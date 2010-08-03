Men's podium at the Gravity East Sugarbush race (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

Gavin Vaughan (Team Giant/HBG) and Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain/Maxxis) were the big winners of the Gravity East Sugarbush Downhill this past weekend under what were near perfect weather conditions.

Sugarbush Resort, located in mid-state Vermont, hosted the fifth stop of the Gravity East Series. Despite its relatively remote location, Sugarbush attracted over 150 racers, far surpassing 2009 attendance levels.

All the major elements of a classic World Cup downhill course were represented at this year's Sugarbush course: fast brake-burning open ski slope, high-speed rock roads, grassy turns and bermed turns that slammed racers into tight, technical woods.

Off from the top portion of the course, racers made their way through a tight, wooded course section that started out with some maneuvering around trees. A slick off-camber stretch led to the rock face, which proved to be the place where racers would lose time if they made mistakes.

The course once again proved challenging to all racers including elite men's series leader Geritt Beytagh (Morewood USA) and the previous week's winner Snowshoe winner Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros). Both had big crashes in their race runs. Winner Gavin Vaughan put in his work on the course and had his lines dialed. The pros enjoyed race runs of approximately four minutes.

Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain/Maxxis) continued her stranglehold on the Gravity East Women's series, winning her fourth race of the season. Karen Eagan of team Highland sits just a few points behind in second.

The next race on the 2010 Gravity East Calendar is the all new addition to the Gravity East Calendar at Killington Mountain.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gavin Vaughan 0:03:36.83 2 Adam Morse (Von Cooper/GT/Smith) 0:00:08.11 3 Benjamin Moodey (Trek Caop/POCHelmets) 0:00:10.01 4 Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA) 0:00:15.22 5 Kyle Sangers (J&J Cycle/WANT/Specialized) 0:00:15.26 6 Zach Faulkner (Drummer Racing) 0:00:17.83 7 Steve Avery 0:00:18.69 8 James Jeannet (Transcend Orange) 0:00:20.85 9 Ben Hulse (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:22.48 10 Dylan Morley 0:00:25.39 11 Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project) 0:00:25.81 12 Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing) 0:00:27.57 13 Tim Howland (Ftw Factory Racing) 0:00:28.60 14 Conor Rowan (Vans/Protec/Royal) 0:00:31.99 15 Chris Mari (Zeal Optics/Champion) 0:00:32.66 16 Kevin Green 0:00:35.49 17 Brian Yannuzzi 0:00:35.88 18 David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW) 0:00:36.88 19 Dave Trumpore (Evil Bikes) 0:00:38.97 20 Ethan Quehl (East Coat Gravity) 0:00:39.03 21 Alex Moschitti (Giant/HBG/Diablo) 0:00:39.79 22 Paul Adams (Team Drop/Highland) 0:00:45.01 23 John Heino (Cyclesmith) 0:00:45.07 24 Tim White (VonCooper/GT/HBG) 0:00:45.10 25 David Haas (sam adams) 0:03:34.79

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mtn/Chainline) 0:04:28.23 2 Karen Eagan (Highland Mtn/Siniste) 0:00:06.87

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Bagley (FTW Factory Racing) 0:05:06.55 2 Becky Gardner (Beacon Bombers/Nema) 0:00:03.12 3 Hannah Trimble (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:30.70 4 Katelyn Parhiala (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:00:46.65

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs) 0:03:49.34 2 Damon Morin (Highland Mtn/ Troyle) 0:00:06.49 3 Samuel Pensler (Grom Racing) 0:00:09.03 4 Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:20.44 5 Peter Mcnulty 0:00:26.02 6 Hunter Budd (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:28.56 7 Dylan Conte (IRide/Jimmz Pizza) 0:00:38.45

Cat .1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Babcock (Advance Cyclery/Gohu) 0:03:57.51 2 Ryan Gardner (Beacon Bombers/Nema) 0:00:02.03 3 Peter Mihalick (Giant HBG) 0:00:08.35 4 Geoff Ayr (FTW Factory Racing) 0:00:10.85 5 Max Syron (Sinister/United Free) 0:00:10.91 6 Willem Cooper (Von Cooper/GT/Smith) 0:00:14.37 7 Jack Williams (Drummer Racing) 0:00:21.03 8 Jordan Newth 0:00:21.44 9 David Custer (FTW Factory Racing) 0:00:23.25 10 Jason Bourgeois ( Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:00:24.65 11 Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing) 0:00:24.87 12 Alex Mcandrew (Chuck's Bikes) 0:00:26.46 13 Sky Nicholson (Snowfire Racing) 0:00:28.20 14 Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Wayfarer Bike) 0:00:32.57 15 Dave Eypper (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:00:46.76 16 Steven Czaplicki (Knapp's Cyclery) 0:00:48.23 17 Jacob Roy 0:00:58.71 18 Brew Kanis (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:01:08.30 DNF Nathan Pensler (Coyote Hill)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Donnie Roberts (FTW Factory Racing) 0:04:10.96 2 Tim Lagerstedt 0:00:09.26 3 Dave Mee (JRA Cycles) 0:00:09.55 4 Luke Wenschhof 0:00:26.06 5 Leif Erickson (Cantobrigian Mechani) 0:00:33.52 6 John Normand (LoweRiders) 0:00:35.67 7 Seth Salwa (Wachusett Brewing Co.) 0:00:37.37 8 Mark Cognata (JRA Cycles HBG X-Fusion 661) 0:00:51.56 9 Daniel Mutz (Likin' Bikin' .com) 0:01:02.59 10 Paul Luciano 0:01:04.16 11 Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing) 0:13:20.95 DNF Bryan Willis

