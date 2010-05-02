Johansson wins GP Mameranus
Stevens, Hierckens round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|2:55:26
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:06
|3
|Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:00:27
|4
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:00:37
|5
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:42
|6
|Rachel Neylan (Aus)
|7
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
|8
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|9
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling
|11
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|12
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|14
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|16
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
|17
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
|18
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|19
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|20
|Denise Ramsden (Can)
|21
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|22
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|23
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|25
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:45
|26
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|0:00:47
|27
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|28
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|29
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|30
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|31
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:57
|32
|Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:01:00
|33
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:05
|34
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:16
|35
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|36
|Pascale Schnider (Swi)
|37
|Edith Vanden Brande (Bel)
|38
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:31
|39
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|40
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus)
|0:02:38
|41
|Kirsty Broun (Aus)
|0:02:50
|42
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
|43
|Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Lointek
|44
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|45
|Amy Herlinveaux (Can)
|46
|Linda Larsen (Nor)
|47
|Amy Pieters (Ned)
|48
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
|49
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|50
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
|0:03:03
|51
|Laura Fouquet (Ger)
|0:03:07
|52
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara
|0:08:22
|53
|Jessica Schneeberger (Swi)
|54
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|55
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned)
|56
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|57
|Baukje Doedee (Ned)
|58
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
|59
|Stéphanie Borchers (Ger)
|60
|Johanna Badmann (Ger)
