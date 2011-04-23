Vinther tops GP Herning
Reihs bests Bak for second
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|5:12:34
|2
|Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|3
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Denmark
|0:00:03
|4
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:00:30
|5
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|7
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:00:31
|8
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:02:33
|9
|Kristian Sobota (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:02:35
|10
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|11
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:02:47
|12
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Ofone
|13
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|14
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|16
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|17
|Guytan Lilholt (Den) Christina Watches-Ofone
|0:03:22
|18
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:03:24
|19
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|20
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|21
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|23
|Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|24
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:03:34
|25
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:11:41
|26
|Jacob Nielsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|27
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Denmark
|28
|Audun Brekke Flotten (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft
|29
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|30
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Denmark
|31
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|32
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Blazej Janiaczyk (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|35
|Daniel Foder (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|36
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy