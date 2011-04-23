Trending

Vinther tops GP Herning

Reihs bests Bak for second

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO5:12:34
2Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
3Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Denmark0:00:03
4Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:00:30
5Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
6René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
7Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:00:31
8Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:02:33
9Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:02:35
10Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
11Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:02:47
12Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
13Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
14Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
16Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:55
17Guytan Lilholt (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone0:03:22
18Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:03:24
19Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
20Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
21Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
23Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
24Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:03:34
25Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:11:41
26Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
27Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Denmark
28Audun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft
29Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
30Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark
31Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
32Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
34Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
35Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
36Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley

