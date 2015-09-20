Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Nacer Bouhanni sprinted to victory on Sunday in the Grand Prix d’Isbergues and gave himself a much-needed morale boost just a week away from the World Championships road race.

The Frenchman profited from dedicated support throughout the 204km French race from his Cofidis team, who performed a textbook leadout, leading into the final kilometres and depositing Bouhanni 150 metres from the line. Bouhanni, the strong favourite for the day, made no mistake and comfortably got the better of Michael Kolar in second and Julien Antomarchi in third.

The victory gives him the lead in the Coupe de France series with just one race remaining, but what is of greater significance is the confidence it will provide ahead of the Worlds next Sunday. Bouhanni has endured a torrid few months, his recent crash at the Tour de Wallnie following his crashing out of the Vuelta a Espana and Tour de France.

