The Gravity East Series rolled into Killington Resort otherwise known as "The Beast of the East" in Killington, Vermont for Gravity East Series Race #6. Killington Resort has made many improvements to the track over last season.

The weather was nice for practice Friday and Saturday. Riders tested their skills on the very long run from the top of Killington's Peak, elevation 4241.

On Sunday with weather threatening the race course, however, the weather cooperated on the race day. Once again a new face emerged in first place in the elite men's category.

The elite men's podium saw its sixth different winner this 2011 season. The finish itself was also very exciting with it coming down to the last rider of the day to cross the finish line Benjamin Moody (Trek/POC Helmets) Plymouth, New Hampshire, who edged out Phillip Kmetz (FTW Industries/Azonic) Keene, New Hampshire by just a mere three one hundredths of a second.

In the elite women's category, Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity Pro/Trek) from Gaithersburg, Maryland, continued her winning ways with her fourth victory of the season followed by Kate Parhiala (Wachusett Brewing Co./Leatt) of Arlington, Massachussets.

The Gravity East Series rolls on for race # 7 in two weeks to Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield, New Hampshire the weekend of August 27-28.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity/Trek Gaithersburg) 0:07:17.08 2 Kate Parhiala (Wachusett Brew/Leatt) 0:00:21.62

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Moody (Trek/POC Helmets) 0:05:43.95 2 Phillip Kmetz (FTW Industries) 0:00:00.03 3 Gavin Vaughan (RM East/Sugarbush) 0:00:03.28 4 Tim White (RM East/Sugarbush) 0:00:11.17 5 Leland O'connor (KGB/SLO/E13) 0:00:11.19 6 Chris Higgerson (Xprezo/TLD) 0:00:13.16 7 Jason Scheiding (FLR/SDG/ICHU/KNAPPS) 0:00:16.19 8 Steve Avery (Schraalp/Rocky Mtn) 0:00:22.78 9 Logan Mulally (Specialized Grom) 0:00:25.86 10 Oliver Levick (Drummer Racing) 0:00:26.71 11 Justin Gregory (7 Springs) 0:00:28.40 12 Alex Moschitti (Dr. Evan Chiropractor) 0:00:31.59 13 Max Morgan (Team RM East) 0:00:32.02 14 George Ryan (Jamis/Pro-Tec/Vans) 0:00:32.40 15 Kevin Green 0:00:36.27 16 Shad Wilson (Schraalp/CycleSmith) 0:00:36.62 17 Harrison Reynolds (Horns Hill) 0:00:41.60 18 Connor Rowan 0:00:44.93

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Sowles (KSL) 0:07:25.70 2 Elinor Zeller (FastLine / Wheel & Heel) 0:00:38.98 3 Meredith Mansfield (Drummer Racing) 0:01:11.95

Cat. 1 Men 18 U under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jimmy Leslie (Specialized/GROM Rac) 0:06:00.22 2 Ray Syron (Sinister / United Freeridrockport) 0:00:06.91 3 Mathew Lareau (Killington) 0:00:07.25 4 Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing) 0:00:18.40

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Patton (Reckless Racing) 0:06:07.72 2 Jordan Newth (True Wheels) 0:00:04.20 3 Geoffrey Ayr (Oliver Racing) 0:00:12.79 4 Vance Nonno 0:00:16.40 5 Peter Mcnulty (Gravity Project) 0:00:17.12 6 Jack Williams (Drummer/Specialized) 0:00:17.91 7 Mark Ferioli (12 Cent) 0:00:17.96 8 Justin Brilandi (industry 9/fast line) 0:00:21.65 9 Corey Mcmahon (J-Mac) 0:00:22.59 10 Andrew Slowey (Oliver Racing/Banshee BikMartinsville) 0:00:36.82 11 Erik Rutherford 0:00:37.05 12 Luke Watkins (mobile bici) 0:01:06.63 DNS Max Syron (Sinister / United Freeridrockport)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Liebig (Fox shox racing/ Racers EHavre de Grace) 0:06:11.91 2 Shawn Metcalf (Horns Hill, Kenda) 0:00:08.91 3 Thomas Schueler (Factory Trashbag Racing Forest Hill) 0:00:12.13 4 Robert Westover (Paradise Sports Racing) 0:00:20.86 5 Dave Mee (JRA Cycles) 0:00:24.34 6 Chad Roberts 0:00:26.40 7 Lane Boertmann (Gravity East) 0:00:33.39 8 Aaron Barnes 0:01:04.35 DNS Leif Erickson (Commonwealth Bikes)

