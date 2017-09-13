Trending

Wellens solos to victory in Grand Prix de Wallonie

Lotto Soudal rider sticks 16km breakaway

Image 1 of 27

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins the GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 27

Stan Dewulf (Belgium U23

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 27

Jasper Philipsen (Belgium U23

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 27

American Alexey Vermeulen (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 27

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) finishes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 27

Martin Elmiger (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 27

Colombians Fernando Gaviria and Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 27

Ben Hermans is kept safe from the rain by his wife

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

Nans Peters (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

Gianluca Brambilla checks his front break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

The weather can't stop Pieter Serry from smiling

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Tony Gallopin on the podium in second place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

Julien Simon (Cofidis) prevented a Lotto Soudal clean sweep, slotting in for third

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 27

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 27

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins the GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 27

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) won the bunch sprint for seventh

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 27

Quentin Jaregui (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 27

Dylan Teuns (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 27

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 27

Tony Gallopin made it a Lotto-Soudal 1-2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 27

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) wins the GP de Wallonie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 27

Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 27

Tony Gallopin, Tim Wellens and Julien Simon on the GP de Wallonie podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens showed he's on fine form ahead of the UCI Road World Championships, soloing away from an eight-man breakaway on the Tienne Aux Pierres with 16km to go, then holding off the chasers to take the win. His teammate Tony Gallopin jumped away to make it a Lotto Soudal 1-2, with Cofidis' Julien Simon taking the final podium spot.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal5:26:00
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:01:22
3Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:23
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
6Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
7Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:37
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
9Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Belgium U23
10Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
13Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
16Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
19Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Patrick Müller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
23Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
26Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
27Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
28Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
30Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:47
31Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:50
33Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:04
34Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:02:14
35Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:29
36Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:30
37Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:02:34
38Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:37
39Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:44
40Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:59
41Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:23
42Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre0:03:34
43Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:40
44Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:04:06
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:15
46Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service0:05:07
47Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
48Sebastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
49Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
50Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
51Jordi Warlop (Bel) Belgium U23
52Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
53Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
54Maximilien Picoux (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
55Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
56Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
57Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
58Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
59Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
60David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
61Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium U230:05:15
62Stan Dewulf (Bel) Belgium U23
63Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:18
66Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
67Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:21
68Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre0:05:45
69Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:05:53
70Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:07
71Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
72Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro0:06:18
74Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:09
75Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:10:58
76William Elliott (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon0:11:31
77Thimo Willems (Bel) Belgium U230:13:26
78Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
79Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
80Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
81Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
82Yann Pestiaux (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
83Pierre Goebeert (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
84Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
85Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium U23
86Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Lotto Soudal
87Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
88Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
91Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
92Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
93Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
94Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
95Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
96François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
98Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
99Thibault Guernalec (Fra) TFO0:14:33
100Franklin Six (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
101Kenny Molly (Bel) TFO
102Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
103Lennert Teugels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
104Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:16:59
105Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
106Max Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
107Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
108Marvin Tasset (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
109Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
110Edward Walsh (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
111Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
112Norman Vahtra (Est) AGO - Aqua Service
113Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
114Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Belgium U230:17:06
115Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
116Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Quick-Step Floors0:20:55
HDEmiel Planckaert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:28:34
HDEdward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
HDDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
HDBrecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
HDAuxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
HDMerlijn Decoster (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
HDGuillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFNicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFJérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFJulien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFSylvain Moniquet (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
DNFLaurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
DNFSteve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
DNFCedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFAlvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Quick-Step Floors
DNFPieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFNiels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFSteff Cras (Bel) Belgium U23

