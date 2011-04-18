Agarkov tops GP Donetsk
Kononenko, Kosyakov claim podium placings
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD
|3:59:19
|2
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|4
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD
|0:00:02
|5
|Daniil Komkov (Rus)
|0:00:03
|6
|Alexander Filippov (Rus)
|0:00:15
|7
|Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:16
|8
|Andriy Khripta (Ukr)
|0:00:31
|9
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:50
|10
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD
|0:01:51
|11
|Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|12
|Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr)
|0:01:52
|13
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD
|14
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:53
|15
|Eugeny Bakhin (Rus)
|16
|Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:01:54
|17
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:55
|18
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|19
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr)
|20
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|21
|Aleksandr Rotyakov (Rus)
|0:01:59
|22
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr)
|0:02:00
|23
|Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:02
|24
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD
|0:02:13
|25
|Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz)
|0:02:19
|26
|Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera
|0:02:42
|27
|Aliaksei Krishtapovich (Blr)
|0:02:57
|28
|Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
|29
|Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr)
|0:03:09
|30
|Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|0:03:16
|31
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|32
|Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr)
|0:04:27
|33
|Vadim Maslennikov (Rus)
|0:04:49
|34
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD
|0:05:17
|35
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukr)
|0:05:18
|36
|Andrea Vassallo (Ita)
|0:05:53
|37
|Victor Mironov (Mda)
|38
|Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|39
|Oleg Reshetnyak (Ukr)
|0:07:22
|40
|Sergii Shumilov (Ukr)
|0:07:23
