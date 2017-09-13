Wellens solos to victory in Grand Prix de Wallonie
Lotto Soudal rider sticks 16km breakaway
Lotto Soudal's Tim Wellens showed he's on fine form ahead of the UCI Road World Championships, soloing away from an eight-man breakaway on the Tienne Aux Pierres with 16km to go, then holding off the chasers to take the win. His teammate Tony Gallopin jumped away to make it a Lotto Soudal 1-2, with Cofidis' Julien Simon taking the final podium spot.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5:26:00
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:22
|3
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:23
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|6
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|7
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Belgium U23
|10
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Thibault Ferasse (Fra) Armee de Terre
|13
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|16
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Patrick Müller (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|23
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|26
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|27
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|28
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|30
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:47
|31
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:50
|33
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:04
|34
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:14
|35
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:29
|36
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:30
|37
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:02:34
|38
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:37
|39
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:44
|40
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:59
|41
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:23
|42
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:03:34
|43
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:40
|44
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:06
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:15
|46
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|0:05:07
|47
|Abram Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|48
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|49
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|50
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Belgium U23
|52
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|53
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|54
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|55
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|56
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|57
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|58
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|60
|David Gaudu (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Belgium U23
|0:05:15
|62
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Belgium U23
|63
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:18
|66
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|67
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:21
|68
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:05:45
|69
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:05:53
|70
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:07
|71
|Julien Mortier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|72
|Mathias Leturnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|0:06:18
|74
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:09
|75
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:10:58
|76
|William Elliott (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:11:31
|77
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Belgium U23
|0:13:26
|78
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|80
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|81
|Anthony Debuy (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|82
|Yann Pestiaux (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|83
|Pierre Goebeert (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|84
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|85
|Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Belgium U23
|86
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|88
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|91
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|93
|Bastien Duculty (Fra) Armee de Terre
|94
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|95
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|96
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|98
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Armee de Terre
|99
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) TFO
|0:14:33
|100
|Franklin Six (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|101
|Kenny Molly (Bel) TFO
|102
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|103
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|104
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:16:59
|105
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|106
|Max Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|107
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|108
|Marvin Tasset (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|109
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|110
|Edward Walsh (Can) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|111
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|112
|Norman Vahtra (Est) AGO - Aqua Service
|113
|Thomas Joly (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|114
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Belgium U23
|0:17:06
|115
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|116
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Quick-Step Floors
|0:20:55
|HD
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:28:34
|HD
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|HD
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|HD
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|HD
|Auxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|HD
|Merlijn Decoster (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|HD
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Roubaix - Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|DNF
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Armee de Terre
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) AGO - Aqua Service
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Fortuneo - Oscaro
|DNF
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|DNF
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) FDJ
|DNF
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Steff Cras (Bel) Belgium U23
