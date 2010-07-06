Image 1 of 2 Elite men's podium at the Gravity East Series round in Plattekill, New York (Image credit: Matt DeLorme) Image 2 of 2 Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project) racing in the Gravity East Series (Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

Rockets' red glare and bombs bursting in air can best describe the Gravity East Series racing at the Plattekill Bike Park during this past Fourth of July holiday weekend

With a stacked elite field, the outcome was anyone's guess. In the men's race, Chris Heath (KHS Factory) threw down the fastest time of the day followed closely by Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros) and Gavin Vaughan (Team Giant HBG) who got the race run of the weekend after injuring his hand in practice Saturday.

15-year-old Richie Rude (Specialized Allride Academy) was fast enough for the fourth spot with Jason Memmelaar (Team Giant HBG) right behind him rounding out the top five.

In the elite women's race, Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain Bikes) won ahead of Karen Eagan (Highland) and Joanna Petterson (Nema Maxxis).

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Heath (KHS Factory) 0:02:39.160 2 Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pro) 0:00:01.890 3 Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/Diablo) 0:00:02.370 4 Richard Rude JR (Specialized Allride Academy) 0:00:03.390 5 Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HGB) 0:00:04.300 6 Leif Lorenzen 0:00:05.710 7 Phillip Kmetz (FTW Racing) 0:00:06.160 8 Adam Morse (VonCooper/GT/HBG) 0:00:06.970 9 Tim White (VonCooper/GT/HBG) 0:00:07.150 10 Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA) 0:00:07.840 11 Robin Klinkert (My right pocket) 0:00:08.900 12 Brian Yannuzzi (LoweRiders Derailed) 0:00:12.720 13 Tim Howland (FTW Industries) 0:00:14.370 14 Benjamin Hulse (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:14.570 15 Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing/Corsair/Nissan of Keene) 0:00:14.920 16 Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics) 0:00:16.040 17 Jason Beckley 0:00:17.110 18 Bert Boyce (Sam Adams) 0:00:19.200 19 Justin Gregory (Seven Springs DH Park) 0:00:21.020 20 Benedict Treglia (Foes Racing/Fox Shox/661/Sunline/Point1) 0:00:22.380 21 David Haas (Sam Adams) 0:00:22.720 22 Conor Rowan (Royal/Vans/ProTec) 0:00:22.760 23 Justin Beers 0:00:23.320 24 Alex Moschitti (Giant/Hayes/Diablo/Smith/e13/KMC/ 5/10) 0:00:23.420 25 Zachary Faulkner 0:00:23.730 26 Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project/Highland) 0:00:25.990 27 Andrew Bressem (Wachusett Brewing Company) 0:00:36.580 28 David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW/Atomlab/Kuat) 0:02:21.710

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain / Chain Line Cycles) 0:03:16.550 2 Karen Eagan (Highland Mountain/Sinister Bikes) 0:00:17.440 3 Joanna Petterson (Nema/Maxxis) 0:00:29.820

