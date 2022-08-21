Adam Roberge wins Gravel Worlds

By published

Canadian solos to victory ahead of John Borstelmann and Peter Stetina in Nebraska

Image 1 of 12
Adam Roberge wins Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel)
Image 1 of 12

Adam Roberge secured the elite men's victory at the prestigious Gravel Worlds held in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Canadian covered the 150-mile route in a winning time of 6:59:44.

Roberge soloed to the win by just 14 seconds to beat runner-up John Borstelmann, who finished in a time of 6:59:58. Peter Stetina finished 6:48 back in a time of 7:06:32.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Roberge 6:59:44
2John Borstelmann 0:00:14
3Peter Stetina 0:06:48
4Innokenty Zavyalov 0:07:45
5Nathan Spratt 0:12:37
6Tim Mitchell 0:18:18
7Sule Thomas Kangangi 0:22:34
8Jordan Schleck 0:22:35
9Andrea De Silvestris
10Cody Cupp

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews