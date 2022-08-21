Image 1 of 12 Adam Roberge wins Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 12 Adam Roberge on his way to winning Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 12 Adam Roberge celebrates winning Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 12 John Borstelmann racing Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 12 Peter Stetina leading the dwindled field at Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 12 Adam Roberge racing Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 12 Peter Stetina at Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 12 Adam Roberge after winning Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 12 The elite men racing Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 12 Peter Stetina racing in for third place at Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 12 Adam Roberge leading the men's pack at Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 12 Peter Stetina (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 12

Adam Roberge secured the elite men's victory at the prestigious Gravel Worlds held in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Canadian covered the 150-mile route in a winning time of 6:59:44.

Roberge soloed to the win by just 14 seconds to beat runner-up John Borstelmann, who finished in a time of 6:59:58. Peter Stetina finished 6:48 back in a time of 7:06:32.

More to follow...