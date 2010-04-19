Popkov solos to race win
Russia's Puzanov holds off Angeloni for second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Isd Continental Team
|4:03:33
|2
|Dmitri Puzanov (Rus) Shvsm – Cskvvs Samara
|0:01:22
|3
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Betonexpressz 2000
|0:01:23
|4
|Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) Isd Continental Team
|0:01:27
|5
|Roman Kolstov (Rus) Shvsm – Cskvvs Samara
|0:03:33
|6
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Betonexpressz 2000
|0:03:41
|7
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd Continental Team
|0:03:43
|8
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|9
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Isd Continental Team
|0:03:47
|10
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|0:04:01
|11
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|0:04:03
|12
|Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:04:04
|13
|Yuriy Leontenko (Ukr) Cherkassy
|14
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) National Team Republic Of Belarus
|0:04:17
|15
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) National Team Republic Of Belarus
|0:04:49
|16
|Anton Kaniuk (Ukr) Nikolaev
|0:05:11
|17
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Isd Continental Team
|0:05:37
|18
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|0:05:48
|19
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|20
|Roman Morozov (Ukr) Ukraine Track Team
|0:06:58
|21
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Ntc Moldova
|0:07:14
|22
|Maxim Makarov (Rus) Shvsm – Cskvvs Samara
|0:07:21
|23
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr) National Team Republic Of Belarus
|0:07:25
|24
|Roman Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine Track Team
|0:07:27
|25
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica
|0:07:32
|26
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Olp Olimp Ukr
|0:07:45
|27
|Maksym Fonrabe (Ukr) Cherkassy
|0:11:18
|28
|Igor Bykov (Ukr) Koshvsm
|0:11:46
|29
|Yaroslav Boyko (Ukr) Cherkassy
|30
|Eugeny Bakhin (Rus) Shvsm – Cskvvs Samara
|31
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) National Team Republic Of Belarus
