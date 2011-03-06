Flahaut sprints to GP de Lillers win
Bacquet, Aistrup fill out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4:08:13
|2
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|4
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Atlas Personal
|6
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Atlas Personal
|9
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|10
|Vinthertroels (Den) Glud & Marstrand
|11
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|12
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|Demoitieantoine (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|14
|Valerian Vermeulen (Fra) Eseg Douai
|15
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) VC Rouen 76
|16
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|17
|Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor Line Cycling Team
|18
|Clement Lhotellerie (Fra) Roy Ale Pedale Saint Martin
|19
|Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|20
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|21
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|22
|Anthony Louis (Fra) Equipe Regionale Nord Pas De Calais
|23
|Nick Van Der Luke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|24
|Thilloyaurelien (Fra) Eseg Douai
|25
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal
|26
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|27
|David Skrzypczak (Fra) Eseg Douai
|28
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|29
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|30
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|31
|Carlo Meneghetti (Fra) Equipe Regionale Nord Pas De Calais
|32
|Joris De Boer (Ned) Rucanor Line Cycling Team
|33
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|34
|Frederic Rangee (Fra) VC Rouen 77
|35
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Win Botman (Ned) Ubbing Koga Cycling Team
|37
|Morgan Kniesky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|38
|Adrien Vandermeersch (Fra) Dunkerque Lit Cyc
|39
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|40
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|41
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbing Koga Cycling Team
|42
|Jeremy Morel (Fra) Cc Villeneuve St Germain
|43
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Joker Merida
|44
|Molmyarnaud (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 96
|45
|Christophe Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand
|46
|Lorents Ola Aassvold (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|47
|David Deroo (Fra) Eseg Douai
|48
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:09
|49
|Fonsecaarmindo (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:10
|50
|Jimmy Sorensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand
|51
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) Ubbing Koga Cycling Team
|52
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|53
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal
|54
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|55
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:15
|56
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:00:17
|58
|Dimitry Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:23
|59
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|60
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:25
|61
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Equipe Regionale Nord Pas De Calais
|62
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal
|63
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|64
|Leo Fortin (Fra) Eseg Douai
|65
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:00:31
|66
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|67
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Atlas Personal
|68
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Eseg Douai
|69
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbing Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|70
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|71
|Stroet Rens Te (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:42
|72
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:46
|73
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|0:00:48
|74
|Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|75
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|76
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:58
|77
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|78
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Eseg Douai
|0:01:26
|79
|Tanguy Lefebvre (Fra) Ec Raismes Porte Du Hainaut
|0:01:36
|80
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:19
|81
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|0:03:00
|82
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|0:03:13
|83
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Joker Merida
|0:03:26
|84
|Morten Morland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:04:33
|85
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:06:29
