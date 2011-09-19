Trending

Dombroski claims first season victory

Smith, Annis round out podium in Vermont

Dombroski leads Smith early in the race.

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Amy Dombroski spent most of the race alone off the front.

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Behind Dombroski, Smith kept a hard pace.

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Dombroski picked up the win in front of a hometown crowd.

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
Andrea Smith was pleased with second.

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)
The women

(Image credit: Todd Prekaski)

Amy Dombroski, coming off a second place at Cross Vegas and in one of her three domestic race appearances before kicking off on a long European campaign, headlined the Elite Women’s race.

Lining up alongside the local favorite were Andrea Smith (Ladies First Racing), herself coming off an eleventh place in Las Vegas and her teammate, Saturday’s winner, Crystal Anthony.

Runner-up from Saturday, Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles), came back looking for a step up. Sara Bresnick (Embrocation Cycling Journal) looked to pick up some early season UCI points as well.

From the gun, it was clear that, despite the late return from Las Vegas, Dombroski and Smith were the class of the race. Dombroski took the holeshot and stretched a gap from the very beginning. Behind her there was a concerted chase put on by Smith, Annis, Bresnick and Anthony, along with Rebecca Wellons (Quad Cycles).

Smith took the reins of the group and quickly snapped the elastic, fighting to reach Dombroski. Smith’s tactic had her well-placed should Dombroski make any mistakes, but no such mistakes came and Dombroski rode a smooth, fast and clean race, taking a victory in front of her father and home crowd.

“It feels good to come home and to win here,“ said an exhausted Dombroski.

Behind her, Smith’s second-place was never in any real jeopardy as Annis sat half a minute behind her. Coming across the line, Smith pumped her fist, obviously pleased with her result. Annis held off a chasing Bresnick for third and a great start to her season with two podiums against stiff competition.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:44:30
2Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:00:24
3Sally Annis (USA) Crossresults.com p/b JRA cycles0:00:56
4Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com0:01:11
5Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:01:27
6Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles0:01:37
7Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team0:02:11
8Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail0:02:31
9Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com0:03:07
10Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:03:11
11Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx0:03:30
12Nancy Labbe-Giguere (Can) LadiesFirst Racing0:03:44
13Julie Lafreniere (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
14Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:04:40
15Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge0:05:32
16Katerine Northcott (USA) Beam Team Racing0:05:40
17Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet0:05:50
18Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:06:26
19Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross0:07:48
20Anna Milkowski (USA) Wheelworks Racing0:08:30

 