Cat. 1 Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Morgan (Team Moorewood USA) 0:02:53.910 2 Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs) 0:00:01.050 3 Matt Lareau (Killington/Marzocchi/Royal) 0:00:04.060 4 Luen Proft (Killington/Raceface/Kenda) 0:00:05.350 5 Alex Bowdish (Green Mountain DH) 0:00:06.860 6 Nikolas Dudukovich (gamut USA/ Leatt) 0:00:08.160 7 Peter McNulty (Gravity Project) 0:00:13.160 8 Andrew Schumer (Green Mountain DH ) 0:00:15.530 9 David Milkiewicz (Gravity Project) 0:00:15.550 10 Ray Syron (Sinister/United Freeride) 0:00:18.700 11 Max Hautaniemi (Gravity Project) 0:00:21.760 DNF Damon Morin (Highland Mtn)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arthur Babcock (Advance Cyclery) 0:02:55.540 2 Cody Gray 0:00:01.850 3 Ryan Gardner (NEMA/Beacon Cycles) 0:00:03.100 4 Jason Bourgeois (Wachusett Brewing Co) 0:00:03.590 5 Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing) 0:00:04.910 6 Willem Cooper (VonCooper GT) 0:00:06.310 7 Nik Patalano (Spooky Bikes) 0:00:06.780 8 Nicholas D'Emidio (661/SPY) 0:00:07.590 9 Jordan Newth 0:00:08.220 10 Geoff Ayr (FTW Factory Racing) 0:00:08.820 11 Matt Dahlmeyer (Action Sports) 0:00:08.900 12 Peter John Mihalick (Giant/HBG/Diablo/e13) 0:00:09.390 13 Anthony Coneski (Beacon Bikes/Beacon Bombers) 0:00:09.810 14 Ryan Conroy (North Eastern University ) 0:00:10.360 15 David Custer (FTW Industries) 0:00:11.580 16 Jason Nixon (Sicklines) 0:00:12.030 17 John (Jack) Williams (Drummer Racing/Andy's Cycle/Crank Brothe) 0:00:12.040 18 Robby Ramirez (Voncooper/GT) 0:00:14.930 19 Daniel Phillips (Radical Racing) 0:00:16.650 20 Jacob Roy 0:00:20.200 21 Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Wayfarer) 0:00:26.080 22 Eric Miller (Delta House Racing/Team Martey's) 0:00:26.460 23 David Eypper (Wachusett Brewing Co) 0:00:27.430 24 steven czaplicki (Knapp's Cycelry) 0:00:30.740 25 Jonathan Gillespie (Gravity Project) 0:00:44.190 26 Ben Gidney (Morewood Bikes) 0:00:51.300 27 Eric Allocco (Intense Grass Roots) 0:01:16.980 DNF Ross Ciminelli (Design Physics/Rowlett's)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Snyder (Down Tube Cycles/VonCooper) 0:02:57.400 2 Donald Roberts (FTW Factory Racing) 0:00:05.230 3 Jason Scheiding (Fastline Racing) 0:00:06.660 4 Bryan Willis (Wachusett Brewing Co) 0:00:09.120 5 David Mee (JRA Cycles/Kali Protective) 0:00:09.180 6 David Townsend (Gravity Project) 0:00:12.770 7 Michael Mullen (661/Elevate Cycles/Livewire Energy) 0:00:14.360 8 Leif Erickson (Cantabrigian Mechanics) 0:00:19.930 9 Nicholas White (Team Marty's) 0:00:23.180 10 Neal Demaio (Gravity Project) 0:00:26.510 11 Andy Haskell (Nissan of Keene/No Fear Downhill race te) 0:00:57.140 12 Timothy Bace 0:00:57.590 13 Sean Tarricone (Crash Or Win Racing) 0:01:00.420 14 Mancil Gray (Chainsmoke Racing) 0:19:49.820 DNF Adam Franklin DNF Jason Washer (NEMA/Hayes)

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charles Morin (Highland Mtn) 0:03:04.720 2 Jacob Dallegro (Sinical Racing) 0:00:03.620 3 Dennis LaClair (Wachusett Brewing Co) 0:00:05.990 4 Thomas Shomper (Athletico Fitness Closet) 0:00:08.350 5 James Roy (iRide/Jimmz Pizza) 0:00:11.380 6 Ted Briggs (Intense/NEMA/HAYES) 0:00:17.840 7 John Galli (Advance Cyclery) 0:00:20.650 8 John Pallotto (Morewood/Royal) 0:00:22.250 9 Steven Battaglini (Elevate/Chumba) 0:00:24.540 10 Paul La Barbera 0:00:28.800 11 Reid Kiniry (Michelin/661) 0:00:29.180 12 Ernest Reale (Plattekill) 0:00:29.250 13 Paul Makowski 0:00:29.540 14 Richard Rude (Gravity Project) 0:00:30.150 15 George Ulmer (Plattekill) 0:00:35.130 16 Michael Dart (Chainsmoke racing) 0:00:39.250 17 John Cambronero 0:00:59.000

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katelyn Parhiala (Wachusettsn Brewery) 0:03:54.450 2 Rebecca Gardner (Beacon Bombers/Nema) 0:00:01.490 3 Rebecca Bagley (FTW Factory Racing/Azonic/Ernies/SDG) 0:00:02.390 4 Felicia Kearsley (Windham Mtn Outfitters) 0:00:35.850 5 Leslie Litton (Girth Bikes) 0:16:27.910

Cat. 2 Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Karolicki (K-Bikes) 0:03:08.250 2 Gregory Ciravio (Elevate Cycles) 0:00:00.510 3 Dan Albert (Big T Racing) 0:00:03.680 4 William Castle (Ideride) 0:00:06.340 5 Nick Richer 0:00:10.370 6 Sam Skidmore 0:00:11.700 7 NOAH FAIRBURN (ODI/LEATT) 0:00:13.200 8 Matt Halupowski (Nate waterhouse) 0:00:13.850 9 Shane Leslie (High Gear racing) 0:00:16.530 10 Daniel Gomez (Mezuena) 0:00:19.420 11 Damian Dryjas (NATE) 0:00:19.950 12 Merrick Harris 0:00:21.740 13 Gustan Zimmerman (Trails End Cycling) 0:00:29.120 14 Patrick Mcmahon (Big T Racing) 0:00:51.430 15 Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles/Kona) 0:00:58.830 16 Ian Turner (Trails End Cycling) 0:01:22.060 DNS Kyle Huckabone (Cutting Edge) DNS Steve Neal (Nissan Of Keene/661/No fear) DNS Sam Stokoe

