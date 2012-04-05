Trending

Bille wins GP Pino Cerami

Feillu and Vangenechten round out podium

Image 1 of 22

GP Pino Cerami winner Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol) prevailed with a solo attack in the final kilometre.

GP Pino Cerami winner Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol) prevailed with a solo attack in the final kilometre.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 22

Race winner Gaetan Bille on the podium with Pino Cerami, a Belgian pro who won Paris-Roubaix and Flèche Wallonne in 1960.

Race winner Gaetan Bille on the podium with Pino Cerami, a Belgian pro who won Paris-Roubaix and Flèche Wallonne in 1960.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 22

The peloton on the start line for the GP Pino Cerami.

The peloton on the start line for the GP Pino Cerami.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 22

The early break was comprised of Egoitz Garcia (Cofidis), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Cristiano Benenati (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia).

The early break was comprised of Egoitz Garcia (Cofidis), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Cristiano Benenati (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 22

Marco Marcato and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack on the finishing circuits.

Marco Marcato and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack on the finishing circuits.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 22

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in a large break on the finishing circuits.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in a large break on the finishing circuits.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 22

Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol Team) celebrates his victory in the GP Pino Cerami, his first win of the season.

Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol Team) celebrates his victory in the GP Pino Cerami, his first win of the season.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 22

2012 GP Gerami winner Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol Team)

2012 GP Gerami winner Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 22

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the field sprint, but fell just short of catching race winner Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol Team) .

Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the field sprint, but fell just short of catching race winner Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol Team) .
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 22

2012 GP Pino Cerami podium (l-r): Romain Feillu, Gaetan Bille and Jonas Vangenechten

2012 GP Pino Cerami podium (l-r): Romain Feillu, Gaetan Bille and Jonas Vangenechten
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 22

Irish champion Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Irish champion Matt Brammeier (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 22

Mehdi Sohrabi (Lotto Belisol Team)

Mehdi Sohrabi (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 22

Leonardo Duque (Cofidis)

Leonardo Duque (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 22

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) awaits the start of the GP Pino Cerami.

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) awaits the start of the GP Pino Cerami.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 22

Xu Gang (Champion System)

Xu Gang (Champion System)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 22

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 22

Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol Team)

Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 22

Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol Team)

Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 22

GP Pino Cerami winner Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol) on the podium.

GP Pino Cerami winner Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol) on the podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

An ecstatic Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol) won his first race of the season, just one day prior to his birthday.

An ecstatic Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol) won his first race of the season, just one day prior to his birthday.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol) caught the sprinters off guard in the final kilometre to win the GP Pino Cerami with a late solo flier.

Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol) caught the sprinters off guard in the final kilometre to win the GP Pino Cerami with a late solo flier.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

Belgium's Pino Cerami, the 1960 Paris-Roubaix champion, has had an eponymous GP Pino Cerami since 1964.

Belgium's Pino Cerami, the 1960 Paris-Roubaix champion, has had an eponymous GP Pino Cerami since 1964.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Belgium's Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol Team) got an early birthday present as he attacked in the final kilometre and rode solo to victory in the GP Pino Cerami. On the uphill drag to the line Bille, who turns 24 tomorrow, held off the charging peloton led in by Romain Feillu (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) for second place. To cap things off for Lotto Belisol, Bille's teammate Jonas Vangenechten earned third on the day, followed by a pair of Canadians, Spidertech powered by C10's Guillaume Boivin and Ryan Anderson, for fourth and fifth.

Entering the final kilometre a trio of Italians, Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) alone in the lead, followed by Marco Bandiera (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) and Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), were still off the front after attacking from 20km out. On the tough finale, however, they came to grief and were caught and passed first by Bille, who had jumped clear of the peloton, and then the charging field.

