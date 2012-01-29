Dumoulin wins in France
Marcato and Vichot clinch second and third spots
Samuel Dumoulin has won Europe's first professional race of 2012, the GP La Marseillaise. In a sprint from a 15-man group, the Cofidis rider proven to be the freshest at the end of a demanding race held in cold and windy weather conditions. Dumoulin outsprinted Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) and Arthur Vichot (FDJ-BigMat) to take the lead in the French Cup standings.
The 148 kilometre race was marked by several breakaways and attacks. A first group including Dumoulin's teammate Rein Taaramae as well as Rémi Cusin (Type 1), Rémi Pauriol (FDJ-BigMat), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale), Cyril Lemoine (Saur-Sojasun), Franck Vermeulen (Véranda Rideau U) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil) was caught before the decisive Col de la Gineste, 20 kilometres from the finish line outside Marseille's Stade Velodrome.
Mikael Cherel (AG2R La Mondiale) was the first to accelerate, breaking up the field. A group of 12 riders created a gap and Dumoulin, together with Vichot and Jérémie Galland (Saur-Sojasun, fourth-placed) bridged up.
"When I saw Arthur and Jérémie jump, I knew it was the right moment to go," Dumoulin told AFP. "The last descent did not cause any problems. In the finale, I manoeuvred well." However, the finish on Avenue Michelet "doesn't suit me too well," he added to Velochrono. "Everybody marked me and noone dared to launch the sprint. I passed by moving up the barriers."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:39:29
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|6
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|7
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|15
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:30
|17
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|19
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|24
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:57
|27
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|28
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|29
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|30
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|33
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|34
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|35
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|37
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|39
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|40
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|43
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|44
|Tomasz Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|45
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|47
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|48
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Frank Vermeulen (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|50
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|54
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Projet 1t4i
|55
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|59
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|61
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|62
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|63
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|64
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|68
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:07:31
|69
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:07:53
|70
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:55
|71
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|73
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|74
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:10:11
|75
|Michael Olejnik (Pol) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|76
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|78
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|79
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|80
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|81
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|82
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|HD
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:12:02
|HD
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Projet 1t4i
|HD
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|HD
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|HD
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|HD
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|HD
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|HD
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|HD
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|HD
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) FDJ
|HD
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|HD
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|HD
|Fabien Schmidt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Guillaume Malle (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|HD
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|HD
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|HD
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
|HD
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|HD
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Projet 1t4i
|HD
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|HD
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Projet 1t4i
|DNF
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Jean Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Projet 1t4i
|DNF
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Projet 1t4i
|DNF
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Projet 1t4i
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Projet 1t4i
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Pierre Drancourt (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Mathieu Delaroziere (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranda Rideau - Super U
