Agarkov tops GP Donetsk

Kononenko, Kosyakov claim podium placings

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) ISD3:59:19
2Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:01
3Dmitriy Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
4Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD0:00:02
5Daniil Komkov (Rus)0:00:03
6Alexander Filippov (Rus)0:00:15
7Alexandr Prishpetnyy (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:16
8Andriy Khripta (Ukr)0:00:31
9Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:50
10Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD0:01:51
11Volodymyr Gomenyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
12Vladyslav Bakumenko (Ukr)0:01:52
13Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) ISD
14Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:01:53
15Eugeny Bakhin (Rus)
16Serhy Hrechyn (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:01:54
17Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:55
18Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
19Yauheni Lahun (Blr)
20Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:58
21Aleksandr Rotyakov (Rus)0:01:59
22Andrei Holubeu (Blr)0:02:00
23Peter Simon (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:02
24Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD0:02:13
25Evgeniy Sladkov (Kaz)0:02:19
26Bendeguz Bernard (Hun) Ora Hotels Carrera0:02:42
27Aliaksei Krishtapovich (Blr)0:02:57
28Kirill Bozhenko (Rus)
29Sergey Sevostianov (Ukr)0:03:09
30Volodymyr Kogut (Ukr) Amore & Vita0:03:16
31Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:03:35
32Artsiom Kavaliou (Blr)0:04:27
33Vadim Maslennikov (Rus)0:04:49
34Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD0:05:17
35Dmytro Volovod (Ukr)0:05:18
36Andrea Vassallo (Ita)0:05:53
37Victor Mironov (Mda)
38Oleksandr Grygorenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:06:08
39Oleg Reshetnyak (Ukr)0:07:22
40Sergii Shumilov (Ukr)0:07:23

