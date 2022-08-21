Lauren De Crescenzo wins Gravel Worlds

Image 1 of 9 Lauren De Crescenzo celebrates her victory at Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 9 Lauren De Crescenzo leads the field at Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 9 Lauren De Crescenzo with the group at Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 9 Lauren De Crescenzo celebrates crossing the line first to win Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 9 Lauren De Crescenzo celebrates winning Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 9 Lauren De Crescenzo racing solo at Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 9 Lauren De Crescenzo at the finish line of Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 9 Lauren De Crescenzo sprayed with celebratory champagne as she crosses the finish line at Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 9 Lauren De Crescenzo's racing-winning Colnago at Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel ) Image 1 of 9

Lauren De Crescenzo soloed to victory at Gravel Worlds held in Lincoln, Nebraska. She covered the 150-mile route in a winning time of 7:33:03 beating runner up Paige Onweller by 14:02 and third-placed Heather Jackson by 16:21.

"I have no words right now, just pure joy," De Crescenzo wrote on her Instagram feed following her Gravel Worlds victory.

More to follow...

