Heath throws down in Plattekill
Bourqe wins women's round of Gravity East Series
Rockets' red glare and bombs bursting in air can best describe the Gravity East Series racing at the Plattekill Bike Park during this past Fourth of July holiday weekend
With a stacked elite field, the outcome was anyone's guess. In the men's race, Chris Heath (KHS Factory) threw down the fastest time of the day followed closely by Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros) and Gavin Vaughan (Team Giant HBG) who got the race run of the weekend after injuring his hand in practice Saturday.
15-year-old Richie Rude (Specialized Allride Academy) was fast enough for the fourth spot with Jason Memmelaar (Team Giant HBG) right behind him rounding out the top five.
In the elite women's race, Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain Bikes) won ahead of Karen Eagan (Highland) and Joanna Petterson (Nema Maxxis).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Heath (KHS Factory)
|0:02:39.160
|2
|Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pro)
|0:00:01.890
|3
|Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/Diablo)
|0:00:02.370
|4
|Richard Rude JR (Specialized Allride Academy)
|0:00:03.390
|5
|Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HGB)
|0:00:04.300
|6
|Leif Lorenzen
|0:00:05.710
|7
|Phillip Kmetz (FTW Racing)
|0:00:06.160
|8
|Adam Morse (VonCooper/GT/HBG)
|0:00:06.970
|9
|Tim White (VonCooper/GT/HBG)
|0:00:07.150
|10
|Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA)
|0:00:07.840
|11
|Robin Klinkert (My right pocket)
|0:00:08.900
|12
|Brian Yannuzzi (LoweRiders Derailed)
|0:00:12.720
|13
|Tim Howland (FTW Industries)
|0:00:14.370
|14
|Benjamin Hulse (Morpheus Cycles)
|0:00:14.570
|15
|Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing/Corsair/Nissan of Keene)
|0:00:14.920
|16
|Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics)
|0:00:16.040
|17
|Jason Beckley
|0:00:17.110
|18
|Bert Boyce (Sam Adams)
|0:00:19.200
|19
|Justin Gregory (Seven Springs DH Park)
|0:00:21.020
|20
|Benedict Treglia (Foes Racing/Fox Shox/661/Sunline/Point1)
|0:00:22.380
|21
|David Haas (Sam Adams)
|0:00:22.720
|22
|Conor Rowan (Royal/Vans/ProTec)
|0:00:22.760
|23
|Justin Beers
|0:00:23.320
|24
|Alex Moschitti (Giant/Hayes/Diablo/Smith/e13/KMC/ 5/10)
|0:00:23.420
|25
|Zachary Faulkner
|0:00:23.730
|26
|Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project/Highland)
|0:00:25.990
|27
|Andrew Bressem (Wachusett Brewing Company)
|0:00:36.580
|28
|David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW/Atomlab/Kuat)
|0:02:21.710
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain / Chain Line Cycles)
|0:03:16.550
|2
|Karen Eagan (Highland Mountain/Sinister Bikes)
|0:00:17.440
|3
|Joanna Petterson (Nema/Maxxis)
|0:00:29.820
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Morgan (Team Moorewood USA)
