Van Den Bosch wins in Luxembourg

Belgians take top two places

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel)0:57:43
2Ben Berden (Bel)0:00:15
3Kasper Szepaniak (Pol)
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)0:00:46
5Marek Konwa (Pol)0:00:49
6Jiri Polnicky (Cze)0:01:08
7Jan Van Dael (Bel)0:01:26
8Tim Van Nuffel (Bel)0:02:10
9Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)0:02:28
10Dave De Cleyn (Bel)0:03:06
11Marek Cichosz (Pol)0:03:25
12Gianni Denolf (Bel)0:03:35
13Gusty Bausch (Lux)0:03:40
14Jérôme Junker (Lux)0:04:24
15Pascal Triebel (Lux)0:04:38
16Pit Schlechter (Lux)0:04:40
17Filip Adel (Cze)0:05:01
18Benn Würth (Lux)0:05:45
19Mike Carrigan (Can)0:06:40
20Martin Hunal (Cze)0:07:48
21Ritchie Denolf (Bel)0:07:57
22Constantino Fernández (Spa)0:08:42
23Tom Flammang (Lux)
24Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)
25Pierre Olliet (Fra)
26Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)