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Willis (Wachusett Brew Team) 0:06:17.84 2 Jonathan Vosburgh 0:00:23.89 3 Ted Briggs (Generation Gap Racing/LupLebanon) 0:00:27.78 4 George Bodycoat 0:00:56.87 5 Frank Enderson Jr (Fastline Racing/Knap) 0:01:04.36

Cat. 2/3 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Cowell (Team Moggie) 0:08:32.47 2 Elixandria Porru (Mobilecici.com) 0:00:02.67 3 Mary Elgos (Team ME) 0:00:13.29 4 Jennel Santos (Team Marty's Racing) 0:01:11.37 5 Pilar Netzel (Mountain Moxie) 0:02:11.60

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Bateman 0:06:22.73 2 Michael Kramarz (Ridetopia) 0:00:14.29 3 Colman Lamb (Drummer racing) 0:00:16.27 4 Tom Kitsos 0:00:17.52 5 Dylan Dipentima 0:00:21.63 6 Adam Delonais 0:00:31.49 7 Colin Bates 0:00:34.42 8 Levi Whitaker (Steve Peat Syndicate) 0:00:37.17 9 Connor Gorman (Generation Gap Racing) 0:00:42.85 10 Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles) 0:01:08.33 11 Sawyer Alix (Cutting Edge Bike Shop) 0:01:27.13 12 Brandon Potter (Tune Wheels) 0:01:28.48

Cat. 2 men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Ertel (East Bound & Down Racing/bethel) 0:06:18.74 2 Corey Zell (Racer's Edge) 0:00:02.20 3 Jon Hanson (Ridetopia) 0:00:21.07 4 Joesph Burkell (XFusion/GoPro/Leatt) 0:00:22.63 5 Brandon Sbordone (Oliver Racing/Banshee BikCheshire) 0:00:23.30 6 Eddie Mazurski 0:00:31.12 7 Wayne Plumadore (Poose and Hoops Raci) 0:00:38.01 8 Joshua Miller 0:00:38.13 9 Matt Rush (launch/royal) 0:00:38.24 10 Jesse Becker 0:00:52.28 11 Justin Mchenry (Fastline Racing) 0:00:52.42 12 Jordan Miller 0:00:59.28

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarrod Bouchard (Holy Spokes Racing) 0:06:39.01 2 Kevin Kindam 0:00:03.23 3 Gary Graser (Claremont Cycle Depo) 0:00:09.38 4 Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes) 0:00:11.71 5 Nicholas Barry (JRA Cycles) 0:00:26.14 6 Wayne Adkins (Pedal Pushes) 0:00:49.89 7 Mike Lemon (TvB) 0:01:10.25 8 Joaquin E Canizale (Team Marty's) 0:01:31.32

Cat. 2/3 men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Rosenbaum 0:07:09.37 2 Jonathan Salinger (Nest-4-Less) 0:00:20.40 3 Alan Daum (Nittany MBA. Org) 0:00:25.72 4 Anthony Carafa (Ant Dog DH/CycleExp) 0:00:39.35 5 David Gray 0:00:41.39 6 Stephen Coleman (Gravity Soul) 0:00:47.25 7 Todd Boucher (TREK/ ALPINESTARS/ HAYES Staten Island) 0:01:17.21 8 Joe Olivas (Morpheus Cycles) 0:02:27.83 DNF Jon Lamb (Killington Bike Shop)

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brian Anthony 0:07:24.27 2 Zach Meyer 0:00:26.08 3 Andrew Boscolo 0:00:45.00 4 Joshua Ribeiro (Horns Hill) 0:01:03.70

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Zinzer (Generation Gap Racing/ LuBrewster) 0:06:43.22 2 Michael Wilbur 0:00:01.26 3 Mike Gruener (Bootles Ramp Rides) 0:00:14.42 4 Kenneth Sears 0:00:15.41 5 Matt Corriere 0:00:44.47 6 Matt Rabideau (Poose and Hoops Raci) 0:01:01.98