Galyean wins Gravity East round in Killington

Moody tops the men's podium

Image 1 of 5

Men's podium

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Image 2 of 5

Women's podium

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Image 3 of 5

Junior podium

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Image 4 of 5

Benjamin Moody on his way to a win

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)
Image 5 of 5

Logan Mulally racer descends in Killington

(Image credit: Matt DeLorme)

The Gravity East Series rolled into Killington Resort otherwise known as "The Beast of the East" in Killington, Vermont for Gravity East Series Race #6. Killington Resort has made many improvements to the track over last season.

The weather was nice for practice Friday and Saturday. Riders tested their skills on the very long run from the top of Killington's Peak, elevation 4241.

On Sunday with weather threatening the race course, however, the weather cooperated on the race day. Once again a new face emerged in first place in the elite men's category.

The elite men's podium saw its sixth different winner this 2011 season. The finish itself was also very exciting with it coming down to the last rider of the day to cross the finish line Benjamin Moody (Trek/POC Helmets) Plymouth, New Hampshire, who edged out Phillip Kmetz (FTW Industries/Azonic) Keene, New Hampshire by just a mere three one hundredths of a second.

In the elite women's category, Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity Pro/Trek) from Gaithersburg, Maryland, continued her winning ways with her fourth victory of the season followed by Kate Parhiala (Wachusett Brewing Co./Leatt) of Arlington, Massachussets.

The Gravity East Series rolls on for race # 7 in two weeks to Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield, New Hampshire the weekend of August 27-28.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity/Trek Gaithersburg)0:07:17.08
2Kate Parhiala (Wachusett Brew/Leatt)0:00:21.62

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Moody (Trek/POC Helmets)0:05:43.95
2Phillip Kmetz (FTW Industries)0:00:00.03
3Gavin Vaughan (RM East/Sugarbush)0:00:03.28
4Tim White (RM East/Sugarbush)0:00:11.17
5Leland O'connor (KGB/SLO/E13)0:00:11.19
6Chris Higgerson (Xprezo/TLD)0:00:13.16
7Jason Scheiding (FLR/SDG/ICHU/KNAPPS)0:00:16.19
8Steve Avery (Schraalp/Rocky Mtn)0:00:22.78
9Logan Mulally (Specialized Grom)0:00:25.86
10Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing)0:00:26.71
11Justin Gregory (7 Springs)0:00:28.40
12Alex Moschitti (Dr. Evan Chiropractor)0:00:31.59
13Max Morgan (Team RM East)0:00:32.02
14George Ryan (Jamis/Pro-Tec/Vans)0:00:32.40
15Kevin Green0:00:36.27
16Shad Wilson (Schraalp/CycleSmith)0:00:36.62
17Harrison Reynolds (Horns Hill)0:00:41.60
18Connor Rowan0:00:44.93

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Sowles (KSL)0:07:25.70
2Elinor Zeller (FastLine / Wheel & Heel)0:00:38.98
3Meredith Mansfield (Drummer Racing)0:01:11.95

Cat. 1 Men 18 U under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jimmy Leslie (Specialized/GROM Rac)0:06:00.22
2Ray Syron (Sinister / United Freeridrockport)0:00:06.91
3Mathew Lareau (Killington)0:00:07.25
4Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing)0:00:18.40

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Patton (Reckless Racing)0:06:07.72
2Jordan Newth (True Wheels)0:00:04.20
3Geoffrey Ayr (Oliver Racing)0:00:12.79
4Vance Nonno0:00:16.40
5Peter Mcnulty (Gravity Project)0:00:17.12
6Jack Williams (Drummer/Specialized)0:00:17.91
7Mark Ferioli (12 Cent)0:00:17.96
8Justin Brilandi (industry 9/fast line)0:00:21.65
9Corey Mcmahon (J-Mac)0:00:22.59
10Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing/Banshee BikMartinsville)0:00:36.82
11Erik Rutherford0:00:37.05
12Luke Watkins (mobile bici)0:01:06.63
DNSMax Syron (Sinister / United Freeridrockport)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Liebig (Fox shox racing/ Racers EHavre de Grace)0:06:11.91
2Shawn Metcalf (Horns Hill, Kenda)0:00:08.91
3Thomas Schueler (Factory Trashbag Racing Forest Hill)0:00:12.13
4Robert Westover (Paradise Sports Racing)0:00:20.86
5Dave Mee (JRA Cycles)0:00:24.34
6Chad Roberts0:00:26.40
7Lane Boertmann (Gravity East)0:00:33.39
8Aaron Barnes0:01:04.35
DNSLeif Erickson (Commonwealth Bikes)

