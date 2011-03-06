Trending

Flahaut sprints to GP de Lillers win

Bacquet, Aistrup fill out podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4:08:13
2Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
3Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
4Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
5Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal
6Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
7Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
8Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
9Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
10Vinthertroels (Den) Glud & Marstrand
11Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
12Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13Demoitieantoine (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
14Valerian Vermeulen (Fra) Eseg Douai
15Niels Brouzes (Fra) VC Rouen 76
16Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
17Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor Line Cycling Team
18Clement Lhotellerie (Fra) Roy Ale Pedale Saint Martin
19Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
20Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
21Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
22Anthony Louis (Fra) Equipe Regionale Nord Pas De Calais
23Nick Van Der Luke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
24Thilloyaurelien (Fra) Eseg Douai
25Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
26Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
27David Skrzypczak (Fra) Eseg Douai
28Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
29Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
30Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
31Carlo Meneghetti (Fra) Equipe Regionale Nord Pas De Calais
32Joris De Boer (Ned) Rucanor Line Cycling Team
33Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
34Frederic Rangee (Fra) VC Rouen 77
35Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Win Botman (Ned) Ubbing Koga Cycling Team
37Morgan Kniesky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
38Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra) Dunkerque Lit Cyc
39Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
40Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
41Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbing Koga Cycling Team
42Jeremy Morel (Fra) Cc Villeneuve St Germain
43Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Merida
44Molmyarnaud (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 96
45Christophe Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand
46Lorents Ola Aassvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
47David Deroo (Fra) Eseg Douai
48Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:09
49Fonsecaarmindo (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:10
50Jimmy Sorensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand
51Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Ubbing Koga Cycling Team
52Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
53Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
54Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
55William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:15
56Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
57Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:00:17
58Dimitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:23
59Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
60Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ0:00:25
61Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Equipe Regionale Nord Pas De Calais
62Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
63Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
64Leo Fortin (Fra) Eseg Douai
65Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Merida0:00:31
66Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
67Laurent Beuret (Swi) Atlas Personal
68Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Eseg Douai
69Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbing Koga Cycling Team0:00:35
70Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
71Stroet Rens Te (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:42
72Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:46
73Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro0:00:48
74Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
75Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
76Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:58
77Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
78Romain Pillon (Fra) Eseg Douai0:01:26
79Tanguy Lefebvre (Fra) Ec Raismes Porte Du Hainaut0:01:36
80Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:19
81Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro0:03:00
82Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro0:03:13
83Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida0:03:26
84Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:04:33
85Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:06:29

