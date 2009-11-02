Trending

Aushbuher takes narrow win

Kulhavy and Bambula round out podium

Results
1Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) Exe Jeans0:59:53
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)0:00:03
3Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:00:33
4Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp - Giant Team0:01:03
5Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB0:01:26
6Milan Barenyi (Svk)0:02:01
7David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:02:34
8Zdenek Mlynár (Cze) Max Cursor0:02:57
9Kristian Hynek (Cze)0:03:12
10Josef Soukup (Cze)0:03:28
11Robert Glajza (Svk)0:04:21
12Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team0:04:38
13Karel Nepraš (Cze) ACK Stará Ves N Ondrejnicí0:04:57
14Martin Haring (Skv)0:05:16
15Stanislav Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:05:42
16Michal Simerle (Cze)0:06:12
17Bretislav Rohel (Cze)
18Kamil Gradek (Pol) MGLKS Blekitni Sokpol Dobraw
19Milan Svoboda (Cze)
20Michal Benda (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
21Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol) MGLKS Blekitni Sokpol Dobraw
22Jakub Rohlík (Cze)
23Michael Vlcek (Cze)
24Lukáš Kovanda (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
25Marek Canecky (Svk)
26Mateusz Kwiatkowski (Pol)
27Josef Suchý (Cze)
28Václav Placák (Cze)
29Jan Hynek (Cze)