|0:02:53.910
|2
|Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs)
|0:00:01.050
|3
|Matt Lareau (Killington/Marzocchi/Royal)
|0:00:04.060
|4
|Luen Proft (Killington/Raceface/Kenda)
|0:00:05.350
|5
|Alex Bowdish (Green Mountain DH)
|0:00:06.860
|6
|Nikolas Dudukovich (gamut USA/ Leatt)
|0:00:08.160
|7
|Peter McNulty (Gravity Project)
|0:00:13.160
|8
|Andrew Schumer (Green Mountain DH )
|0:00:15.530
|9
|David Milkiewicz (Gravity Project)
|0:00:15.550
|10
|Ray Syron (Sinister/United Freeride)
|0:00:18.700
|11
|Max Hautaniemi (Gravity Project)
|0:00:21.760
|DNF
|Damon Morin (Highland Mtn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arthur Babcock (Advance Cyclery)
|0:02:55.540
|2
|Cody Gray
|0:00:01.850
|3
|Ryan Gardner (NEMA/Beacon Cycles)
|0:00:03.100
|4
|Jason Bourgeois (Wachusett Brewing Co)
|0:00:03.590
|5
|Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing)
|0:00:04.910
|6
|Willem Cooper (VonCooper GT)
|0:00:06.310
|7
|Nik Patalano (Spooky Bikes)
|0:00:06.780
|8
|Nicholas D'Emidio (661/SPY)
|0:00:07.590
|9
|Jordan Newth
|0:00:08.220
|10
|Geoff Ayr (FTW Factory Racing)
|0:00:08.820
|11
|Matt Dahlmeyer (Action Sports)
|0:00:08.900
|12
|Peter John Mihalick (Giant/HBG/Diablo/e13)
|0:00:09.390
|13
|Anthony Coneski (Beacon Bikes/Beacon Bombers)
|0:00:09.810
|14
|Ryan Conroy (North Eastern University )
|0:00:10.360
|15
|David Custer (FTW Industries)
|0:00:11.580
|16
|Jason Nixon (Sicklines)
|0:00:12.030
|17
|John (Jack) Williams (Drummer Racing/Andy's Cycle/Crank Brothe)
|0:00:12.040
|18
|Robby Ramirez (Voncooper/GT)
|0:00:14.930
|19
|Daniel Phillips (Radical Racing)
|0:00:16.650
|20
|Jacob Roy
|0:00:20.200
|21
|Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Wayfarer)
|0:00:26.080
|22
|Eric Miller (Delta House Racing/Team Martey's)
|0:00:26.460
|23
|David Eypper (Wachusett Brewing Co)
|0:00:27.430
|24
|steven czaplicki (Knapp's Cycelry)
|0:00:30.740
|25
|Jonathan Gillespie (Gravity Project)
|0:00:44.190
|26
|Ben Gidney (Morewood Bikes)
|0:00:51.300
|27
|Eric Allocco (Intense Grass Roots)
|0:01:16.980
|DNF
|Ross Ciminelli (Design Physics/Rowlett's)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Snyder (Down Tube Cycles/VonCooper)
|0:02:57.400
|2
|Donald Roberts (FTW Factory Racing)
|0:00:05.230
|3
|Jason Scheiding (Fastline Racing)
|0:00:06.660
|4
|Bryan Willis (Wachusett Brewing Co)
|0:00:09.120
|5
|David Mee (JRA Cycles/Kali Protective)
|0:00:09.180
|6
|David Townsend (Gravity Project)
|0:00:12.770
|7
|Michael Mullen (661/Elevate Cycles/Livewire Energy)
|0:00:14.360
|8
|Leif Erickson (Cantabrigian Mechanics)
|0:00:19.930
|9
|Nicholas White (Team Marty's)
|0:00:23.180
|10
|Neal Demaio (Gravity Project)
|0:00:26.510
|11
|Andy Haskell (Nissan of Keene/No Fear Downhill race te)
|0:00:57.140
|12
|Timothy Bace
|0:00:57.590
|13
|Sean Tarricone (Crash Or Win Racing)
|0:01:00.420
|14
|Mancil Gray (Chainsmoke Racing)
