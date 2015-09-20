Trending

Bouhanni takes morale-boosting victory at GP d'Isbergues

Kolar and Antomarchi second and third respectively

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Nacer Bouhanni sprinted to victory on Sunday in the Grand Prix d’Isbergues and gave himself a much-needed morale boost just a week away from the World Championships road race.

The Frenchman profited from dedicated support throughout the 204km French race from his Cofidis team, who performed a textbook leadout, leading into the final kilometres and depositing Bouhanni 150 metres from the line. Bouhanni, the strong favourite for the day, made no mistake and comfortably got the better of Michael Kolar in second and Julien Antomarchi in third.

The victory gives him the lead in the Coupe de France series with just one race remaining, but what is of greater significance is the confidence it will provide ahead of the Worlds next Sunday. Bouhanni has endured a torrid few months, his recent crash at the Tour de Wallnie following his crashing out of the Vuelta a Espana and Tour de France.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:37:45
2Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
5Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
7Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
8Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
9André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
14Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
16Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
17Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
18Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
20David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
21Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
23Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
24Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
26Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:05
27Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
28Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
29Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
30Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
31Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
32Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
33Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
34Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
35Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
36Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
38Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
39Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
40Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
41Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
42Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
43Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
45Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
46Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
47Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
49Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
50Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
52Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
53Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
54Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
55Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
56Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
59Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre0:00:16
60Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
61Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
62Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
63Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
64Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
65Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
68Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea
70Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
71Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
72Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
73Romain Guyot (Fra) Team Europcar
74Taruia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
75Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
77Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
79Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
80Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
81Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
82Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
86Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
87François Bidard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
88Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
89Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
90Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:30
91Adriaan Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
92Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:31
93Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.Fr
94Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
95Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:35
97Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
98Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:40
99Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
100Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
101Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
102Kévin Reza (Fra) Fdj.Fr0:00:48
103Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:49
104Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
105Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
106Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
109Simon Sellier (Fra) Team Europcar
110Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
111Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:54
112Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:01:06
113Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:22
114Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bmc Racing Team0:01:24
115Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre0:01:26
116Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
117Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
118Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:29
119Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:31
120Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Bmc Racing Team0:02:00
121Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:02
122Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:04
123Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:26
124Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea0:05:02
125Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea0:05:09

