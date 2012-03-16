Cantele wins Grand Prix El Salvador
Guderzo, Neben complete podium on mountain finish
|1
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink
|2:27:47
|2
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy
|0:00:04
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) United States
|4
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Brasil
|0:00:14
|5
|Evelyn Garcia (ESa) Be Pink
|0:00:32
|6
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy
|0:01:24
|7
|Arlenis Sierra Cañadilla (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:57
|8
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|9
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink
|0:03:10
|10
|Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) Mexico
|11
|Pia Sundstedt (Fin) GSB Resort & Spa-Thule
|12
|Janel Holcomb (USA) United States
|0:03:13
|13
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy
|0:03:17
|14
|Ivanna Borovichenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:33
|15
|Fernanda Da Silva Souza (Bra) Brasil
|0:03:49
|16
|Moriah MacGregor (Can) Le Croissant
|0:04:11
|17
|Lelizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:04:34
|18
|Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|0:05:11
|19
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) GSB Resort & Spa-Thule
|0:05:15
|20
|Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:32
|21
|Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:33
|22
|Yeima Torres Beltran (Cub) Cuba
|23
|Amber Pierce (USA) United States
|24
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Brasil
|25
|Mayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexico
|0:05:34
|26
|Edith Guillen (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:05:35
|27
|Jessica Fernanda Jurado (Mex) Mexico
|0:05:37
|28
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexico
|0:05:38
|29
|Kathryn Bertine SKN Le Croissant
|30
|Viktoriya Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:05:44
|31
|Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:05:45
|32
|Ana Sanabria (Col) Colombia
|0:05:50
|33
|Luz Adriana Tovar (Col) Colombia
|0:06:06
|34
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|0:06:46
|35
|Marcela Rubiano (CRc) Costa Rica
|0:07:59
|36
|Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink
|37
|Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:08:08
|38
|Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexico
|0:08:35
|39
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Brasil
|0:08:49
|40
|Xenia Estrada (ESa) Le Croissant
|0:09:18
|41
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:09:32
|42
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Mexico
|43
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink
|0:10:24
|44
|Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy
|0:10:36
|45
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Colombia
|0:10:43
|46
|Maria Angulo (CRc) GSB Resort & Spa-Thule
|0:10:45
|47
|Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|0:11:40
|48
|Brenda Muñoz (CRc) Costa Rica
|49
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink
|0:11:43
|50
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|0:13:14
|51
|Janildes Fernandes Silva (Bra) Brasil
|0:15:16
|52
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan
|0:17:28
|53
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy
|54
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy
|0:06:06