|0:19:49.820
|DNF
|Adam Franklin
|DNF
|Jason Washer (NEMA/Hayes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charles Morin (Highland Mtn)
|0:03:04.720
|2
|Jacob Dallegro (Sinical Racing)
|0:00:03.620
|3
|Dennis LaClair (Wachusett Brewing Co)
|0:00:05.990
|4
|Thomas Shomper (Athletico Fitness Closet)
|0:00:08.350
|5
|James Roy (iRide/Jimmz Pizza)
|0:00:11.380
|6
|Ted Briggs (Intense/NEMA/HAYES)
|0:00:17.840
|7
|John Galli (Advance Cyclery)
|0:00:20.650
|8
|John Pallotto (Morewood/Royal)
|0:00:22.250
|9
|Steven Battaglini (Elevate/Chumba)
|0:00:24.540
|10
|Paul La Barbera
|0:00:28.800
|11
|Reid Kiniry (Michelin/661)
|0:00:29.180
|12
|Ernest Reale (Plattekill)
|0:00:29.250
|13
|Paul Makowski
|0:00:29.540
|14
|Richard Rude (Gravity Project)
|0:00:30.150
|15
|George Ulmer (Plattekill)
|0:00:35.130
|16
|Michael Dart (Chainsmoke racing)
|0:00:39.250
|17
|John Cambronero
|0:00:59.000
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katelyn Parhiala (Wachusettsn Brewery)
|0:03:54.450
|2
|Rebecca Gardner (Beacon Bombers/Nema)
|0:00:01.490
|3
|Rebecca Bagley (FTW Factory Racing/Azonic/Ernies/SDG)
|0:00:02.390
|4
|Felicia Kearsley (Windham Mtn Outfitters)
|0:00:35.850
|5
|Leslie Litton (Girth Bikes)
|0:16:27.910
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Karolicki (K-Bikes)
|0:03:08.250
|2
|Gregory Ciravio (Elevate Cycles)
|0:00:00.510
|3
|Dan Albert (Big T Racing)
|0:00:03.680
|4
|William Castle (Ideride)
|0:00:06.340
|5
|Nick Richer
|0:00:10.370
|6
|Sam Skidmore
|0:00:11.700
|7
|NOAH FAIRBURN (ODI/LEATT)
|0:00:13.200
|8
|Matt Halupowski (Nate waterhouse)
|0:00:13.850
|9
|Shane Leslie (High Gear racing)
|0:00:16.530
|10
|Daniel Gomez (Mezuena)
|0:00:19.420
|11
|Damian Dryjas (NATE)
|0:00:19.950
|12
|Merrick Harris
|0:00:21.740
|13
|Gustan Zimmerman (Trails End Cycling)
|0:00:29.120
|14
|Patrick Mcmahon (Big T Racing)
|0:00:51.430
|15
|Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles/Kona)
|0:00:58.830
|16
|Ian Turner (Trails End Cycling)
|0:01:22.060
|DNS
|Kyle Huckabone (Cutting Edge)
|DNS
|Steve Neal (Nissan Of Keene/661/No fear)
|DNS
|Sam Stokoe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Kliesh (Knapps Cyclery/Kali Protection)
|0:03:13.230
|2
|Jonathan Westland (Nissan of Keene/GoPro/NoFear/Hayes Bike)
|0:00:01.200
|3
|Zack Taylor (Blue Sky Bikes)
|0:00:01.310
|4
|Scott Bureau (Oliver racing)
|0:00:04.940
|5
|Sam Halton
|0:00:06.400
|6
|Nathan Roy
|0:00:07.770
|7
|Dennis Throckmorton (Rowlett's/Design Physics)
|0:00:09.180
|8
|Kyle Nassetta (Drummer racing/Nissan of Keene)
|0:00:09.740
|9
|RJ Purcell
|0:00:11.639
|10
|David Golay (Swan Cycles)
|0:00:12.720
|11
|Michael Oliver (Oliver racing)
|0:00:14.510
|12
|Michael McLennan (JRA Cycles)
|0:00:14.802
|13
|David Wood
|0:00:16.000
|14
|William Czaja (Big T Racing)
|0:00:18.170
|15
|Justin McHenry
|0:00:19.610
|16
|Brandon Sbordone (RIT Cycling)
|0:00:19.930
|17
