Vaughan wins by eight seconds at Sugarbush

Bourque wins women's race

Men's podium at the Gravity East Sugarbush race

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

Gavin Vaughan (Team Giant/HBG) and Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain/Maxxis) were the big winners of the Gravity East Sugarbush Downhill this past weekend under what were near perfect weather conditions.

Sugarbush Resort, located in mid-state Vermont, hosted the fifth stop of the Gravity East Series. Despite its relatively remote location, Sugarbush attracted over 150 racers, far surpassing 2009 attendance levels.

All the major elements of a classic World Cup downhill course were represented at this year's Sugarbush course: fast brake-burning open ski slope, high-speed rock roads, grassy turns and bermed turns that slammed racers into tight, technical woods.

Off from the top portion of the course, racers made their way through a tight, wooded course section that started out with some maneuvering around trees. A slick off-camber stretch led to the rock face, which proved to be the place where racers would lose time if they made mistakes.

The course once again proved challenging to all racers including elite men's series leader Geritt Beytagh (Morewood USA) and the previous week's winner Snowshoe winner Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros). Both had big crashes in their race runs. Winner Gavin Vaughan put in his work on the course and had his lines dialed. The pros enjoyed race runs of approximately four minutes.

Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain/Maxxis) continued her stranglehold on the Gravity East Women's series, winning her fourth race of the season. Karen Eagan of team Highland sits just a few points behind in second.

The next race on the 2010 Gravity East Calendar is the all new addition to the Gravity East Calendar at Killington Mountain.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gavin Vaughan0:03:36.83
2Adam Morse (Von Cooper/GT/Smith)0:00:08.11
3Benjamin Moodey (Trek Caop/POCHelmets)0:00:10.01
4Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA)0:00:15.22
5Kyle Sangers (J&J Cycle/WANT/Specialized)0:00:15.26
6Zach Faulkner (Drummer Racing)0:00:17.83
7Steve Avery0:00:18.69
8James Jeannet (Transcend Orange)0:00:20.85
9Ben Hulse (Morpheus Cycles)0:00:22.48
10Dylan Morley0:00:25.39
11Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project)0:00:25.81
12Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)0:00:27.57
13Tim Howland (Ftw Factory Racing)0:00:28.60
14Conor Rowan (Vans/Protec/Royal)0:00:31.99
15Chris Mari (Zeal Optics/Champion)0:00:32.66
16Kevin Green0:00:35.49
17Brian Yannuzzi0:00:35.88
18David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW)0:00:36.88
19Dave Trumpore (Evil Bikes)0:00:38.97
20Ethan Quehl (East Coat Gravity)0:00:39.03
21Alex Moschitti (Giant/HBG/Diablo)0:00:39.79
22Paul Adams (Team Drop/Highland)0:00:45.01
23John Heino (Cyclesmith)0:00:45.07
24Tim White (VonCooper/GT/HBG)0:00:45.10
25David Haas (sam adams)0:03:34.79

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mtn/Chainline)0:04:28.23
2Karen Eagan (Highland Mtn/Siniste)0:00:06.87

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Bagley (FTW Factory Racing)0:05:06.55
2Becky Gardner (Beacon Bombers/Nema)0:00:03.12
3Hannah Trimble (Morpheus Cycles)0:00:30.70
4Katelyn Parhiala (Wachusett Brew Racing)0:00:46.65

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs)0:03:49.34
2Damon Morin (Highland Mtn/ Troyle)0:00:06.49
3Samuel Pensler (Grom Racing)0:00:09.03
4Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free)0:00:20.44
5Peter Mcnulty0:00:26.02
6Hunter Budd (Sinister/United Free)0:00:28.56
7Dylan Conte (IRide/Jimmz Pizza)0:00:38.45

Cat .1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Babcock (Advance Cyclery/Gohu)0:03:57.51
2Ryan Gardner (Beacon Bombers/Nema)0:00:02.03
3Peter Mihalick (Giant HBG)0:00:08.35
4Geoff Ayr (FTW Factory Racing)0:00:10.85
5Max Syron (Sinister/United Free)0:00:10.91
6Willem Cooper (Von Cooper/GT/Smith)0:00:14.37
7Jack Williams (Drummer Racing)0:00:21.03
8Jordan Newth0:00:21.44
9David Custer (FTW Factory Racing)0:00:23.25
10Jason Bourgeois ( Wachusett Brew Racing)0:00:24.65
11Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing)0:00:24.87
12Alex Mcandrew (Chuck's Bikes)0:00:26.46
13Sky Nicholson (Snowfire Racing)0:00:28.20
14Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Wayfarer Bike)0:00:32.57
15Dave Eypper (Wachusett Brew Racing)0:00:46.76
16Steven Czaplicki (Knapp's Cyclery)0:00:48.23
17Jacob Roy0:00:58.71
18Brew Kanis (Wachusett Brew Racing)0:01:08.30
DNFNathan Pensler (Coyote Hill)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Donnie Roberts (FTW Factory Racing)0:04:10.96
2Tim Lagerstedt0:00:09.26
3Dave Mee (JRA Cycles)0:00:09.55
4Luke Wenschhof0:00:26.06
5Leif Erickson (Cantobrigian Mechani)0:00:33.52
6John Normand (LoweRiders)0:00:35.67
7Seth Salwa (Wachusett Brewing Co.)0:00:37.37
8Mark Cognata (JRA Cycles HBG X-Fusion 661)0:00:51.56
9Daniel Mutz (Likin' Bikin' .com)0:01:02.59
10Paul Luciano0:01:04.16
11Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing)0:13:20.95
DNFBryan Willis