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Kliesh (Knapps Cyclery/Kali Protection) 0:03:13.230 2 Jonathan Westland (Nissan of Keene/GoPro/NoFear/Hayes Bike) 0:00:01.200 3 Zack Taylor (Blue Sky Bikes) 0:00:01.310 4 Scott Bureau (Oliver racing) 0:00:04.940 5 Sam Halton 0:00:06.400 6 Nathan Roy 0:00:07.770 7 Dennis Throckmorton (Rowlett's/Design Physics) 0:00:09.180 8 Kyle Nassetta (Drummer racing/Nissan of Keene) 0:00:09.740 9 RJ Purcell 0:00:11.639 10 David Golay (Swan Cycles) 0:00:12.720 11 Michael Oliver (Oliver racing) 0:00:14.510 12 Michael McLennan (JRA Cycles) 0:00:14.802 13 David Wood 0:00:16.000 14 William Czaja (Big T Racing) 0:00:18.170 15 Justin McHenry 0:00:19.610 16 Brandon Sbordone (RIT Cycling) 0:00:19.930 17 Andrew Basinski (Basinski) 0:00:20.380 18 Kip Denoyer 0:00:20.580 19 Alejandro Prieto (Backbay Bikes) 0:00:22.878 20 anthony coluccio (Knapps) 0:00:24.450 21 Chancey Phillips 0:00:29.190 22 Jason Boyko (Ian Brown) 0:00:29.440 23 Michael Klausen (Division 26 Clothing) 0:00:29.630 24 Francisco Torres (Mezuena) 0:00:30.720 25 Pablo Manzuera (Mezuena) 0:00:55.658

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Wenschhof 0:03:15.540 2 Rich Frazer 0:00:07.837 3 James Boyer (Bike Stop/NEMA) 0:00:11.390 4 Justin Breault (Big T Racing) 0:00:13.900 5 Chun Tong (FlightClub/SpeedWorld/Method/Konkrete) 0:00:19.270 6 Joseph Orsini (Mason Dixen Velo) 0:00:19.500 7 Ritch Ricker (Racer's Edge) 0:00:21.470 8 Greg Blessing 0:00:24.210 9 michael rossi (Team Martey's) 0:00:28.900 10 CK Seiberling (Evil Bikes/Lehigh Cycling) 0:00:31.470 11 Nicholas Barry 0:00:34.750 12 Joaquin Canizales (Team Martey's) 0:00:39.280 13 Nito Quiles (Konkrete Clothing Co.) 0:00:46.000 14 Jason Hague (Trek of Pittsburg) 0:00:48.240 15 james dilorenzo 0:00:52.800 16 William Downes (Lilly's Sweet Treats) 0:01:04.360

Cat. 2 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James MacNaughton (Elevate Cycles/FTW racing) 0:03:35.210 2 George Bodycoat 0:00:13.550

Cat. 2 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Allison (FTW Factory/ Plattekill) 0:03:42.780 2 Elixandria Porru (Go Pro/O'Neal) 0:00:28.110 3 Maddie Crowley (United/Freeride) 0:00:42.050 4 Meredith Mansfield (Drummer Racing/Crank Brothers) 0:00:47.300 5 Jennifer Tammam (FTW Factory) 0:00:47.810 6 Jennel Ortiz (Team Martey's) 0:00:55.060 7 Olivia Allison (FTW Factory/ Plattekill) 0:01:32.730

Cat. 3 Junior men 14 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johnny Egan (Sugarbush) 0:03:48.870 2 Grayson Morin (Highland Mountain) 0:00:24.710 3 Joshua Ribeiro 0:00:26.790 4 Brendan Santo Christo (Big T Racing) 0:00:33.880

Cat. 3 Junior men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Rush 0:03:24.060 2 Brian Anthony 0:00:28.240 3 Sam Cookson (Ride DC) 0:00:30.190 4 Adam Roy 0:01:49.060 5 Justice Khan 0:13:27.490 DNF Adam Delonais

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Bolly 0:03:30.220 2 Blanton Unger 0:00:12.350 3 Anthony Galli (Advance Cyclery) 0:00:14.210 4 Nicholas Zinzer 0:00:15.020 5 Ross Mason (Penn State Univ) 0:00:17.780 6 Robert Slaw 0:00:19.990 7 Mike Gruener (Boot leg Ramp Riders) 0:01:37.020

Cat. 3 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Collins (Advance Cyclery) 0:04:07.970 2 Todd Boucher (Mad March Racing) 0:00:07.370 3 Joey Jones (Team Shredneck) 0:00:07.840