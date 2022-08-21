Lauren De Crescenzo wins Gravel Worlds

Paige Onweller second and Heather Jackson third in Nebraska

Image 1 of 9
Lauren De Crescenzo celebrates her victory at Gravel Worlds 2022 (Image credit: Pure Gravel)
Image 1 of 9

Lauren De Crescenzo soloed to victory at Gravel Worlds held in Lincoln, Nebraska. She covered the 150-mile route in a winning time of 7:33:03 beating runner up Paige Onweller by 14:02 and third-placed Heather Jackson by 16:21.

"I have no words right now, just pure joy," De Crescenzo wrote on her Instagram feed following her Gravel Worlds victory.

More to follow...

A post shared by Lauren De Crescenzo (@laurenissima) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren De Crescenzo 7:33:03
2Paige Onweller 0:14:02
3Heather Jackson 0:16:21
4Whitney Allison 0:20:51
5Hannah Shell 0:33:49
6Leah Van der Linden 0:33:50
7Maeghan Easler
8Katherine Sheridan 0:39:22
9Emma Grant 0:43:39
10Amber Neben 0:43:41

Kirsten Frattini

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

