Cantele wins Grand Prix El Salvador

Guderzo, Neben complete podium on mountain finish

Full Results
1Noemi Cantele (Ita) Be Pink2:27:47
2Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy0:00:04
3Amber Neben (USA) United States
4Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Brasil0:00:14
5Evelyn Garcia (ESa) Be Pink0:00:32
6Rossella Ratto (Ita) Italy0:01:24
7Arlenis Sierra Cañadilla (Cub) Cuba0:02:57
8Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Be Pink0:03:10
10Verónica Leal Balderas (Mex) Mexico
11Pia Sundstedt (Fin) GSB Resort & Spa-Thule
12Janel Holcomb (USA) United States0:03:13
13Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy0:03:17
14Ivanna Borovichenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:33
15Fernanda Da Silva Souza (Bra) Brasil0:03:49
16Moriah MacGregor (Can) Le Croissant0:04:11
17Lelizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukraine0:04:34
18Ho Hsiung Huang (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:05:11
19Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) GSB Resort & Spa-Thule0:05:15
20Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cub) Cuba0:05:32
21Dalila Rodriguez Hernandez (Cub) Cuba0:05:33
22Yeima Torres Beltran (Cub) Cuba
23Amber Pierce (USA) United States
24Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Brasil
25Mayra Del Rocio Rocha (Mex) Mexico0:05:34
26Edith Guillen (CRc) Costa Rica0:05:35
27Jessica Fernanda Jurado (Mex) Mexico0:05:37
28Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Mexico0:05:38
29Kathryn Bertine SKN Le Croissant
30Viktoriya Vologdina (Ukr) Ukraine0:05:44
31Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine0:05:45
32Ana Sanabria (Col) Colombia0:05:50
33Luz Adriana Tovar (Col) Colombia0:06:06
34Mei Yu Hsiao (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:06:46
35Marcela Rubiano (CRc) Costa Rica0:07:59
36Petra Zrimsek (Slo) Be Pink
37Maryna Ivaniuk (Ukr) Ukraine0:08:08
38Dulce Pliego (Mex) Mexico0:08:35
39Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Brasil0:08:49
40Xenia Estrada (ESa) Le Croissant0:09:18
41Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:09:32
42Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Mexico
43Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Be Pink0:10:24
44Giulia Ronchi (Ita) Italy0:10:36
45Diana Peñuela (Col) Colombia0:10:43
46Maria Angulo (CRc) GSB Resort & Spa-Thule0:10:45
47Yu Hsuan Lee (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:11:40
48Brenda Muñoz (CRc) Costa Rica
49Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Be Pink0:11:43
50Coryn Rivera (USA) United States0:13:14
51Janildes Fernandes Silva (Bra) Brasil0:15:16
52Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Axman Team Taiwan0:17:28
53Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy
54Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy0:06:06