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Morin (Team Highland/Oakley) 0:04:07.70 2 Dennis Laclair 0:00:06.46 3 James Roy (IRide/Jimmz Pizza) 0:00:29.45 4 Reid Kiniry (Sugarbush - 661) 0:00:31.60 5 Ted Briggs (HAYES/NEMA/INTENSE/JB Bikes) 0:00:39.02 6 Douglass Wilson (Drummer Racing) 0:00:39.04 7 Mike Gallagher (MC Cycle Racing) 0:00:51.83 DNS Paul Labarbera

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Albert (Big T Racing) 0:04:10.44 2 William Castle (Team IdeRide) 0:00:00.16 3 Michael Rosseau 0:00:10.23 4 Nick Richer (Oliver Racing) 0:00:13.75 5 Shane Leslie (High Gear) 0:00:18.43 6 Dylan Dipentima (Sugarbush) 0:00:18.56 7 Derek Mushro 0:00:18.91 8 Santo Christo (TrevBig T Racing) 0:00:30.77 9 Matt Halupowski (kennett High School) 0:00:31.08 10 Chris Anderson 0:00:33.52 11 Colin Bates 0:00:36.22 12 Noah Fairburn 0:00:37.49 13 Colman Lamb 0:00:40.97 14 Levi Whitaker 0:00:45.60 15 Michae Brancoturte 0:01:15.79 16 Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / KONA grass rBurlington CT) 0:01:16.96 17 Erik Iride Glouchevitch 0:01:19.85 DNS Chase Pennoyer DNS Merrick Harris

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Bureau (Oliver RACING) 0:04:31.03 2 Nathan Roy 0:00:03.13 3 Sam Wiggin (Team Highland) 0:00:05.88 4 Wyatt Vargas (Earls Cyclery) 0:00:11.21 5 Zack Taylor (Blue Sky Bicycles) 0:00:11.93 6 Dan Ertel 0:00:16.17 7 Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing) 0:00:17.19 8 Marc Schneider (Big T Racing) 0:00:21.77 9 Sam Slivinski (Big T Racing) 0:00:25.32 10 William Czaja (Big T Racing) 0:00:36.29 11 Jonathan Klepadlo 0:00:45.22 12 Jake Goss 0:02:11.69 DNF Gary Graser

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shad Wilson 0:04:13.71 2 Chad Borefsky (Sugarbush) 0:00:16.08 3 Jason Knecht (IRide/Scott Sports) 0:00:29.56 4 Jake Morrill 0:00:39.60 5 Michael Rossi (TEAM MARTY'S) 0:00:46.66 6 Justin Breault (Subway/Big T Racing) 0:01:02.54 7 Joaquin Canizales 0:01:49.19 DSQ Tom Knox

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Bodycoat 0:04:45.95 2 Ed Mcdaniel (Old Guys Rock / RideDC.com/NEMA/SMbrooklyn) 0:00:47.06 3 Alan Daum (NittanyMBA.org) 0:00:51.26 4 Santo Christo (TimoBig T Racing) 0:00:59.84 5 David Gray 0:01:08.86 6 Eric Johnson (Bicycle Pro/VVh Sung) 0:01:32.91 7 Anthony Carafa 0:02:18.28

Cat. 2/3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Drenen (Trapp Family Brewery) 0:05:41.34 2 St Levesque Sowles 0:00:10.14 3 Meredith Mansfield (Drummer Racing) 0:00:25.57 4 Elixandria Porru (Oneal/MobileBici.com) 0:00:26.88 5 Jennel Ortiz (Team Marty's) 0:02:15.28 DNS Moira Lamay DNS Jennifer Tammam (FTW Factory Racing)

Cat 3 Men 18 & Under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Delonais 0:04:55.67 2 Ryan Mcevoy 0:00:01.21 3 Johnny Egan (Sugarbush) 0:00:17.28 4 Eli Kravitz 0:00:21.46 5 Simon Smidt 0:00:35.06 6 Thomas Nevins (Big T Racing) 0:00:41.59 7 Brandon Putter 0:00:43.64 8 Connor Gorman 0:00:44.81 9 Grayson Morin (Highland Mtn) 0:01:03.29 10 Santo Christo (BrenBig T Racing) 0:01:12.96 11 Jacob Palmerio 0:01:35.32 12 Nick Gray 0:02:00.81 DNS Ben Massucco

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wayne Plumadore (Poose and hoops Racing) 0:04:45.36 2 Matthew Rabideau (Poose and hoops Racing) 0:00:38.12 3 Trek Vandecar (Denny's Racing) 0:00:43.71 4 Matthew Emelett (Vermont National Guard) 0:01:45.35 5 Josh Bergeron (Flatline Racing) 0:02:20.75 6 Doug Lamay 0:03:09.58