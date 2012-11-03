Trending

Albert repeats at Grand Prix de la Région Wallonne

Meisen makes it 1-2 for BKCP-Powerplus

Image 1 of 23

World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) wins in Dottignies for the second straight year.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 23

Marcel Meisen (BKCP-Powerplus) alone in the lead.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 23

Arnaud Jouffroy (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 23

Niels Albert ( BKCP-Powerplus) celebrates his win at the Grand Prix de la Région Wallonne

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 23

French champion Aurelien Duval in action at the Grand Prix de la Région Wallonne

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 23

2012 Grand Prix de la Région Wallonne champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 23

Gerben de Knegt (Orange Babies Cycling Team) hops a sector of barriers.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 23

Marcel Meisen (BKCP-Powerplus) digs deep

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 23

BKCP-Powerplus teammates Niels Albert and Marcel Meisen at the head of the race

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 23

Thijs Al (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 23

Niels Albert wins the Grand Prix de la Région Wallonne for the third time in his career

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 23

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) airs it out over a barrier.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 23

Jim Aernouts (Sunweb-Revor) scored an 8th place result

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 23

World champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 23

2012 Grand Prix de la Région Wallonne podium (L-R): Marcel Meisen, Niels Albert and Gerben de Knegt

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 23

Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 23

Niels Albert bunny-hops a section of barriers

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 23

Gerben de Knegt (Orange Babies Cycling Team_ en route to a third place finish.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 23

Niels Albert in action in Dottignies.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 23

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) would finish fifth on the day.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 23

Lubomir Petrus (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 23

Francis Mourey (FDJ-BigMat)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 23

Grand Prix de la Région Wallonne runner-up Marcel Meisen (BKCP-Powerplus)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

For the third time in his career and the second year running, Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) has won the Grand Prix de la Région Wallonne. Albert's teammate Marcel Meisen finished second at six seconds while Gerben de Knegt (Orange Babies Cycling Team) won the sprint for third place, 26 seconds behind Albert.

Meisen was the early aggressor for BKCP-Powerplus and after approximately half the race was complete the German rode alone in the lead, albeit kept on a relatively tight leash. Reigning world champion Niels Albert then jumped from the chase group and bridged to Meisen alone.

On the penultimate lap the chasers were getting uncomfortably close to the leading BKCP-Powerplus duo, so Albert upped the pace to ensure they wouldn't be caught. Meisen, however, couldn't keep up with Albert but managed to hold on to second place on the day as the chasers became more concerned with the final podium position on the last lap than catching the German.

Full Results
1Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus1:03:24
2Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:06
3Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:00:26
4Aurelien Duval (Fra) UV Aube0:00:27
5Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:00:28
6Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:30
7Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:00:35
8Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:43
9Jonathan Page (USA)0:00:45
10Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:47
11Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco0:01:07
12Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:32
13Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:02:17
14Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:33
15Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
16Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
17Dany Lacroix (Bel)0:02:39
18Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea0:02:46
19Ritchie Denolf (Bel)0:03:22
20Gianni Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps0:03:24
21Alexander Revell (NZl) Revolution Bicycles0:03:36
22Marco Bianco (Ita)0:04:52
23Quentin Bertholet (Bel)0:06:05
24Ludovic Vande Velde (Bel)

