Galyean wins Gravity East round in Killington
Moody tops the men's podium
The Gravity East Series rolled into Killington Resort otherwise known as "The Beast of the East" in Killington, Vermont for Gravity East Series Race #6. Killington Resort has made many improvements to the track over last season.
The weather was nice for practice Friday and Saturday. Riders tested their skills on the very long run from the top of Killington's Peak, elevation 4241.
On Sunday with weather threatening the race course, however, the weather cooperated on the race day. Once again a new face emerged in first place in the elite men's category.
The elite men's podium saw its sixth different winner this 2011 season. The finish itself was also very exciting with it coming down to the last rider of the day to cross the finish line Benjamin Moody (Trek/POC Helmets) Plymouth, New Hampshire, who edged out Phillip Kmetz (FTW Industries/Azonic) Keene, New Hampshire by just a mere three one hundredths of a second.
In the elite women's category, Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity Pro/Trek) from Gaithersburg, Maryland, continued her winning ways with her fourth victory of the season followed by Kate Parhiala (Wachusett Brewing Co./Leatt) of Arlington, Massachussets.
The Gravity East Series rolls on for race # 7 in two weeks to Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield, New Hampshire the weekend of August 27-28.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity/Trek Gaithersburg)
|0:07:17.08
|2
|Kate Parhiala (Wachusett Brew/Leatt)
|0:00:21.62
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Moody (Trek/POC Helmets)
|0:05:43.95
|2
|Phillip Kmetz (FTW Industries)
|0:00:00.03
|3
|Gavin Vaughan (RM East/Sugarbush)
|0:00:03.28
|4
|Tim White (RM East/Sugarbush)
|0:00:11.17
|5
|Leland O'connor (KGB/SLO/E13)
|0:00:11.19
|6
|Chris Higgerson (Xprezo/TLD)
|0:00:13.16
|7
|Jason Scheiding (FLR/SDG/ICHU/KNAPPS)
|0:00:16.19
|8
|Steve Avery (Schraalp/Rocky Mtn)
|0:00:22.78
|9
|Logan Mulally (Specialized Grom)
|0:00:25.86
|10
|Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)
|0:00:26.71
|11
|Justin Gregory (7 Springs)
|0:00:28.40
|12
|Alex Moschitti (Dr. Evan Chiropractor)
|0:00:31.59
|13
|Max Morgan (Team RM East)
|0:00:32.02
|14
|George Ryan (Jamis/Pro-Tec/Vans)
|0:00:32.40
|15
|Kevin Green
|0:00:36.27
|16
|Shad Wilson (Schraalp/CycleSmith)
|0:00:36.62
|17
|Harrison Reynolds (Horns Hill)
|0:00:41.60
|18
|Connor Rowan
|0:00:44.93
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Sowles (KSL)
|0:07:25.70
|2
|Elinor Zeller (FastLine / Wheel & Heel)
|0:00:38.98
|3
|Meredith Mansfield (Drummer Racing)
|0:01:11.95
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jimmy Leslie (Specialized/GROM Rac)
|0:06:00.22
|2
|Ray Syron (Sinister / United Freeridrockport)
|0:00:06.91
|3
|Mathew Lareau (Killington)
|0:00:07.25
|4
|Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing)
|0:00:18.40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Patton (Reckless Racing)
|0:06:07.72
|2
|Jordan Newth (True Wheels)
|0:00:04.20
|3
|Geoffrey Ayr (Oliver Racing)
|0:00:12.79
|4
|Vance Nonno
|0:00:16.40
|5
|Peter Mcnulty (Gravity Project)
|0:00:17.12
|6
|Jack Williams (Drummer/Specialized)
|0:00:17.91
|7
|Mark Ferioli (12 Cent)
|0:00:17.96
|8
|Justin Brilandi (industry 9/fast line)
|0:00:21.65
|9
|Corey Mcmahon (J-Mac)
|0:00:22.59
|10
|Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing/Banshee BikMartinsville)
|0:00:36.82
|11
|Erik Rutherford
|0:00:37.05
|12
|Luke Watkins (mobile bici)
|0:01:06.63
|DNS
|Max Syron (Sinister / United Freeridrockport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Liebig (Fox shox racing/ Racers EHavre de Grace)
