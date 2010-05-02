Trending

Johansson wins GP Mameranus

Stevens, Hierckens round out top three

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team2:55:26
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:00:06
3Corine Hierckens (Bel) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:00:27
4Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:00:37
5Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:42
6Rachel Neylan (Aus)
7Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno
8Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
9Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Noris Cycling
11Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
12Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
13Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
14Sharon Laws (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
15Christine Majerus (Lux) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
16Roxane Knetemann (Ned)
17Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling
18Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
19Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
20Denise Ramsden (Can)
21Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
22Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
23Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
25Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:45
26Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson0:00:47
27Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
28Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
29Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
30Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products Uck
31Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products Uck0:00:57
32Sigrid Corneo (Slo) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:01:00
33Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:05
34Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek0:01:16
35Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
36Pascale Schnider (Swi)
37Edith Vanden Brande (Bel)
38Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:31
39Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
40Lauren Kitchen (Aus)0:02:38
41Kirsty Broun (Aus)0:02:50
42Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion
43Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Lointek
44Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
45Amy Herlinveaux (Can)
46Linda Larsen (Nor)
47Amy Pieters (Ned)
48Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
49Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
50Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek0:03:03
51Laura Fouquet (Ger)0:03:07
52Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Safi - Pasta Zara0:08:22
53Jessica Schneeberger (Swi)
54Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
55Anne Eversdijk (Ned)
56Sophie De Boer (Ned)
57Baukje Doedee (Ned)
58Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling
59Stéphanie Borchers (Ger)
60Johanna Badmann (Ger)

