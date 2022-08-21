Adam Roberge wins Gravel Worlds
By Kirsten Frattini published
Canadian solos to victory ahead of John Borstelmann and Peter Stetina in Nebraska
Adam Roberge secured the elite men's victory at the prestigious Gravel Worlds held in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Canadian covered the 150-mile route in a winning time of 6:59:44.
Roberge soloed to the win by just 14 seconds to beat runner-up John Borstelmann, who finished in a time of 6:59:58. Peter Stetina finished 6:48 back in a time of 7:06:32.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Roberge
|6:59:44
|2
|John Borstelmann
|0:00:14
|3
|Peter Stetina
|0:06:48
|4
|Innokenty Zavyalov
|0:07:45
|5
|Nathan Spratt
|0:12:37
|6
|Tim Mitchell
|0:18:18
|7
|Sule Thomas Kangangi
|0:22:34
|8
|Jordan Schleck
|0:22:35
|9
|Andrea De Silvestris
|10
|Cody Cupp
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