|0:06:11.91
|2
|Shawn Metcalf (Horns Hill, Kenda)
|0:00:08.91
|3
|Thomas Schueler (Factory Trashbag Racing Forest Hill)
|0:00:12.13
|4
|Robert Westover (Paradise Sports Racing)
|0:00:20.86
|5
|Dave Mee (JRA Cycles)
|0:00:24.34
|6
|Chad Roberts
|0:00:26.40
|7
|Lane Boertmann (Gravity East)
|0:00:33.39
|8
|Aaron Barnes
|0:01:04.35
|DNS
|Leif Erickson (Commonwealth Bikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Willis (Wachusett Brew Team)
|0:06:17.84
|2
|Jonathan Vosburgh
|0:00:23.89
|3
|Ted Briggs (Generation Gap Racing/LupLebanon)
|0:00:27.78
|4
|George Bodycoat
|0:00:56.87
|5
|Frank Enderson Jr (Fastline Racing/Knap)
|0:01:04.36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Cowell (Team Moggie)
|0:08:32.47
|2
|Elixandria Porru (Mobilecici.com)
|0:00:02.67
|3
|Mary Elgos (Team ME)
|0:00:13.29
|4
|Jennel Santos (Team Marty's Racing)
|0:01:11.37
|5
|Pilar Netzel (Mountain Moxie)
|0:02:11.60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Bateman
|0:06:22.73
|2
|Michael Kramarz (Ridetopia)
|0:00:14.29
|3
|Colman Lamb (Drummer racing)
|0:00:16.27
|4
|Tom Kitsos
|0:00:17.52
|5
|Dylan Dipentima
|0:00:21.63
|6
|Adam Delonais
|0:00:31.49
|7
|Colin Bates
|0:00:34.42
|8
|Levi Whitaker (Steve Peat Syndicate)
|0:00:37.17
|9
|Connor Gorman (Generation Gap Racing)
|0:00:42.85
|10
|Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles)
|0:01:08.33
|11
|Sawyer Alix (Cutting Edge Bike Shop)
|0:01:27.13
|12
|Brandon Potter (Tune Wheels)
|0:01:28.48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Ertel (East Bound & Down Racing/bethel)
|0:06:18.74
|2
|Corey Zell (Racer's Edge)
|0:00:02.20
|3
|Jon Hanson (Ridetopia)
|0:00:21.07
|4
|Joesph Burkell (XFusion/GoPro/Leatt)
|0:00:22.63
|5
|Brandon Sbordone (Oliver Racing/Banshee BikCheshire)
|0:00:23.30
|6
|Eddie Mazurski
|0:00:31.12
|7
|Wayne Plumadore (Poose and Hoops Raci)
|0:00:38.01
|8
|Joshua Miller
|0:00:38.13
|9
|Matt Rush (launch/royal)
|0:00:38.24
|10
|Jesse Becker
|0:00:52.28
|11
|Justin Mchenry (Fastline Racing)
|0:00:52.42
|12
|Jordan Miller
|0:00:59.28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarrod Bouchard (Holy Spokes Racing)
|0:06:39.01
|2
|Kevin Kindam
|0:00:03.23
|3
|Gary Graser (Claremont Cycle Depo)
|0:00:09.38
|4
|Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes)
|0:00:11.71
|5
|Nicholas Barry (JRA Cycles)
|0:00:26.14
|6
|Wayne Adkins (Pedal Pushes)
|0:00:49.89
|7
|Mike Lemon (TvB)
|0:01:10.25
|8
|Joaquin E Canizale (Team Marty's)
|0:01:31.32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Rosenbaum
|0:07:09.37
|2
|Jonathan Salinger (Nest-4-Less)
|0:00:20.40
|3
|Alan Daum (Nittany MBA. Org)
|0:00:25.72
|4
|Anthony Carafa (Ant Dog DH/CycleExp)
|0:00:39.35
|5
|David Gray
|0:00:41.39
|6
|Stephen Coleman (Gravity Soul)
|0:00:47.25
|7
|Todd Boucher (TREK/ ALPINESTARS/ HAYES Staten Island)
|0:01:17.21
|8
|Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles)
|0:02:27.83
|DNF
|Jon Lamb (Killington Bike Shop)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brian Anthony
|0:07:24.27
|2
|Zach Meyer
|0:00:26.08
|3
|Andrew Boscolo
|0:00:45.00
|4
|Joshua Ribeiro (Horns Hill)
|0:01:03.70
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Zinzer (Generation Gap Racing/ LuBrewster)
|0:06:43.22
|2
|Michael Wilbur
|0:00:01.26
|3
|Mike Gruener (Bootles Ramp Rides)
|0:00:14.42
|4
|Kenneth Sears
|0:00:15.41
|5
|Matt Corriere
|0:00:44.47
|6
|Matt Rabideau (Poose and Hoops Raci)
|0:01:01.98
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ron Wesner
|0:06:52.69
|2
|Ryan Ganley (Team Marty's)
|0:00:56.48
|3
|Jeff Farrell
|0:03:31.31