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Willis (Wachusett Brew Team)0:06:17.84
2Jonathan Vosburgh0:00:23.89
3Ted Briggs (Generation Gap Racing/LupLebanon)0:00:27.78
4George Bodycoat0:00:56.87
5Frank Enderson Jr (Fastline Racing/Knap)0:01:04.36

Cat. 2/3 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Cowell (Team Moggie)0:08:32.47
2Elixandria Porru (Mobilecici.com)0:00:02.67
3Mary Elgos (Team ME)0:00:13.29
4Jennel Santos (Team Marty's Racing)0:01:11.37
5Pilar Netzel (Mountain Moxie)0:02:11.60

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Bateman0:06:22.73
2Michael Kramarz (Ridetopia)0:00:14.29
3Colman Lamb (Drummer racing)0:00:16.27
4Tom Kitsos0:00:17.52
5Dylan Dipentima0:00:21.63
6Adam Delonais0:00:31.49
7Colin Bates0:00:34.42
8Levi Whitaker (Steve Peat Syndicate)0:00:37.17
9Connor Gorman (Generation Gap Racing)0:00:42.85
10Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles)0:01:08.33
11Sawyer Alix (Cutting Edge Bike Shop)0:01:27.13
12Brandon Potter (Tune Wheels)0:01:28.48

Cat. 2 men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Ertel (East Bound & Down Racing/bethel)0:06:18.74
2Corey Zell (Racer's Edge)0:00:02.20
3Jon Hanson (Ridetopia)0:00:21.07
4Joesph Burkell (XFusion/GoPro/Leatt)0:00:22.63
5Brandon Sbordone (Oliver Racing/Banshee BikCheshire)0:00:23.30
6Eddie Mazurski0:00:31.12
7Wayne Plumadore (Poose and Hoops Raci)0:00:38.01
8Joshua Miller0:00:38.13
9Matt Rush (launch/royal)0:00:38.24
10Jesse Becker0:00:52.28
11Justin Mchenry (Fastline Racing)0:00:52.42
12Jordan Miller0:00:59.28

Cat. 2 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarrod Bouchard (Holy Spokes Racing)0:06:39.01
2Kevin Kindam0:00:03.23
3Gary Graser (Claremont Cycle Depo)0:00:09.38
4Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes)0:00:11.71
5Nicholas Barry (JRA Cycles)0:00:26.14
6Wayne Adkins (Pedal Pushes)0:00:49.89
7Mike Lemon (TvB)0:01:10.25
8Joaquin E Canizale (Team Marty's)0:01:31.32

Cat. 2/3 men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Rosenbaum0:07:09.37
2Jonathan Salinger (Nest-4-Less)0:00:20.40
3Alan Daum (Nittany MBA. Org)0:00:25.72
4Anthony Carafa (Ant Dog DH/CycleExp)0:00:39.35
5David Gray0:00:41.39
6Stephen Coleman (Gravity Soul)0:00:47.25
7Todd Boucher (TREK/ ALPINESTARS/ HAYES Staten Island)0:01:17.21
8Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles)0:02:27.83
DNFJon Lamb (Killington Bike Shop)

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Anthony0:07:24.27
2Zach Meyer0:00:26.08
3Andrew Boscolo0:00:45.00
4Joshua Ribeiro (Horns Hill)0:01:03.70

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Zinzer (Generation Gap Racing/ LuBrewster)0:06:43.22
2Michael Wilbur0:00:01.26
3Mike Gruener (Bootles Ramp Rides)0:00:14.42
4Kenneth Sears0:00:15.41
5Matt Corriere0:00:44.47
6Matt Rabideau (Poose and Hoops Raci)0:01:01.98

Cat. 3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ron Wesner0:06:52.69
2Ryan Ganley (Team Marty's)0:00:56.48
3Jeff Farrell0:03:31.31

