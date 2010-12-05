Trending

Panis prevails in Grand Prix Julien Cajot

Brusselman, Mertz complete podium in Luxembourg

Full Results
1Maxim Panis (Bel)0:43:14
2Twan Brusselman (Ned)0:00:16
3Nicolas Mertz (Bel)0:00:29
4Niels van den Driessche (Bel)0:00:48
5Massimo Morabito (Ita)0:01:11
6Tom Schwarmes (Lux)0:01:44
7Sven Fritsch (Lux)0:02:25
8Jimmy Reinert (Lux)0:04:06
9Ralph Gleis (Lux)0:04:27
10Antoine Mores (Lux)0:04:51
11Ben Krux (Lux)0:05:16
12Rick Theis (Lux)0:05:49
13Gilles Heymes (Lux)0:07:50
14Andrea Leoni (Lux)
15Metty Bentz (Lux)
16Pit Weber (Lux)
17Alex Lang (Lux)
18Pol Flesch (Lux)

