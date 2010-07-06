Trending

Heath throws down in Plattekill

Bourqe wins women's round of Gravity East Series

Elite men's podium at the Gravity East Series round in Plattekill, New York

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project) racing in the Gravity East Series

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

Rockets' red glare and bombs bursting in air can best describe the Gravity East Series racing at the Plattekill Bike Park during this past Fourth of July holiday weekend

With a stacked elite field, the outcome was anyone's guess. In the men's race, Chris Heath (KHS Factory) threw down the fastest time of the day followed closely by Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pros) and Gavin Vaughan (Team Giant HBG) who got the race run of the weekend after injuring his hand in practice Saturday.

15-year-old Richie Rude (Specialized Allride Academy) was fast enough for the fourth spot with Jason Memmelaar (Team Giant HBG) right behind him rounding out the top five.

In the elite women's race, Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain Bikes) won ahead of Karen Eagan (Highland) and Joanna Petterson (Nema Maxxis).

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Heath (KHS Factory)0:02:39.160
2Ethan Quehl (East Coast Gravity Pro)0:00:01.890
3Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/Diablo)0:00:02.370
4Richard Rude JR (Specialized Allride Academy)0:00:03.390
5Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HGB)0:00:04.300
6Leif Lorenzen0:00:05.710
7Phillip Kmetz (FTW Racing)0:00:06.160
8Adam Morse (VonCooper/GT/HBG)0:00:06.970
9Tim White (VonCooper/GT/HBG)0:00:07.150
10Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA)0:00:07.840
11Robin Klinkert (My right pocket)0:00:08.900
12Brian Yannuzzi (LoweRiders Derailed)0:00:12.720
13Tim Howland (FTW Industries)0:00:14.370
14Benjamin Hulse (Morpheus Cycles)0:00:14.570
15Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing/Corsair/Nissan of Keene)0:00:14.920
16Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics)0:00:16.040
17Jason Beckley0:00:17.110
18Bert Boyce (Sam Adams)0:00:19.200
19Justin Gregory (Seven Springs DH Park)0:00:21.020
20Benedict Treglia (Foes Racing/Fox Shox/661/Sunline/Point1)0:00:22.380
21David Haas (Sam Adams)0:00:22.720
22Conor Rowan (Royal/Vans/ProTec)0:00:22.760
23Justin Beers0:00:23.320
24Alex Moschitti (Giant/Hayes/Diablo/Smith/e13/KMC/ 5/10)0:00:23.420
25Zachary Faulkner0:00:23.730
26Erik Gosselin (Gravity Project/Highland)0:00:25.990
27Andrew Bressem (Wachusett Brewing Company)0:00:36.580
28David Flynn (Paul Mitchell/FTW/Atomlab/Kuat)0:02:21.710

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dawn Bourque (Rocky Mountain / Chain Line Cycles)0:03:16.550
2Karen Eagan (Highland Mountain/Sinister Bikes)0:00:17.440
3Joanna Petterson (Nema/Maxxis)0:00:29.820