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Morin (Team Highland/Oakley)0:04:07.70
2Dennis Laclair0:00:06.46
3James Roy (IRide/Jimmz Pizza)0:00:29.45
4Reid Kiniry (Sugarbush - 661)0:00:31.60
5Ted Briggs (HAYES/NEMA/INTENSE/JB Bikes)0:00:39.02
6Douglass Wilson (Drummer Racing)0:00:39.04
7Mike Gallagher (MC Cycle Racing)0:00:51.83
DNSPaul Labarbera

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Albert (Big T Racing)0:04:10.44
2William Castle (Team IdeRide)0:00:00.16
3Michael Rosseau0:00:10.23
4Nick Richer (Oliver Racing)0:00:13.75
5Shane Leslie (High Gear)0:00:18.43
6Dylan Dipentima (Sugarbush)0:00:18.56
7Derek Mushro0:00:18.91
8Santo Christo (TrevBig T Racing)0:00:30.77
9Matt Halupowski (kennett High School)0:00:31.08
10Chris Anderson0:00:33.52
11Colin Bates0:00:36.22
12Noah Fairburn0:00:37.49
13Colman Lamb0:00:40.97
14Levi Whitaker0:00:45.60
15Michae Brancoturte0:01:15.79
16Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / KONA grass rBurlington CT)0:01:16.96
17Erik Iride Glouchevitch0:01:19.85
DNSChase Pennoyer
DNSMerrick Harris

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Bureau (Oliver RACING)0:04:31.03
2Nathan Roy0:00:03.13
3Sam Wiggin (Team Highland)0:00:05.88
4Wyatt Vargas (Earls Cyclery)0:00:11.21
5Zack Taylor (Blue Sky Bicycles)0:00:11.93
6Dan Ertel0:00:16.17
7Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing)0:00:17.19
8Marc Schneider (Big T Racing)0:00:21.77
9Sam Slivinski (Big T Racing)0:00:25.32
10William Czaja (Big T Racing)0:00:36.29
11Jonathan Klepadlo0:00:45.22
12Jake Goss0:02:11.69
DNFGary Graser

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shad Wilson0:04:13.71
2Chad Borefsky (Sugarbush)0:00:16.08
3Jason Knecht (IRide/Scott Sports)0:00:29.56
4Jake Morrill0:00:39.60
5Michael Rossi (TEAM MARTY'S)0:00:46.66
6Justin Breault (Subway/Big T Racing)0:01:02.54
7Joaquin Canizales0:01:49.19
DSQTom Knox

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Bodycoat0:04:45.95
2Ed Mcdaniel (Old Guys Rock / RideDC.com/NEMA/SMbrooklyn)0:00:47.06
3Alan Daum (NittanyMBA.org)0:00:51.26
4Santo Christo (TimoBig T Racing)0:00:59.84
5David Gray0:01:08.86
6Eric Johnson (Bicycle Pro/VVh Sung)0:01:32.91
7Anthony Carafa0:02:18.28

Cat. 2/3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Drenen (Trapp Family Brewery)0:05:41.34
2St Levesque Sowles0:00:10.14
3Meredith Mansfield (Drummer Racing)0:00:25.57
4Elixandria Porru (Oneal/MobileBici.com)0:00:26.88
5Jennel Ortiz (Team Marty's)0:02:15.28
DNSMoira Lamay
DNSJennifer Tammam (FTW Factory Racing)

Cat 3 Men 18 & Under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Delonais0:04:55.67
2Ryan Mcevoy0:00:01.21
3Johnny Egan (Sugarbush)0:00:17.28
4Eli Kravitz0:00:21.46
5Simon Smidt0:00:35.06
6Thomas Nevins (Big T Racing)0:00:41.59
7Brandon Putter0:00:43.64
8Connor Gorman0:00:44.81
9Grayson Morin (Highland Mtn)0:01:03.29
10Santo Christo (BrenBig T Racing)0:01:12.96
11Jacob Palmerio0:01:35.32
12Nick Gray0:02:00.81
DNSBen Massucco

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wayne Plumadore (Poose and hoops Racing)0:04:45.36
2Matthew Rabideau (Poose and hoops Racing)0:00:38.12
3Trek Vandecar (Denny's Racing)0:00:43.71
4Matthew Emelett (Vermont National Guard)0:01:45.35
5Josh Bergeron (Flatline Racing)0:02:20.75
6Doug Lamay0:03:09.58

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Josh Phelps0:04:58.78
2Dave Huff (Mongoose Tribe)0:00:05.95
3Jr Peter Marmorato (Fast Line Racing)0:00:08.29
4Joe Eaton (Flatline Racing)0:00:11.73
5Steven Maxwell (CCE Llc)0:00:14.50
6Todd Boucher (Bennett's Bycles/MMR)0:00:30.50

 

