Bosman bests Junior field
Van Poppel outsprints Teunissen for second
|1
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)
|0:38:55
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned)
|0:00:04
|3
|Mike Teunissen (Ned)
|4
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:00:07
|5
|Douwe Verberne (Ned)
|0:00:13
|6
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)
|0:00:17
|7
|Yannick Eckmann (USA)
|0:00:20
|8
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned)
|0:00:51
|9
|Stan Goderie (Ned)
|0:01:08
|10
|Jaap De Man (Ned)
|0:01:12
|11
|Kay Welten (Ned)
|0:01:38
|12
|Twan Brusselman (Ned)
|0:02:02
|13
|Robin Wennekers (Ned)
|0:02:08
|14
|Wilco Van Beusekom (Ned)
|0:02:12
|15
|David Kessler (USA)
|0:02:21
|16
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned)
|0:02:27
|17
|Nick Van Dijke (Ned)
|0:02:30
|18
|Davey Kleinjan (Ned)
|19
|Kenny Kastelijn (Ned)
|20
|Jordy De Ryck (Bel)
|0:02:39
|21
|Bryan Borowski (Ned)
|0:02:42
|22
|Dennis Eikelenboom (Ned)
|0:03:16
|23
|Eddo Meeken (Ned)
|0:03:53
|24
|Jeffrey Vink (Ned)
|0:03:59
|25
|Gijs Schefferlie (Ned)
|0:04:03
|26
|Mark Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|0:04:15
|27
|Robert De Jong (Ned)
|0:04:17
|28
|Olaf Oussoren (Ned)
|0:04:30
|29
|Eelke Van Der Horst (Ned)
|30
|Lars Van Der Zijden (Ned)
|0:04:50
|31
|Paul Schuurmans (Ned)
|0:05:26
|32
|Axel Dekker (Ned)
|0:05:49
|33
|Arie Roobol (Ned)
|0:06:05
|34
|Joshua Lehmann (USA)
|0:07:53
|35
|Jurgen Soffers (Ned)
|36
|Bart Ferket (Ned)
|37
|Mitchell Van Der Haas (Ned)
|38
|Douwe Slooten (Ned)