Cat. 1 Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Morgan (Team Moorewood USA)0:02:53.910
2Logan Mulally (Troy Lee Designs)0:00:01.050
3Matt Lareau (Killington/Marzocchi/Royal)0:00:04.060
4Luen Proft (Killington/Raceface/Kenda)0:00:05.350
5Alex Bowdish (Green Mountain DH)0:00:06.860
6Nikolas Dudukovich (gamut USA/ Leatt)0:00:08.160
7Peter McNulty (Gravity Project)0:00:13.160
8Andrew Schumer (Green Mountain DH )0:00:15.530
9David Milkiewicz (Gravity Project)0:00:15.550
10Ray Syron (Sinister/United Freeride)0:00:18.700
11Max Hautaniemi (Gravity Project)0:00:21.760
DNFDamon Morin (Highland Mtn)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arthur Babcock (Advance Cyclery)0:02:55.540
2Cody Gray0:00:01.850
3Ryan Gardner (NEMA/Beacon Cycles)0:00:03.100
4Jason Bourgeois (Wachusett Brewing Co)0:00:03.590
5Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing)0:00:04.910
6Willem Cooper (VonCooper GT)0:00:06.310
7Nik Patalano (Spooky Bikes)0:00:06.780
8Nicholas D'Emidio (661/SPY)0:00:07.590
9Jordan Newth0:00:08.220
10Geoff Ayr (FTW Factory Racing)0:00:08.820
11Matt Dahlmeyer (Action Sports)0:00:08.900
12Peter John Mihalick (Giant/HBG/Diablo/e13)0:00:09.390
13Anthony Coneski (Beacon Bikes/Beacon Bombers)0:00:09.810
14Ryan Conroy (North Eastern University )0:00:10.360
15David Custer (FTW Industries)0:00:11.580
16Jason Nixon (Sicklines)0:00:12.030
17John (Jack) Williams (Drummer Racing/Andy's Cycle/Crank Brothe)0:00:12.040
18Robby Ramirez (Voncooper/GT)0:00:14.930
19Daniel Phillips (Radical Racing)0:00:16.650
20Jacob Roy0:00:20.200
21Richard Patty (Oliver Racing/Wayfarer)0:00:26.080
22Eric Miller (Delta House Racing/Team Martey's)0:00:26.460
23David Eypper (Wachusett Brewing Co)0:00:27.430
24steven czaplicki (Knapp's Cycelry)0:00:30.740
25Jonathan Gillespie (Gravity Project)0:00:44.190
26Ben Gidney (Morewood Bikes)0:00:51.300
27Eric Allocco (Intense Grass Roots)0:01:16.980
DNFRoss Ciminelli (Design Physics/Rowlett's)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Snyder (Down Tube Cycles/VonCooper)0:02:57.400
2Donald Roberts (FTW Factory Racing)0:00:05.230
3Jason Scheiding (Fastline Racing)0:00:06.660
4Bryan Willis (Wachusett Brewing Co)0:00:09.120
5David Mee (JRA Cycles/Kali Protective)0:00:09.180
6David Townsend (Gravity Project)0:00:12.770
7Michael Mullen (661/Elevate Cycles/Livewire Energy)0:00:14.360
8Leif Erickson (Cantabrigian Mechanics)0:00:19.930
9Nicholas White (Team Marty's)0:00:23.180
10Neal Demaio (Gravity Project)0:00:26.510
11Andy Haskell (Nissan of Keene/No Fear Downhill race te)0:00:57.140
12Timothy Bace0:00:57.590
13Sean Tarricone (Crash Or Win Racing)0:01:00.420
14Mancil Gray (Chainsmoke Racing)0:19:49.820
DNFAdam Franklin
DNFJason Washer (NEMA/Hayes)

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Charles Morin (Highland Mtn)0:03:04.720
2Jacob Dallegro (Sinical Racing)0:00:03.620
3Dennis LaClair (Wachusett Brewing Co)0:00:05.990
4Thomas Shomper (Athletico Fitness Closet)0:00:08.350
5James Roy (iRide/Jimmz Pizza)0:00:11.380
6Ted Briggs (Intense/NEMA/HAYES)0:00:17.840
7John Galli (Advance Cyclery)0:00:20.650
8John Pallotto (Morewood/Royal)0:00:22.250
9Steven Battaglini (Elevate/Chumba)0:00:24.540
10Paul La Barbera0:00:28.800
11Reid Kiniry (Michelin/661)0:00:29.180
12Ernest Reale (Plattekill)0:00:29.250
13Paul Makowski0:00:29.540
14Richard Rude (Gravity Project)0:00:30.150
15George Ulmer (Plattekill)0:00:35.130
16Michael Dart (Chainsmoke racing)0:00:39.250
17John Cambronero0:00:59.000

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katelyn Parhiala (Wachusettsn Brewery)0:03:54.450
2Rebecca Gardner (Beacon Bombers/Nema)0:00:01.490
3Rebecca Bagley (FTW Factory Racing/Azonic/Ernies/SDG)0:00:02.390
4Felicia Kearsley (Windham Mtn Outfitters)0:00:35.850
5Leslie Litton (Girth Bikes)0:16:27.910

Cat. 2 Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Karolicki (K-Bikes)0:03:08.250
2Gregory Ciravio (Elevate Cycles)0:00:00.510
3Dan Albert (Big T Racing)0:00:03.680
4William Castle (Ideride)0:00:06.340
5Nick Richer0:00:10.370
6Sam Skidmore0:00:11.700
7NOAH FAIRBURN (ODI/LEATT)0:00:13.200
8Matt Halupowski (Nate waterhouse)0:00:13.850
9Shane Leslie (High Gear racing)0:00:16.530
10Daniel Gomez (Mezuena)0:00:19.420
11Damian Dryjas (NATE)0:00:19.950
12Merrick Harris0:00:21.740
13Gustan Zimmerman (Trails End Cycling)0:00:29.120
14Patrick Mcmahon (Big T Racing)0:00:51.430
15Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles/Kona)0:00:58.830
16Ian Turner (Trails End Cycling)0:01:22.060
DNSKyle Huckabone (Cutting Edge)
DNSSteve Neal (Nissan Of Keene/661/No fear)
DNSSam Stokoe

