Image 1 of 20 Paul Martens outpaces Riccardo Ricco to win the GP de Wallonie. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 20 It was a closely fought sprint between Martens and Ricco. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 20 Paul Martens (Rabobank) wins the GP de Wallonie (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC) took third in one of his last races as world champion. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 20 Paul Martens (Rabobank) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 20 Evans congratulates Martens on the podium at GP de Wallonie. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 20 The GP de Wallonie podium: Cadel Evans, Paul Martens and Riccardo Ricco. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 20 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) was awarded the most aggressive rider prize. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 20 Riccardo Ricco gives his all but falls short of the win behind Martens. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 20 Ricco and Martens battle it out to the line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 20 Ricco brushes shoulders with Martens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 Martens puts his head down and powers towards the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 The break lunge for the line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Cadel Evans (BMC), Paul Martens (Rabobank) and Riccardo Ricco (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Martens (Rabobank) hold off the challenge from Ricco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 20 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank gets the jump on Ricco and Evans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 20 Cadel Evans lost ground in the sprint behind Ricco and Martens. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen) was the best young rider. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 20 Paul Martens (Rabobank) won the GP de Wallonie. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Germany’s Paul Martens (Rabobank) won a sprint against controversial cyclist Riccardo Ricco (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) and current world champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) to claim victory at Grand Prix de Wallonie. The trio finished just five seconds ahead of Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasen) and Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri).

“The final was very tough,” Martens told nieuwsblad.be. “Vacansoleil gave everything, but I knew that the last turn before the line was very technical and decisive. There were three of us going for victory and my main competitor was a very explosive Ricco. A good feel of the last corner was the secret to winning.”

The day’s main break included Grégory Habeaux (Verandas Willes), Bauke Mollema (Rabobank), Reinier Honig (Acqua & Sapone) and Jean-Marc Marino (Saur – Sojasun), who were caught with 20 kilometres remaining. A counter attack that included Martens’ team-mate Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) tried its luck, before being brought back as the race fell apart under the pressure from Martens, Ricco and Evans.