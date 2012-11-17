Image 1 of 47 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) takes the victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 47 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) took the lead early and never looked back (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 47 Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 47 Aurilien Duval (FUV Aube) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 47 Joeri Adams (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 47 Eddy van IJzendoorn (36Cycling) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 47 Simon Zahner (EKZ Racing Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 47 Martin Zlamalik (Landbouwkrediet-KDL) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 47 Kevin Cant (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 47 Mariusz Gil (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 47 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 47 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 47 Jim Aernouts (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 47 Bart Aernouts (AA Drinks-Leontien.nl Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 47 Fans cheer on Sven Nys (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 47 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 47 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 47 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 47 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 47 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 47 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 47 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 47 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 47 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 47 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 47 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 47 The podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 47 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 47 Check awarding time (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 47 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) leads over the barrier (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 47 Sven Nys leads Kevin Pauwels over a barrier (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 47 Kevin Pauwels hits the ground (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 47 Niels Albert comes up on a downed Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 47 Neils Albert races past (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 47 Kevin Pauwels back up in action (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 47 The podium in Hasselt (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 47 Pauwels fans were on hand (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 47 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) crosses the finish line (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 39 of 47 Klaas Vantornout leads Bart Wellens (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 40 of 47 Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 41 of 47 Bart Aernouts (AA Drinks-Leontien.nl Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 42 of 47 Rob Peeters (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 43 of 47 Radomir Simunek (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 44 of 47 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) wins (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 45 of 47 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) wins (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 46 of 47 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) celebrates victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 47 of 47 Kevin Pauwels gets going after a crash. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

With a demonstration of tactical and technical skills Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) soloed to the win in the third round of the Bpost Bank Trophy cyclo-cross series in Hasselt, Belgium. Series leader Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) surprisingly lost a lot of time on Nys but the world champion remains the series leader.

The race will surely be remembered for an incident that occurred between Nys and Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) as they hit a section of the course covered by tree trunks during the sixth of eight laps. Nys blew Pauwels out of the way. The latter went on to finish third at half a minute from Nys.

Niels Albert finished as runner-up at 14 seconds from Nys but he also lost twenty bonus seconds on the fast course. Albert only keeps 20 seconds from his pre-race lead of 54 seconds. That’s despite his statements that there was only the race in Baal where he potentially could lose time on Nys.

“I felt that Niels struggled [...]. You don’t have to go to the Koppenberg to create gaps,” Nys told Sporza after the race.

The first battle was already won by Nys during the second lap when he won the intermediate sprint, taking fifteen bonus seconds while Albert was lefty empty handed. The pace dropped a little but after an acceleration from Albert early on in the fourth lap the ‘big three’ - Albert, Nys and Pauwels - were gone.

In the sand section at the end of the lap Nys struggled and lost contact. Albert kept the pace high with Pauwels on his wheel thus keeping Nys at short distance in the following lap. After the race Nys declared that he didn’t close the gap in purpose to keep the pace high.

Eventually Nys bridged up to Albert and Pauwels early on in the sixth lap. Pauwels led Nys and Albert when approaching the following obstacle, the two tree trunks. Nys hopped the trunks much faster than Pauwels and overtook Pauwels. The latter appeared scared, locked up, and went over the handlebars on the second trunk. A lifted hand from Nys indicated his apologies.

“I had a lot more speed,” Nys said. “One of us went out of balance. I hesitated. I think I touched him with my elbows. I thought about waiting. It was a crash who could be avoided. It wasn’t in purpose.” Pauwels agreed. “It wasn’t in purpose. If I would’ve hopped there alone I wouldn’t have crashed though,” Pauwels told Sporza.

The crash didn’t keep Nys from dropping the pace. Pauwels quickly trailed the two leaders by eight seconds. A little later Albert lost a few meters on Nys but he kept the gap under control. When hitting the penultimate lap Albert trailed Nys by only a second, with Pauwels chasing at 10 seconds.





Klaas Vantornout was best of the rest, shortly after his team-mate Pauwels, holding off Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) and Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea).

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:54:49 2 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:14 3 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:00:30 4 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:00:36 5 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:00:38 6 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:40 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drinks-Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:49 8 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:00:52 9 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:14 10 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:01:21 11 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink 0:01:25 12 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 0:01:35 13 Aurilien Duval (Fra) UV Aube 14 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:49 15 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:51 16 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:01:53 17 Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 0:01:56 18 Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling 0:02:14 19 Simon Zahner (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 0:02:26 20 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:02:57 21 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet-KDL 0:02:59 22 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) 23 Kevin Cant (Bel) 0:03:06 24 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 0:03:16 25 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:03:25 26 Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 27 Jonathan Page (USA) 0:03:44 28 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Métropole 0:03:55 29 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized 0:04:29 30 Dries Pauwels (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT 0:05:59