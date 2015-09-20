Bouhanni takes morale-boosting victory at GP d'Isbergues
Kolar and Antomarchi second and third respectively
Nacer Bouhanni sprinted to victory on Sunday in the Grand Prix d’Isbergues and gave himself a much-needed morale boost just a week away from the World Championships road race.
The Frenchman profited from dedicated support throughout the 204km French race from his Cofidis team, who performed a textbook leadout, leading into the final kilometres and depositing Bouhanni 150 metres from the line. Bouhanni, the strong favourite for the day, made no mistake and comfortably got the better of Michael Kolar in second and Julien Antomarchi in third.
The victory gives him the lead in the Coupe de France series with just one race remaining, but what is of greater significance is the confidence it will provide ahead of the Worlds next Sunday. Bouhanni has endured a torrid few months, his recent crash at the Tour de Wallnie following his crashing out of the Vuelta a Espana and Tour de France.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:37:45
|2
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|7
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|9
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 93
|14
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|17
|Martin Laas (Est) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|18
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|20
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 93
|21
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|23
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|24
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 93
|26
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:05
|27
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|28
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|29
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|30
|Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
|31
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 93
|32
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|33
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|35
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|36
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|38
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|39
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|40
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|41
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Auber 93
|42
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Murias Taldea
|43
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|45
|Alo Jakin (Est) Auber 93
|46
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|47
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Joker
|49
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|50
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Murias Taldea
|52
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|53
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
|54
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|55
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|56
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|59
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste de l'Armee de Terre
|0:00:16
|60
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|61
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|62
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|63
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
|64
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot Oranje Peloton
|65
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Murias Taldea
|70
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|71
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 93
|72
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|73
|Romain Guyot (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Taruia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|79
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|80
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|82
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|86
|Frantisek Padour (Cze) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|François Bidard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|88
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Murias Taldea
|89
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|90
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:30
|91
|Adriaan Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
|92
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:31
|93
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|94
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|95
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Tom De Vriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:35
|97
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|98
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|99
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|100
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|101
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|102
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Fdj.Fr
|0:00:48
|103
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:49
|104
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|105
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|109
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|111
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:54
|112
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:01:06
|113
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:22
|114
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|0:01:24
|115
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L Armee De Terre
|0:01:26
|116
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|117
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|118
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:29
|119
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:31
|120
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Bmc Racing Team
|0:02:00
|121
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:02
|122
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:04
|123
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:26
|124
|Unai Intziarte (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:05:02
|125
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Murias Taldea
|0:05:09
