Trending

Popkov solos to race win

Russia's Puzanov holds off Angeloni for second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) Isd Continental Team4:03:33
2Dmitri Puzanov (Rus) Shvsm – Cskvvs Samara0:01:22
3Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Betonexpressz 20000:01:23
4Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) Isd Continental Team0:01:27
5Roman Kolstov (Rus) Shvsm – Cskvvs Samara0:03:33
6Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Betonexpressz 20000:03:41
7Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Isd Continental Team0:03:43
8Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
9Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) Isd Continental Team0:03:47
10Igor Boev (Rus)0:04:01
11Igor Frolov (Rus)0:04:03
12Marcin Wolski (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:04:04
13Yuriy Leontenko (Ukr) Cherkassy
14Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr) National Team Republic Of Belarus0:04:17
15Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr) National Team Republic Of Belarus0:04:49
16Anton Kaniuk (Ukr) Nikolaev0:05:11
17Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Isd Continental Team0:05:37
18Anton Vorobev (Rus)0:05:48
19Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
20Roman Morozov (Ukr) Ukraine Track Team0:06:58
21Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Ntc Moldova0:07:14
22Maxim Makarov (Rus) Shvsm – Cskvvs Samara0:07:21
23Andrei Holubeu (Blr) National Team Republic Of Belarus0:07:25
24Roman Kononenko (Ukr) Ukraine Track Team0:07:27
25Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Romet Weltour Debica0:07:32
26Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Olp Olimp Ukr0:07:45
27Maksym Fonrabe (Ukr) Cherkassy0:11:18
28Igor Bykov (Ukr) Koshvsm0:11:46
29Yaroslav Boyko (Ukr) Cherkassy
30Eugeny Bakhin (Rus) Shvsm – Cskvvs Samara
31Yauheni Lahun (Blr) National Team Republic Of Belarus

Latest on Cyclingnews