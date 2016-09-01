Trending

Grand Prix de Wallonie past winners

Champions 1935-2015

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto–Soudal
2014Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2013Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium national team
2012Julien Simon (Fra) Saur–Sojasun
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
2009Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
2008Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone–Caffè Mokambo
2007Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet–Tönissteiner
2006Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
2005Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2004Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
2003Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Marlux-Wincor Nixdorf
2002Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
2001Axel Merckx (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
2000Alberto Elli (Ita) Team Telekom
1999Patrick Jonker (Aus) Rabobank
1998Udo Bölts (Deu) Team Telekom
1997Dmitri Konyshev (Rus) Roslotto-ZG Mobili
1996Franco Ballerini (Ita) Mapei–GB
1995Andrea Chiurato (Ita) Mapei–GB–Latexco
1994Peter Farazijn (Bel) Lotto
1993Patrick Evenepoel (Bel) Collstrop-Assur Carpets
1992Danny Nelissen (Ned) PDM-Ultima-Concorde
1991Frank Van Den Abeele (Bel) Lotto
1990Luc Leblanc (Fra) Castorama
1989Thomas Wegmüller (Che) Domex-Weinmann
1988Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi-Bosal
1987Pascal Poisson (Fra) Système U
1986Steven Rooks (Ned) PDM-Ultima-Concorde
1985Marc Madiot (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1984Frank Hoste (Bel) Europ Decor-Boule d'Or
1983Stephen Roche (Irl) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
1982Hennie Kuiper (Ned) Daf Trucks-TeVe Blad
1981Walter Dalgal (Ita) Splendor-Europ Decor
1980Willy De Geest (Bel) Ijsboerke-Warncke Eis
1979Leo Van Vliet (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1978Willem Peeters (Bel) Ijsboerke-Gios
1977Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes Pils-Mini Flat
1976Herman Van Springel (Bel) Flandria-Velda
1975André Dierickx (Bel) Rokado
1974Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Maes Pils
1973Albert Van Vlierberghe (Bel) Rokado-De Gribaldy
1972Émile Cambre (Bel) Goldor-Ijsboerke
1971Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
1970Ferdinand Bracke (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
1951-1969No Race Held
1950Joseph Verhaert (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
1949Jacques Geus (Bel) Rochet-Dunlop
1945-1948No Race Held
1944Joseph Somers (Cyclist) (Bel) A. Trialoux-Wolber
1943Edward Van Dijck (Bel) Helyett-Hutchinson
1942Maurits Van Herzele (Bel) Helyett-Hutchinson
1940-1941No Race Held
1939Adolf Braeckeveldt (Bel) Helyett-Hutchinson
1938Adolf Braeckeveldt (Bel) Helyett-Hutchinson
1937Karel Tersago (Bel) Labor-Dunlop
1936Adolf Braeckeveldt (Bel) La Française-Dunlop-Diamant
1935Gustaaf De Greef (Bel) Génial Lucifer-Hutchinson

