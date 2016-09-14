Gallopin wins Grand Prix de Wallonie
Frenchman conquers the Citadel
Tony Gallopin (Lotto Soudal) took his first victory of the 2016 season with a late attack that netted him the Grand Prix de Wallonnie.
The Frenchman, who had been in a seven-rider move that imploded at the foot of the final climb to the Citadel of Namur, broke free with just over a kilometre remaining and held his lead to the finish.
He only held it by the skin of his teeth, however, as Etixx-QuickStep’s Petr Vakoc – also part of that earlier move – came roaring back as the road flattened out in the final kilometre and almost pipped him to the line. Coming round the final left-hand bend, Gallopin was slowing, but the Czech rider couldn’t make up his mind which side to try to pass on.
Jerome Baugnies (Wanty Groupe Gobert) finished a more distant third a couple of bike lengths back, with Huub Duijn (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) fourth and Cofidis fastman Nicolas Edet fifth.
The 205.5km race in the hilly Wallonnia region featured seven short climbs, with three in the first half of the route and the other four packed into the final 40km.
There was an early nine-man breakaway, with Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM), Gert Joeaar (Cofidis), Reinier Honig (Roompot-Oranje Peloton), Felix Pouilly (Roubaix Lille Métropole), and Stef Van Zummeren (Verandas Willems) going clear before being joined by Johan Hemroulle (Color Code), Samuel Leroux (Veranclassic-AGO) and Gregory Habeaux (Wallonnie Bruxelles-Group Protect).
The real action, however, began when they were caught, with just under 30km to go. Pieter Weening (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) immediately kicked off the hostilities on the Côte de Lustin, the third last climb, but it was on the five per cent slopes of the Tienne aux Pierres that the selections were really made.
The bunch split to pieces as Gallopin and Jan Bakelants piled on the pressure, forming a group of seven with Vakoc, Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r), Sebastien Reichenbach (FDJ), Huub Duijn (Roompot-Oranje Peloton) and Thomas Sprengers (Topsport Vlaanderen Baloise).
"We were with seven good riders and we managed to create a small gap pretty fast," Gallopin said. "Bakelants was very good today. He was the one that set up the breakaway and his teammate Pozzovivo was among us as well."
The gap began to grow and it reached 25 seconds as Wanty-Groupe Gobert missed out and were forced to chase behind. The group worked well but by the run-in to the Citadel they had just 15 seconds and as it was about to begin with 3km to go they all eased up and looked at each other – and that was game over.
"We worked together but it wasn’t perfect," Gallopin said. "That’s the reason why we were reeled in at the foot of the citadel. When we were caught by the peloton I had a moment to recover. I found my own pace and I moved up to the fifteenth position."
The steep cobbled roads took the riders up a picturesque series of hairpins and, after Weening and Pozzovivo had accelerated at the head of the reduced bunch, Gallopin rolled the dice again with 1.2km remaining.
"The further we went uphill, the better I felt and the better I was positioned in the bunch," he said. "At a certain moment I felt ready to attack once again and I gave everything I had. Two years ago I finished second on the citadel. I couldn’t take the victory home. This climb suits me very well. In the last fifty metres Vakoc came really close and the stress was getting to me. Fortunately I went fast enough to bring home the victory."
As his teammate Jens Debuscherre had done 12 months previously, Gallopin reached the line alone. After near misses at San Sebastian and the French national championships, he finally had his first success of the campaign.
"The team gave me permission to change my program because I wanted to focus on the European Championships that are coming up this Sunday," he said. "That’s why I didn’t participate in the races in Canada. Instead I chose to ride the Tour of Britain before I came here for the Grand Prix de Wallonie. It feels really good to know that the team trusts me. In the Tour of Britain I felt better every day. I hoped to win a stage there, but unfortunately that didn’t happen. But my focus is on Sunday, that’s when I want to be really good."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|5:06:17
|2
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:01
|4
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:04
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|8
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stölting Service Group
|9
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|11
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|13
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:10
|15
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:00:12
|16
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:17
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|19
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|20
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:22
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|24
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|26
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|27
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:00:43
|28
|Axel Flet (Fra) Veranclassic-AGO
|0:00:59
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:02
|30
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:13
|31
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:25
|33
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:45
|35
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|37
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:49
|38
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|39
|Gordon De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Arden'Beef
|0:03:51
|40
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|41
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|42
|Christophe Masson (Fra) Veranclassic-AGO
|43
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|45
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|47
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|48
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:04:19
|50
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:16
|51
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Arden'Beef
|0:05:20
|52
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:56
|53
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|55
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|56
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:30
|58
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Color Code - Arden'Beef
|0:06:55
|59
|Marvin Tasset (Bel) Color Code - Arden'Beef
|60
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:07:44
|61
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:27
|62
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stölting Service Group
|65
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|66
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:13
|67
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:18
|69
|Adrien Costa (USA) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Antoine Loy (Bel) Color Code - Arden'Beef
|72
|Thomas Petit (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:10:05
|73
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|74
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:10:36
|75
|Felix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|76
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:12:52
|77
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:13:54
|78
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|79
|Charlie Arimont (Bel) Color Code - Arden'Beef
|80
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Julien Van Den Brande (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|82
|Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Color Code - Arden'Beef
|83
|Auxence Buntinx (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|84
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|85
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|87
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|88
|Massimo Vanderaerden (Bel) Veranclassic-AGO
|89
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|90
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|91
|Joachim Vanreyten (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|92
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Arden'Beef
|93
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|95
|Sven Reutter (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|96
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|97
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|98
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|99
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|100
|Moritz Backofen (Ger) Stölting Service Group
|101
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|102
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|103
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|104
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|106
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|107
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Guillaume Delvaux (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:15:56
|110
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:02
|111
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|112
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|113
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|114
|Nicolas Mertz (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|115
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|116
|Victor Van Bost (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|117
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|118
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|119
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|120
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:20
|121
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:42
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Deruette (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|DNF
|Bavo Haemels (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-AGO
|DNF
|Samuel Leroux (Fra) Veranclassic-AGO
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
