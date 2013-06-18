Trending

Halle-Ingooigem past winners

Champions from 1945 to 2012

Past winners
2012Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
2011Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
2010Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
2009Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
2008Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quick Step
2007Janek Tombak (Est) Jartazi-Promo Fashion
2006Baden Cooke (Aus) Unibet.com
2005Bert Roesems (Bel) Davitamon-Lotto
2004Steven Caethoven (Bel) Vlaanderen-T Interim
2003Jans Koerts (Ned) BankGiroLoterij Cycling Team
2002Danny Daelman (Bel) Palmans-Collstrop
2001Bert Roesems (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2000H. De Clercq
1999W. Omloop
1998S. Ivanov
1997M. Vanhaecke
1996E. Thijs
1995F. Corvers
1994E. Van Lancker
1993J .Devos
1992D. Windels
1991P. Van Roosbroeck
1990L. Ghiesberts
1989H. Redant
1988G. Debaecker
1987D. Clarisse
1986E. Vanderaerden
1985E. Vanhaerens
1984W. Teirlinck
1983E. Planckaert
1982J. Schipper
1981J. Wellens
1980F. Van Looy
1979E. Gijsemans
1978D. Baert
1977W. Planckaert
1976J. Jacobs
1975M. Meerhout
1974P. Sercu
1973W. David
1972T. Gakens
1971N. Vanclooster
1970H. Vrijders
1969R. Devlaeminck
1968R. Furniere
1967D. Vanryckegem
1966H. Van Springel
1965W. Bocklandt
1964W. Bouquet
1963W. Schroeders
1962B. Beheyt
1961G. Decraye
1960O. Declercq
1959N. Fore
1958L. Proost
1957L. Vandaele
1956J. Schils
1955R. De Cock
1954V. Ollevier
1953J. De Valck
1952G. Derijcke
1951M. Blomme
1947E. Sterckx
1946W. Van Dyck
1945L. Vandamme

Latest on Cyclingnews