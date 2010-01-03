Trending

Aernouts takes home win

Rabobank 1-2, De Knegt takes second

Bart Aernouts won the Grand Prix Groenendaal on Sunday, besting Rabobank teammate Gerben de Knegt by 34 seconds and Thijs Al by 57 seconds in Sint Michielsgestel, The Netherlands.

Current Dutch 'cross champion and former world champion Lars Boom competed in his first cyclo-cross race of the season but wasn't a factor in the race, ultimately finishing in 22nd place, 4:04 off the pace of Aernouts.

"Today was all perfect," Aernouts told Sporza. "I could ride at my own pace. I gave everything on the straights and took no risks in the corners. That is the fastest way to get through because you make no mistakes.

"I am very happy with my season. Albert, Nys and Stybar are hard to beat but I am right behind them. I've been getting fourth, fifth and sixth spots...I could not before."

The 27-year-old Belgian has fond memories of the Sint Michielsgestel venue, having won the Junior world cyclo-cross championship here in 2000. "I like racing in the Netherlands and I have a special relationship with Gestel."

Full results
1Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank1:04:35
2Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Rabobank0:00:34
3Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:57
4Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb Revor0:01:00
5Mitchell Huenders (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:29
6Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:37
7Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:44
8Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet - EBH Advocaten - Elshof0:01:50
9David Derepas (Fra) UVCA Troyes0:01:55
10Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telent-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:08
11Twan van den Brand (Ned) Sunweb Revor
12Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned)
13Rudi Van Houts (Ned)
14Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
15Micki van Empel (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:02:30
16Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:02:35
17Jan Van Dael (Bel) Sunweb Revor
18Tom Van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:03:04
19Maurits Lammertink (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner0:03:10
20Wilant van Gils (Ned)0:03:24
21Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:03:29
22Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:04:04
23Edwin Arts (Ned) Jagersveld Cycling Team0:04:31
24Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:04:54
25Boy van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental0:04:59
26Dries Pauwels (Bel)0:05:07
27Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF0:05:24
28Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet - EBH Advocaten - Elshof0:05:29
29Micha de Vries (Ned)0:05:33
30Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:05:41
31Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)0:05:46
32Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)0:05:50
33Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF0:05:52
34Roel van Houtum (Ned)0:05:58
35Harm van der Sanden (Ned) Baby-dump-Lemmens-Wilvo Wielerteam0:06:07
36Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
37Jordy Luisman (Ned) RSE Cycling Team
38Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)0:06:12
39Jorn Van Veen (Ned)0:06:16
40Kaj Slenter (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding Cycling Team0:06:22
41Mike Carrigan (Can)
42Travis Livermon (USA) Champion System/Cannondale
43Kevin Smit (Ned)0:07:25
44Patrick Van Nunen (Ned) RTC De Hoekse Renners
45Rob Van Der Heijden (Ned)
46Tim Ottens (Ned)
47Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental
48Steve Fisher (USA)
49Guus Smits (Ned)
50Peter Woestenberg (Ned) RTC De Hoekse Renners
51Tommy Van Beem (Ned)
52Patrick de Laat (Ned) Berlicum NB (Ned)
53Nard Louws (Ned)
54Rick Van Deursen (Ned)
55Jacob De Roo (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
56Mark Smit (Ned)
57Hans Becking (Ned)
58Marco Minnaard (Ned) ZRTC Theo Middelkamp
59Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
60Casper Fransen (Ned)
61Masashi Matsui (Jpn)
62Bram Wind (Ned)
63Marcel Lommers (Ned)
64Kaey Van Rij (Ned)
65Joe Dombrowski (USA)
66Rick Van De Helder (Ned)
67Geert Kuit (Ned)

