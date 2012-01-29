Trending

Dumoulin wins in France

Marcato and Vichot clinch second and third spots

Image 1 of 20

Dumoulin takes out the GP de la Marseillaise.

Dumoulin takes out the GP de la Marseillaise.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 20

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 20

FDJ at the start of the race

FDJ at the start of the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 20

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 20

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 20

Sanofi Aventis at the start of the race

Sanofi Aventis at the start of the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 20

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale)

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 20

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) wins GP La Marseillaise

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) wins GP La Marseillaise
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 20

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 20

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 20

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 20

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 20

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 20

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 20

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 20

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 20

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 20

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 20

Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille

Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 20

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Samuel Dumoulin has won Europe's first professional race of 2012, the GP La Marseillaise. In a sprint from a 15-man group, the Cofidis rider proven to be the freshest at the end of a demanding race held in cold and windy weather conditions. Dumoulin outsprinted Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) and Arthur Vichot (FDJ-BigMat) to take the lead in the French Cup standings.

The 148 kilometre race was marked by several breakaways and attacks. A first group including Dumoulin's teammate Rein Taaramae as well as Rémi Cusin (Type 1), Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-BigMat), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale), Cyril Lemoine (Saur-Sojasun), Franck Vermeulen (Véranda Rideau U) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil) was caught before the decisive Col de la Gineste, 20 kilometres from the finish line outside Marseille's Stade Velodrome.

Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) was the first to accelerate, breaking up the field. A group of 12 riders created a gap and Dumoulin, together with Vichot and Jérémie Galland (Saur-Sojasun, fourth-placed) bridged up.

"When I saw Arthur and Jérémie jump, I knew it was the right moment to go," Dumoulin told AFP. "The last descent did not cause any problems. In the finale, I manoeuvred well." However, the finish on Avenue Michelet "doesn't suit me too well," he added to Velochrono. "Everybody marked me and noone dared to launch the sprint. I passed by moving up the barriers."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:39:29
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
4Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
5Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
6Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
7Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
15Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet0:00:30
17Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
19Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
23Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
24Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:34
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:57
27Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
28Clément Koretzky (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
29Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
30Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
33Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
34Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
35Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
36Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
37Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
38Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
39Yannick Martinez (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
40Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
42Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
43Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
44Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
45Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
47Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
48Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Frank Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
50Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
51Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
54Yann Huguet (Fra) Projet 1t4i
55Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
59Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
60Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
62Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
63Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
64Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
68Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:07:31
69Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:07:53
70Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:55
71Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
72Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
73Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
74Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:10:11
75Michael Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
76Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
78Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
79Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
80Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
81Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
82Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
HDNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:12:02
HDThierry Hupond (Fra) Projet 1t4i
HDJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
HDToms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
HDStijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
HDSean Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
HDArnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDWim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
HDRomain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
HDArnaud Gérard (Fra) FDJ
HDJure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
HDFreddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
HDFabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDAnthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDKevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDGuillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
HDJonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
HDGaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
HDKenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
HDArnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
HDJohan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
HDTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Projet 1t4i
HDDimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
HDSteven Tronet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
HDMatthieu Sprick (Fra) Projet 1t4i
DNFMartijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJean Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Projet 1t4i
DNFThomas Bonnin (Fra) Projet 1t4i
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Projet 1t4i
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Projet 1t4i
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
DNFNicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFRonan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFBenoit Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFDominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFStefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFLeif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFRob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFLoic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFPierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFEvaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U

