Vaughan wins by eight seconds at Sugarbush
Bourque wins women's race
Gavin Vaughan (Team Giant/HBG) and Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain/Maxxis) were the big winners of the Gravity East Sugarbush Downhill this past weekend under what were near perfect weather conditions.
Sugarbush Resort, located in mid-state Vermont, hosted the fifth stop of the Gravity East Series. Despite its relatively remote location, Sugarbush attracted over 150 racers, far surpassing 2009 attendance levels.
All the major elements of a classic World Cup downhill course were represented at this year's Sugarbush course: fast brake-burning open ski slope, high-speed rock roads, grassy turns and bermed turns that slammed racers into tight, technical woods.
Off from the top portion of the course, racers made their way through a tight, wooded course section that started out with some maneuvering around trees. A slick off-camber stretch led to the rock face, which proved to be the place where racers would lose time if they made mistakes.
The course once again proved challenging to all racers including elite men's series leader Geritt Beytagh (Morewood USA) and the previous week's winner Snowshoe winner Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros). Both had big crashes in their race runs. Winner Gavin Vaughan put in his work on the course and had his lines dialed. The pros enjoyed race runs of approximately four minutes.
Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain/Maxxis) continued her stranglehold on the Gravity East Women's series, winning her fourth race of the season. Karen Eagan of team Highland sits just a few points behind in second.
The next race on the 2010 Gravity East Calendar is the all new addition to the Gravity East Calendar at Killington Mountain.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin Vaughan
|0:03:36.83
|2
|Adam Morse (Von Cooper/GT/Smith)
|0:00:08.11
|3
|Benjamin Moodey (Trek Caop/POCHelmets)
|0:00:10.01
|4
|Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA)
|0:00:15.22
|5
|Kyle Sangers (J&J Cycle/WANT/Specialized)
|0:00:15.26
|6
|Zach Faulkner (Drummer Racing)
|0:00:17.83
|7
|Steve Avery
|0:00:18.69
|8
|James Jeannet (Transcend Orange)
|0:00:20.85
|9
|Ben Hulse (Morpheus Cycles)
|0:00:22.48
|10
|Dylan Morley
|0:00:25.39
|11
|Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project)
|0:00:25.81
|12
|Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)
|0:00:27.57
|13
|Tim Howland (Ftw Factory Racing)
|0:00:28.60
|14
|Conor Rowan (Vans/Protec/Royal)
|0:00:31.99
|15
|Chris Mari (Zeal Optics/Champion)
|0:00:32.66
|16
|Kevin Green
|0:00:35.49
|17
|Brian Yannuzzi
|0:00:35.88
|18
|David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW)
|0:00:36.88
|19
|Dave Trumpore (Evil Bikes)
|0:00:38.97
|20
|Ethan Quehl (East Coat Gravity)
|0:00:39.03
|21
|Alex Moschitti (Giant/HBG/Diablo)
|0:00:39.79
|22
|Paul Adams (Team Drop/Highland)
|0:00:45.01
|23
|John Heino (Cyclesmith)
|0:00:45.07
|24
|Tim White (VonCooper/GT/HBG)
|0:00:45.10
|25
|David Haas (sam adams)
|0:03:34.79
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mtn/Chainline)
|0:04:28.23
|2
|Karen Eagan (Highland Mtn/Siniste)
|0:00:06.87
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Bagley (FTW Factory Racing)
|0:05:06.55
|2
|Becky Gardner (Beacon Bombers/Nema)
|0:00:03.12
|3
|Hannah Trimble (Morpheus Cycles)
|0:00:30.70
|4
|Katelyn Parhiala (Wachusett Brew Racing)
|0:00:46.65
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs)
|0:03:49.34
|2
|Damon Morin (Highland Mtn/ Troyle)
|0:00:06.49
|3
|Samuel Pensler (Grom Racing)
|0:00:09.03
|4
|Ray Syron (Sinister/United Free)
|0:00:20.44
|5
|Peter Mcnulty
|0:00:26.02
|6
|Hunter Budd (Sinister/United Free)
|0:00:28.56
|7
|Dylan Conte (IRide/Jimmz Pizza)
|0:00:38.45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Babcock (Advance Cyclery/Gohu)
|0:03:57.51
|2
|Ryan Gardner (Beacon Bombers/Nema)
|0:00:02.03
|3
|Peter Mihalick (Giant HBG)
|0:00:08.35
|4
|Geoff Ayr (FTW Factory Racing)
|0:00:10.85
|5
|Max Syron (Sinister/United Free)
|0:00:10.91
|6
|Willem Cooper (Von Cooper/GT/Smith)
|0:00:14.37
|7
|Jack Williams (Drummer Racing)
|0:00:21.03
|8
|Jordan Newth
|0:00:21.44
|9
|David Custer (FTW Factory Racing)
|0:00:23.25
|10
|Jason Bourgeois ( Wachusett Brew Racing)
|0:00:24.65
|11
|Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing)
|0:00:24.87
|12
|Alex Mcandrew (Chuck's Bikes)
|0:00:26.46
|13
|Sky Nicholson (Snowfire Racing)
|0:00:28.20
|14
|Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Wayfarer Bike)
|0:00:32.57
|15
|Dave Eypper (Wachusett Brew Racing)
|0:00:46.76
|16
|Steven Czaplicki (Knapp's Cyclery)
|0:00:48.23
|17
|Jacob Roy
|0:00:58.71
|18
|Brew Kanis (Wachusett Brew Racing)
|0:01:08.30
|DNF
|Nathan Pensler (Coyote Hill)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Donnie Roberts (FTW Factory Racing)
|0:04:10.96
|2
|Tim Lagerstedt
|0:00:09.26
|3
|Dave Mee (JRA Cycles)
|0:00:09.55
|4
|Luke Wenschhof
|0:00:26.06
|5
|Leif Erickson (Cantobrigian Mechani)
|0:00:33.52
|6
|John Normand (LoweRiders)
|0:00:35.67
|7
|Seth Salwa (Wachusett Brewing Co.)
|0:00:37.37
|8
|Mark Cognata (JRA Cycles HBG X-Fusion 661)
|0:00:51.56
|9
|Daniel Mutz (Likin' Bikin' .com)
|0:01:02.59
|10
|Paul Luciano
|0:01:04.16
|11
|Jason Scheiding (Fast Line Racing)
|0:13:20.95
|DNF
|Bryan Willis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Morin (Team Highland/Oakley)
|0:04:07.70
|2
|Dennis Laclair
|0:00:06.46
|3
|James Roy (IRide/Jimmz Pizza)
|0:00:29.45
|4
|Reid Kiniry (Sugarbush - 661)
|0:00:31.60
|5
|Ted Briggs (HAYES/NEMA/INTENSE/JB Bikes)
|0:00:39.02
|6
|Douglass Wilson (Drummer Racing)
|0:00:39.04
|7
|Mike Gallagher (MC Cycle Racing)
|0:00:51.83
|DNS
|Paul Labarbera
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dan Albert (Big T Racing)
|0:04:10.44
|2
|William Castle (Team IdeRide)
|0:00:00.16
|3
|Michael Rosseau
|0:00:10.23
|4
|Nick Richer (Oliver Racing)
|0:00:13.75
|5
|Shane Leslie (High Gear)
|0:00:18.43
|6
|Dylan Dipentima (Sugarbush)
|0:00:18.56
|7
|Derek Mushro
|0:00:18.91
|8
|Santo Christo (TrevBig T Racing)
|0:00:30.77
|9
|Matt Halupowski (kennett High School)
|0:00:31.08
|10
