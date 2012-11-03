Albert repeats at Grand Prix de la Région Wallonne
Meisen makes it 1-2 for BKCP-Powerplus
For the third time in his career and the second year running, Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) has won the Grand Prix de la Région Wallonne. Albert's teammate Marcel Meisen finished second at six seconds while Gerben de Knegt (Orange Babies Cycling Team) won the sprint for third place, 26 seconds behind Albert.
Meisen was the early aggressor for BKCP-Powerplus and after approximately half the race was complete the German rode alone in the lead, albeit kept on a relatively tight leash. Reigning world champion Niels Albert then jumped from the chase group and bridged to Meisen alone.
On the penultimate lap the chasers were getting uncomfortably close to the leading BKCP-Powerplus duo, so Albert upped the pace to ensure they wouldn't be caught. Meisen, however, couldn't keep up with Albert but managed to hold on to second place on the day as the chasers became more concerned with the final podium position on the last lap than catching the German.
|1
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|1:03:24
|2
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:06
|3
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube
|0:00:27
|5
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:28
|6
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:30
|7
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|8
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:43
|9
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:00:45
|10
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:47
|11
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|0:01:07
|12
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:01:32
|13
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:17
|14
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:33
|15
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|16
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|17
|Dany Lacroix (Bel)
|0:02:39
|18
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:46
|19
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel)
|0:03:22
|20
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps
|0:03:24
|21
|Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles
|0:03:36
|22
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|0:04:52
|23
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel)
|0:06:05
|24
|Ludovic Vande Velde (Bel)