|Andrew Basinski (Basinski)
|0:00:20.380
|18
|Kip Denoyer
|0:00:20.580
|19
|Alejandro Prieto (Backbay Bikes)
|0:00:22.878
|20
|anthony coluccio (Knapps)
|0:00:24.450
|21
|Chancey Phillips
|0:00:29.190
|22
|Jason Boyko (Ian Brown)
|0:00:29.440
|23
|Michael Klausen (Division 26 Clothing)
|0:00:29.630
|24
|Francisco Torres (Mezuena)
|0:00:30.720
|25
|Pablo Manzuera (Mezuena)
|0:00:55.658
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Wenschhof
|0:03:15.540
|2
|Rich Frazer
|0:00:07.837
|3
|James Boyer (Bike Stop/NEMA)
|0:00:11.390
|4
|Justin Breault (Big T Racing)
|0:00:13.900
|5
|Chun Tong (FlightClub/SpeedWorld/Method/Konkrete)
|0:00:19.270
|6
|Joseph Orsini (Mason Dixen Velo)
|0:00:19.500
|7
|Ritch Ricker (Racer's Edge)
|0:00:21.470
|8
|Greg Blessing
|0:00:24.210
|9
|michael rossi (Team Martey's)
|0:00:28.900
|10
|CK Seiberling (Evil Bikes/Lehigh Cycling)
|0:00:31.470
|11
|Nicholas Barry
|0:00:34.750
|12
|Joaquin Canizales (Team Martey's)
|0:00:39.280
|13
|Nito Quiles (Konkrete Clothing Co.)
|0:00:46.000
|14
|Jason Hague (Trek of Pittsburg)
|0:00:48.240
|15
|james dilorenzo
|0:00:52.800
|16
|William Downes (Lilly's Sweet Treats)
|0:01:04.360
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James MacNaughton (Elevate Cycles/FTW racing)
|0:03:35.210
|2
|George Bodycoat
|0:00:13.550
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Allison (FTW Factory/ Plattekill)
|0:03:42.780
|2
|Elixandria Porru (Go Pro/O'Neal)
|0:00:28.110
|3
|Maddie Crowley (United/Freeride)
|0:00:42.050
|4
|Meredith Mansfield (Drummer Racing/Crank Brothers)
|0:00:47.300
|5
|Jennifer Tammam (FTW Factory)
|0:00:47.810
|6
|Jennel Ortiz (Team Martey's)
|0:00:55.060
|7
|Olivia Allison (FTW Factory/ Plattekill)
|0:01:32.730
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johnny Egan (Sugarbush)
|0:03:48.870
|2
|Grayson Morin (Highland Mountain)
|0:00:24.710
|3
|Joshua Ribeiro
|0:00:26.790
|4
|Brendan Santo Christo (Big T Racing)
|0:00:33.880
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Rush
|0:03:24.060
|2
|Brian Anthony
|0:00:28.240
|3
|Sam Cookson (Ride DC)
|0:00:30.190
|4
|Adam Roy
|0:01:49.060
|5
|Justice Khan
|0:13:27.490
|DNF
|Adam Delonais
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Bolly
|0:03:30.220
|2
|Blanton Unger
|0:00:12.350
|3
|Anthony Galli (Advance Cyclery)
|0:00:14.210
|4
|Nicholas Zinzer
|0:00:15.020
|5
|Ross Mason (Penn State Univ)
|0:00:17.780
|6
|Robert Slaw
|0:00:19.990
|7
|Mike Gruener (Boot leg Ramp Riders)
|0:01:37.020
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Collins (Advance Cyclery)
|0:04:07.970
|2
|Todd Boucher (Mad March Racing)
|0:00:07.370
|3
|Joey Jones (Team Shredneck)
|0:00:07.840
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Santo Christo (Big T Racing)
|0:03:49.110
|2
|Alan Daum (Nittanymba.org)
|0:00:13.210
|3
|Ed McDaniel (Old Guys Rock)
|0:00:27.860
|4
|Dillon Kirchner
|0:01:25.770
