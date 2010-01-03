Trending

Bosman bests Junior field

Van Poppel outsprints Teunissen for second

Full results
1Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)0:38:55
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned)0:00:04
3Mike Teunissen (Ned)
4Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:00:07
5Douwe Verberne (Ned)0:00:13
6Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)0:00:17
7Yannick Eckmann (USA)0:00:20
8Joey Van Rhee (Ned)0:00:51
9Stan Goderie (Ned)0:01:08
10Jaap De Man (Ned)0:01:12
11Kay Welten (Ned)0:01:38
12Twan Brusselman (Ned)0:02:02
13Robin Wennekers (Ned)0:02:08
14Wilco Van Beusekom (Ned)0:02:12
15David Kessler (USA)0:02:21
16Dylan Groenewegen (Ned)0:02:27
17Nick Van Dijke (Ned)0:02:30
18Davey Kleinjan (Ned)
19Kenny Kastelijn (Ned)
20Jordy De Ryck (Bel)0:02:39
21Bryan Borowski (Ned)0:02:42
22Dennis Eikelenboom (Ned)0:03:16
23Eddo Meeken (Ned)0:03:53
24Jeffrey Vink (Ned)0:03:59
25Gijs Schefferlie (Ned)0:04:03
26Mark Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:04:15
27Robert De Jong (Ned)0:04:17
28Olaf Oussoren (Ned)0:04:30
29Eelke Van Der Horst (Ned)
30Lars Van Der Zijden (Ned)0:04:50
31Paul Schuurmans (Ned)0:05:26
32Axel Dekker (Ned)0:05:49
33Arie Roobol (Ned)0:06:05
34Joshua Lehmann (USA)0:07:53
35Jurgen Soffers (Ned)
36Bart Ferket (Ned)
37Mitchell Van Der Haas (Ned)
38Douwe Slooten (Ned)

