Grand Prix de Wallonie past winners
Champions 1935-2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto–Soudal
|2014
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2013
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Belgium national team
|2012
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur–Sojasun
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|2009
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|2008
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone–Caffè Mokambo
|2007
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet–Tönissteiner
|2006
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
|2005
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
|2004
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
|2003
|Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Marlux-Wincor Nixdorf
|2002
|Dave Bruylandts (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
|2001
|Axel Merckx (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
|2000
|Alberto Elli (Ita) Team Telekom
|1999
|Patrick Jonker (Aus) Rabobank
|1998
|Udo Bölts (Deu) Team Telekom
|1997
|Dmitri Konyshev (Rus) Roslotto-ZG Mobili
|1996
|Franco Ballerini (Ita) Mapei–GB
|1995
|Andrea Chiurato (Ita) Mapei–GB–Latexco
|1994
|Peter Farazijn (Bel) Lotto
|1993
|Patrick Evenepoel (Bel) Collstrop-Assur Carpets
|1992
|Danny Nelissen (Ned) PDM-Ultima-Concorde
|1991
|Frank Van Den Abeele (Bel) Lotto
|1990
|Luc Leblanc (Fra) Castorama
|1989
|Thomas Wegmüller (Che) Domex-Weinmann
|1988
|Claude Criquielion (Bel) Hitachi-Bosal
|1987
|Pascal Poisson (Fra) Système U
|1986
|Steven Rooks (Ned) PDM-Ultima-Concorde
|1985
|Marc Madiot (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1984
|Frank Hoste (Bel) Europ Decor-Boule d'Or
|1983
|Stephen Roche (Irl) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1982
|Hennie Kuiper (Ned) Daf Trucks-TeVe Blad
|1981
|Walter Dalgal (Ita) Splendor-Europ Decor
|1980
|Willy De Geest (Bel) Ijsboerke-Warncke Eis
|1979
|Leo Van Vliet (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1978
|Willem Peeters (Bel) Ijsboerke-Gios
|1977
|Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes Pils-Mini Flat
|1976
|Herman Van Springel (Bel) Flandria-Velda
|1975
|André Dierickx (Bel) Rokado
|1974
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Maes Pils
|1973
|Albert Van Vlierberghe (Bel) Rokado-De Gribaldy
|1972
|Émile Cambre (Bel) Goldor-Ijsboerke
|1971
|Felice Gimondi (Ita) Salvarani
|1970
|Ferdinand Bracke (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Michelin
|1951-1969
|No Race Held
|1950
|Joseph Verhaert (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
|1949
|Jacques Geus (Bel) Rochet-Dunlop
|1945-1948
|No Race Held
|1944
|Joseph Somers (Cyclist) (Bel) A. Trialoux-Wolber
|1943
|Edward Van Dijck (Bel) Helyett-Hutchinson
|1942
|Maurits Van Herzele (Bel) Helyett-Hutchinson
|1940-1941
|No Race Held
|1939
|Adolf Braeckeveldt (Bel) Helyett-Hutchinson
|1938
|Adolf Braeckeveldt (Bel) Helyett-Hutchinson
|1937
|Karel Tersago (Bel) Labor-Dunlop
|1936
|Adolf Braeckeveldt (Bel) La Française-Dunlop-Diamant
|1935
|Gustaaf De Greef (Bel) Génial Lucifer-Hutchinson
