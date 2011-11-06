Boets best in Ronse
Belgian sees off Wijkel for the win
Junior Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Boets (Bel)
|38:04:00
|2
|Stan Wijkel (Ned)
|0:00:08
|3
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|0:00:22
|4
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)
|0:01:02
|5
|Eric Kramer (Ned) (Bel)
|0:01:20
|6
|Alexander Ameel (Bel)
|0:01:25
|7
|Thibaut Vandekerckhove (Bel)
|0:01:33
|8
|Onno Verheyen (Bel)
|0:01:36
|9
|Michal Paluta (Pol)
|10
|Jelto Veroft (Bel)
|11
|Tijs Huygen (Bel)
|0:01:47
|12
|Braam Merlier (Bel)
|0:01:52
|13
|Jeffrey Jansegers (Bel)
|0:02:41
|14
|Arne Poelvoorde (Bel)
|0:02:58
|15
|Stijn Van Tichelen (Bel)
|0:03:05
|16
|Jonas Degroote (Bel)
|0:03:10
|17
|Bryan Vispoel (Bel)
|0:03:42
|18
|Mathias Cloostermans (Bel)
|0:03:55
|19
|Dieter Claus (Bel)
|0:04:05
|20
|Mike Castel (Ned)
|0:04:09
|21
|Felix Pouilly (Fra)
|0:04:33
|22
|Dylan Delagrense (Bel)
|0:04:36
|23
|Bram Van Weymeersch (Bel)
|0:04:56
|24
|Robin Delaere (Bel)
|0:05:05
|25
|Dieter Coussens (Bel)
|0:05:20
|26
|Glenn Maes (Bel)
|0:05:25
|27
|Nicholas De Laet (Bel)
|28
|Thybo Notredame (Bel)
|0:05:55
|29
|Uwe Vandecauter (Bel)
|0:06:53
|30
|Glenn Havermans (Ned)
|31
|Sören De Clercq (Bel)
|32
|Floris Wassenaar (Ned)
|33
|Christopher Vandenbulcke (Bel)
|34
|Kim Van de Steene (Bel)
|35
|Gilles De Jaeger (Bel)
|36
|Dieter Fleurackers (Bel)