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Kliesh (Knapps Cyclery/Kali Protection)0:03:13.230
2Jonathan Westland (Nissan of Keene/GoPro/NoFear/Hayes Bike)0:00:01.200
3Zack Taylor (Blue Sky Bikes)0:00:01.310
4Scott Bureau (Oliver racing)0:00:04.940
5Sam Halton0:00:06.400
6Nathan Roy0:00:07.770
7Dennis Throckmorton (Rowlett's/Design Physics)0:00:09.180
8Kyle Nassetta (Drummer racing/Nissan of Keene)0:00:09.740
9RJ Purcell0:00:11.639
10David Golay (Swan Cycles)0:00:12.720
11Michael Oliver (Oliver racing)0:00:14.510
12Michael McLennan (JRA Cycles)0:00:14.802
13David Wood0:00:16.000
14William Czaja (Big T Racing)0:00:18.170
15Justin McHenry0:00:19.610
16Brandon Sbordone (RIT Cycling)0:00:19.930
17Andrew Basinski (Basinski)0:00:20.380
18Kip Denoyer0:00:20.580
19Alejandro Prieto (Backbay Bikes)0:00:22.878
20anthony coluccio (Knapps)0:00:24.450
21Chancey Phillips0:00:29.190
22Jason Boyko (Ian Brown)0:00:29.440
23Michael Klausen (Division 26 Clothing)0:00:29.630
24Francisco Torres (Mezuena)0:00:30.720
25Pablo Manzuera (Mezuena)0:00:55.658

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Wenschhof0:03:15.540
2Rich Frazer0:00:07.837
3James Boyer (Bike Stop/NEMA)0:00:11.390
4Justin Breault (Big T Racing)0:00:13.900
5Chun Tong (FlightClub/SpeedWorld/Method/Konkrete)0:00:19.270
6Joseph Orsini (Mason Dixen Velo)0:00:19.500
7Ritch Ricker (Racer's Edge)0:00:21.470
8Greg Blessing0:00:24.210
9michael rossi (Team Martey's)0:00:28.900
10CK Seiberling (Evil Bikes/Lehigh Cycling)0:00:31.470
11Nicholas Barry0:00:34.750
12Joaquin Canizales (Team Martey's)0:00:39.280
13Nito Quiles (Konkrete Clothing Co.)0:00:46.000
14Jason Hague (Trek of Pittsburg)0:00:48.240
15james dilorenzo0:00:52.800
16William Downes (Lilly's Sweet Treats)0:01:04.360

Cat. 2 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James MacNaughton (Elevate Cycles/FTW racing)0:03:35.210
2George Bodycoat0:00:13.550

Cat. 2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Allison (FTW Factory/ Plattekill)0:03:42.780
2Elixandria Porru (Go Pro/O'Neal)0:00:28.110
3Maddie Crowley (United/Freeride)0:00:42.050
4Meredith Mansfield (Drummer Racing/Crank Brothers)0:00:47.300
5Jennifer Tammam (FTW Factory)0:00:47.810
6Jennel Ortiz (Team Martey's)0:00:55.060
7Olivia Allison (FTW Factory/ Plattekill)0:01:32.730

Cat. 3 Junior men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johnny Egan (Sugarbush)0:03:48.870
2Grayson Morin (Highland Mountain)0:00:24.710
3Joshua Ribeiro0:00:26.790
4Brendan Santo Christo (Big T Racing)0:00:33.880

Cat. 3 Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Rush0:03:24.060
2Brian Anthony0:00:28.240
3Sam Cookson (Ride DC)0:00:30.190
4Adam Roy0:01:49.060
5Justice Khan0:13:27.490
DNFAdam Delonais

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Bolly0:03:30.220
2Blanton Unger0:00:12.350
3Anthony Galli (Advance Cyclery)0:00:14.210
4Nicholas Zinzer0:00:15.020
5Ross Mason (Penn State Univ)0:00:17.780
6Robert Slaw0:00:19.990
7Mike Gruener (Boot leg Ramp Riders)0:01:37.020

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Collins (Advance Cyclery)0:04:07.970
2Todd Boucher (Mad March Racing)0:00:07.370
3Joey Jones (Team Shredneck)0:00:07.840

Cat. 3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Santo Christo (Big T Racing)0:03:49.110
2Alan Daum (Nittanymba.org)0:00:13.210
3Ed McDaniel (Old Guys Rock)0:00:27.860
4Dillon Kirchner0:01:25.770

