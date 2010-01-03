Bart Aernouts won the Grand Prix Groenendaal on Sunday, besting Rabobank teammate Gerben de Knegt by 34 seconds and Thijs Al by 57 seconds in Sint Michielsgestel, The Netherlands.

Current Dutch 'cross champion and former world champion Lars Boom competed in his first cyclo-cross race of the season but wasn't a factor in the race, ultimately finishing in 22nd place, 4:04 off the pace of Aernouts.

"Today was all perfect," Aernouts told Sporza. "I could ride at my own pace. I gave everything on the straights and took no risks in the corners. That is the fastest way to get through because you make no mistakes.

"I am very happy with my season. Albert, Nys and Stybar are hard to beat but I am right behind them. I've been getting fourth, fifth and sixth spots...I could not before."

The 27-year-old Belgian has fond memories of the Sint Michielsgestel venue, having won the Junior world cyclo-cross championship here in 2000. "I like racing in the Netherlands and I have a special relationship with Gestel."