|78
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|80
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|81
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:27
|82
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
|0:01:35
|83
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|84
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|85
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|86
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:02:00
|88
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|89
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|90
|Tom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|91
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|92
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|93
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|94
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|95
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vini Fantini - Selle Italia
|96
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|98
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|99
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|101
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|102
|Glenn O´Shea (Aus) An Post - Chainreaction
|103
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|104
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|106
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
|0:07:00
|107
|Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
|108
|Erwin De Kerf (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
|109
|Chris Jory (Aus) Doltcini - Flanders
|110
|Matthias Vanden Heede (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|111
|Nicolas Mertz (Bel) Verandas Willems
|112
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|114
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|115
|Niels Schittecatte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|116
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
|117
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Robin Venneman (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Niels Van Dorsselaer (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Wanty
|DNF
|Giovanni De Merlier (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|DNF
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini - Flanders
|DNF
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|DNF
|Killian Michiels (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher Deguelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|DNF
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Gaëtan Marion (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yan Dong Xing (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|James Mowatt (Aus) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|DNF
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Gert-Jan Van Immerseel (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|DNF
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) Ccc Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Toon Wouters (Ned) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team 3M
|DNS
|Kevin Thome (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNS
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan - Euphony
|DNS
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNS
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNS
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|DNS
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|DNS
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|DNS
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke - Shanks
|DNS
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba - Superano Ham