|Chris Anderson
|0:00:33.52
|11
|Colin Bates
|0:00:36.22
|12
|Noah Fairburn
|0:00:37.49
|13
|Colman Lamb
|0:00:40.97
|14
|Levi Whitaker
|0:00:45.60
|15
|Michae Brancoturte
|0:01:15.79
|16
|Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / KONA grass rBurlington CT)
|0:01:16.96
|17
|Erik Iride Glouchevitch
|0:01:19.85
|DNS
|Chase Pennoyer
|DNS
|Merrick Harris
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Bureau (Oliver RACING)
|0:04:31.03
|2
|Nathan Roy
|0:00:03.13
|3
|Sam Wiggin (Team Highland)
|0:00:05.88
|4
|Wyatt Vargas (Earls Cyclery)
|0:00:11.21
|5
|Zack Taylor (Blue Sky Bicycles)
|0:00:11.93
|6
|Dan Ertel
|0:00:16.17
|7
|Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing)
|0:00:17.19
|8
|Marc Schneider (Big T Racing)
|0:00:21.77
|9
|Sam Slivinski (Big T Racing)
|0:00:25.32
|10
|William Czaja (Big T Racing)
|0:00:36.29
|11
|Jonathan Klepadlo
|0:00:45.22
|12
|Jake Goss
|0:02:11.69
|DNF
|Gary Graser
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shad Wilson
|0:04:13.71
|2
|Chad Borefsky (Sugarbush)
|0:00:16.08
|3
|Jason Knecht (IRide/Scott Sports)
|0:00:29.56
|4
|Jake Morrill
|0:00:39.60
|5
|Michael Rossi (TEAM MARTY'S)
|0:00:46.66
|6
|Justin Breault (Subway/Big T Racing)
|0:01:02.54
|7
|Joaquin Canizales
|0:01:49.19
|DSQ
|Tom Knox
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Bodycoat
|0:04:45.95
|2
|Ed Mcdaniel (Old Guys Rock / RideDC.com/NEMA/SMbrooklyn)
|0:00:47.06
|3
|Alan Daum (NittanyMBA.org)
|0:00:51.26
|4
|Santo Christo (TimoBig T Racing)
|0:00:59.84
|5
|David Gray
|0:01:08.86
|6
|Eric Johnson (Bicycle Pro/VVh Sung)
|0:01:32.91
|7
|Anthony Carafa
|0:02:18.28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Drenen (Trapp Family Brewery)
|0:05:41.34
|2
|St Levesque Sowles
|0:00:10.14
|3
|Meredith Mansfield (Drummer Racing)
|0:00:25.57
|4
|Elixandria Porru (Oneal/MobileBici.com)
|0:00:26.88
|5
|Jennel Ortiz (Team Marty's)
|0:02:15.28
|DNS
|Moira Lamay
|DNS
|Jennifer Tammam (FTW Factory Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Delonais
|0:04:55.67
|2
|Ryan Mcevoy
|0:00:01.21
|3
|Johnny Egan (Sugarbush)
|0:00:17.28
|4
|Eli Kravitz
|0:00:21.46
|5
|Simon Smidt
|0:00:35.06
|6
|Thomas Nevins (Big T Racing)
|0:00:41.59
|7
|Brandon Putter
|0:00:43.64
|8
|Connor Gorman
|0:00:44.81
|9
|Grayson Morin (Highland Mtn)
|0:01:03.29
|10
|Santo Christo (BrenBig T Racing)
|0:01:12.96
|11
|Jacob Palmerio
|0:01:35.32
|12
|Nick Gray
|0:02:00.81
|DNS
|Ben Massucco
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wayne Plumadore (Poose and hoops Racing)
|0:04:45.36
|2
|Matthew Rabideau (Poose and hoops Racing)
|0:00:38.12
|3
|Trek Vandecar (Denny's Racing)
|0:00:43.71
|4
|Matthew Emelett (Vermont National Guard)
|0:01:45.35
|5
|Josh Bergeron (Flatline Racing)
|0:02:20.75
|6
|Doug Lamay
|0:03:09.58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Josh Phelps
|0:04:58.78
|2
|Dave Huff (Mongoose Tribe)
|0:00:05.95
|3
|Jr Peter Marmorato (Fast Line Racing)
|0:00:08.29
|4
|Joe Eaton (Flatline Racing)
|0:00:11.73
|5
|Steven Maxwell (CCE Llc)
|0:00:14.50
|6
|Todd Boucher (Bennett's Bycles/MMR)
|0:00:30.50
