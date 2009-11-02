Aushbuher takes narrow win
Kulhavy and Bambula round out podium
|1
|Kamil Ausbuher (Cze) Exe Jeans
|0:59:53
|2
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|0:00:03
|3
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:00:33
|4
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp - Giant Team
|0:01:03
|5
|Vladimír Kyzivát (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
|0:01:26
|6
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|0:02:01
|7
|David Kášek (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:02:34
|8
|Zdenek Mlynár (Cze) Max Cursor
|0:02:57
|9
|Kristian Hynek (Cze)
|0:03:12
|10
|Josef Soukup (Cze)
|0:03:28
|11
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|0:04:21
|12
|Martin Hunal (Cze) Velosport Valenta Scott Team
|0:04:38
|13
|Karel Nepraš (Cze) ACK Stará Ves N Ondrejnicí
|0:04:57
|14
|Martin Haring (Skv)
|0:05:16
|15
|Stanislav Bambula (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:05:42
|16
|Michal Simerle (Cze)
|0:06:12
|17
|Bretislav Rohel (Cze)
|18
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) MGLKS Blekitni Sokpol Dobraw
|19
|Milan Svoboda (Cze)
|20
|Michal Benda (Cze) Johnson Controls AS MB
|21
|Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol) MGLKS Blekitni Sokpol Dobraw
|22
|Jakub Rohlík (Cze)
|23
|Michael Vlcek (Cze)
|24
|Lukáš Kovanda (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|25
|Marek Canecky (Svk)
|26
|Mateusz Kwiatkowski (Pol)
|27
|Josef Suchý (Cze)
|28
|Václav Placák (Cze)
|29
|Jan Hynek (Cze)