"Today I surprised the peloton in the final kilometre and to hold off a fast man like Romain Feillu gives me great pleasure," said Bille. "The third place by Jonas Vangenechten, with whom I often share a room, completes our success. It's also nice that this selection, the 'young talents' team with Lotto Belisol, achieved such a result.

"After a good winter I looked with confidence to this season, but this result and this rapid success I had never imagined," continued Bille, who's in only his first season at the ProTeam level. "My tests said I have a good combination of speed and endurance which makes me fit for prologues and hard finishes."

Thirty kilometres into the 200km Belgian race, four riders jumped clear of the peloton to form the early break: Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Egoitz Garcia (Cofidis), Cristiano Benenati (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and Brad White (UnitedHealthcare). The quartet pushed out a lead in excess of six minutes, but their escape was neutralised as they approached the 24km finishing circuit, to be negotiated three times, featuring a cobbled ascent of 14 percent.

A large, new break formed on the first lap of the circuit containing Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Assan Bazayev (Astana), Marco Marcato and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Aleksejs Saramotins and Edwig Cammaerts (Cofidis), Yannick Talabardon and Jean-Lou Paiani (Saur-Sojasun), Pier Paolo De Negri and Thomas Bertolini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp), Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare), Anthony Colin (Roubaix Lille Metropole), Alex Meenhorst and Johan Coenen (Team Differdange-Magic-Sportfood.de), Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (MTN Qhubeka), Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet) and Boris Dron (Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole).

On the second finishing circuit four more riders joined the lead group, Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Belisol), Staf Scheirlinckx (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda's), Lucas Euser (Spidertech powered by C10) and Dmitry Kozontchuk (RusVelo).

With such a large lead group riders began to attack and with 32km remaining to the finish Serry and De Negri were in the lead, 14 seconds up on their former breakaway companions, while the field was close behind and bearing down.

Early on the final lap all of the escapees were brought back and a new attack was launched by Marco Bandiera (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) with 20km remaining. He was soon joined by compatriots Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Elia Favilli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and with 16km to go the trio held a 12 second lead. The escapees extended their advantage to 28 seconds with 8km to go, but as their lead began to decrease Marcato struck out on his own. He held an eight second advantage over Bandiera and Favilli entering the final kilometre, with the peloton hot on their heals. Marcato fell just short of victory the previous year, when he was outsprinted by Bert Scheirlinckx in a two-man escape, and once again the Italian would come up short.

Just as the escapees were about to be swept up by the hard-charging peloton, Bille launched a solo attack catching everyone off guard and the momentary hesitation in reaction by the field was all the time the young Belgian needed to score his first victory of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4:52:11
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
3Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
5Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
6Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
9Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
10Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
11Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
12Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
15Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
16Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
19Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
20César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
21Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
23Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
24Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
25Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
26Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
27Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
28Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
31Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
32Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
35Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
36Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
37Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
38Ivar Slik (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
39Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Nikita Eskov (Rus) Rusvelo
42Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
43Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
44Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
46Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech Powered By C10
49Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
50Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
51Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Rusvelo
53Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
54Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
55Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
56Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
57Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
58Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
59Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
60Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
61Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
62Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
63Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
64Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
66Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
67Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
69Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
70Ivan Rovny (Rus) Rusvelo
71Will Routley (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
72Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
73Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
75Meran Russan (Eri) MTN Qhubeka0:00:31
76Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
77Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
78Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
79Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
80Christopher Macic (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Team
81Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Geofco - Ville D'alger
82Jacobe Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
83Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
84Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
85Alexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
86Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
87Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
88Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
89Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
90Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
91Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
92Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
93Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
94Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
95Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
96Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
97Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
98Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
99Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
100Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
101Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
102Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
105Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
106Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:09
107Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:23
108Matt Brammeier (Irl) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
109Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
110Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
111Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:01:32
112Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:54
113Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
114Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
115Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
116Caleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
117Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
118David Boily (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
119Jacobus Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
121Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
122Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
123Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
124Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
125Axel Gremelpont (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
126Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
127Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team

Latest on Cyclingnews