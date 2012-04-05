Bille wins GP Pino Cerami
Feillu and Vangenechten round out podium
Belgium's Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol Team) got an early birthday present as he attacked in the final kilometre and rode solo to victory in the GP Pino Cerami. On the uphill drag to the line Bille, who turns 24 tomorrow, held off the charging peloton led in by Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) for second place. To cap things off for Lotto Belisol, Bille's teammate Jonas Vangenechten earned third on the day, followed by a pair of Canadians, Spidertech powered by C10's Guillaume Boivin and Ryan Anderson, for fourth and fifth.
Entering the final kilometre a trio of Italians, Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) alone in the lead, followed by Marco Bandiera (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), were still off the front after attacking from 20km out. On the tough finale, however, they came to grief and were caught and passed first by Bille, who had jumped clear of the peloton, and then the charging field.
"Today I surprised the peloton in the final kilometre and to hold off a fast man like Romain Feillu gives me great pleasure," said Bille. "The third place by Jonas Vangenechten, with whom I often share a room, completes our success. It's also nice that this selection, the 'young talents' team with Lotto Belisol, achieved such a result.
"After a good winter I looked with confidence to this season, but this result and this rapid success I had never imagined," continued Bille, who's in only his first season at the ProTeam level. "My tests said I have a good combination of speed and endurance which makes me fit for prologues and hard finishes."
Thirty kilometres into the 200km Belgian race, four riders jumped clear of the peloton to form the early break: Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Egoitz Garcia (Cofidis), Cristiano Benenati (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and Brad White (UnitedHealthcare). The quartet pushed out a lead in excess of six minutes, but their escape was neutralised as they approached the 24km finishing circuit, to be negotiated three times, featuring a cobbled ascent of 14 percent.
A large, new break formed on the first lap of the circuit containing Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Assan Bazayev (Astana), Marco Marcato and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Aleksejs Saramotins and Edwig Cammaerts (Cofidis), Yannick Talabardon and Jean-Lou Paiani (Saur-Sojasun), Pier Paolo De Negri and Thomas Bertolini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp), Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare), Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Alex Meenhorst and Johan Coenen (Team Differdange-Magic-Sportfood.de), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN Qhubeka), Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet) and Boris Dron (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole).
On the second finishing circuit four more riders joined the lead group, Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Belisol), Staf Scheirlinckx (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's), Lucas Euser (Spidertech powered by C10) and Dmitry Kozontchuk (RusVelo).
With such a large lead group riders began to attack and with 32km remaining to the finish Serry and De Negri were in the lead, 14 seconds up on their former breakaway companions, while the field was close behind and bearing down.
Early on the final lap all of the escapees were brought back and a new attack was launched by Marco Bandiera (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) with 20km remaining. He was soon joined by compatriots Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and with 16km to go the trio held a 12 second lead. The escapees extended their advantage to 28 seconds with 8km to go, but as their lead began to decrease Marcato struck out on his own. He held an eight second advantage over Bandiera and Favilli entering the final kilometre, with the peloton hot on their heals. Marcato fell just short of victory the previous year, when he was outsprinted by Bert Scheirlinckx in a two-man escape, and once again the Italian would come up short.
Just as the escapees were about to be swept up by the hard-charging peloton, Bille launched a solo attack catching everyone off guard and the momentary hesitation in reaction by the field was all the time the young Belgian needed to score his first victory of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:52:11
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|6
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|10
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|11
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|16
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
|19
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|21
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|23
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|24
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|25
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|27
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|28
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|29
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|35
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|36
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
|37
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|38
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|39
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Rusvelo
|42
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|44
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|46
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
|49
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|51
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Rusvelo
|53
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|54
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|55
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|56
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|57
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|59
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|60
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|61
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|62
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|63
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|64
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|67
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|69
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|70
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Rusvelo
|71
|Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|72
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|73
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|75
|Meran Russan (Eri) MTN Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|76
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|77
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|78
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|79
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|80
|Christopher Macic (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|81
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|82
|Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|84
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|85
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|86
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|87
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|89
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|90
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|91
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|92
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|93
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|94
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|95
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|96
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|97
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|98
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|99
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|100
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|102
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|105
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:09
|107
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:23
|108
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|109
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|110
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|111
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:01:32
|112
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:54
|113
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|114
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|115
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|117
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
|118
|David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|119
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|121
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|122
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|123
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|124
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|125
|Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|126
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|127
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team

