Hivert claims French season opener
Saur-Sojasun claims GP Marseillaise
The newest Professional Continental team, Saur-Sojasun scored a major victory in the first French race of the season, the Gran Prix la Marseillaise. Jonathan Hivert sprinted to the win ahead of Vacansoleil's Johnny Hoogerland and Frenchman Samuel Dumoulin.
The traditional European season opener got underway in cold temperatures and strong winds, but thankfully clear skies. Perhaps seeking to generate some body heat, the riders were aggressive from the start, with numerous attacks going but no clear escape.
After 10km, Julien El Farès (Cofidis), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Jussi Veikkanen (Française des Jeux) finally managed to break clear with Thomas de Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen) chasing alone.
The peloton was happy to take a little rest, and soon the escapees gained a minute's lead, which ballooned into more than six minutes on the peloton by kilometre 30. Poor de Gendt wasn't making up any ground on the trio, and was in no man's land, two minutes ahead of the main bunch.
On the petit Galibier, de Gendt gave up and went back to the peloton, while El Fares, Westra and Veikkanen began losing time. El Fares took the sprint at the summit, but at the base of the next climb, the col de l'Espigoulier, the leaders' advantage had been reduced to 3:30, then 2:20 at the top where El Farès once again took the lead.
At km 100, the peloton was led by AG2R-La Mondiale and Vacansoleil had brought the gap down to 1:40. Having secured the mountains classification, El Farès sat up and left his two companions to soldier on alone.
With 30km to go, Westra and Veikkanen still maintained a sub-minute lead over a nervous peloton. On the final climb, the Gineste, Westra had 40 seconds and the attacks began in earnest.
With a furious pace on the climb, Westra was swept up by a lead group. The race came down to a sprint which was taken by Hivert ahead of Hoogerland, Dumoulin, Cummings and Di Gregorio
|1
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|3:34:02
|2
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|4
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Martial Ricci Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|0:00:02
|8
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|9
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|11
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|12
|Lisabeth Kenny (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|14
|Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
|16
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|17
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|19
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|21
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|22
|Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|23
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|24
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|25
|Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|26
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|27
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|28
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|30
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|31
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|32
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|33
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo (Col) Carmiooro - A Style
|34
|Conor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|35
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|36
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|37
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|38
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Michael Barry (Can) Team Sky
|40
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|41
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|42
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|43
|Paidi O'brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|44
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|45
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|46
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|47
|Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|48
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|49
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|50
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|51
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
|52
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A Style
|53
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
|57
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky
|58
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|59
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|60
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
|62
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Team Sky
|66
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|67
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|69
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|71
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|72
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|73
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|74
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|75
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|76
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|77
|Yuri Trofimov (Rus) Bouygues Telecom
|78
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|79
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|80
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
|83
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|84
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|86
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:22
|87
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|88
|Jérémy Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|89
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|90
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:27
|91
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:00:40
|92
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
|0:08:32
|93
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|0:09:21
|HD
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:13:46
|HD
|Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:15:45
|HD
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|HD
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|HD
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|HD
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|HD
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|HD
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|HD
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|HD
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|HD
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|HD
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|HD
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|HD
|Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|HD
|Borut Bozic (Svk) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|HD
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro - A Style
|HD
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
|HD
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|HD
|Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|HD
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|HD
|Benoît Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|HD
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|HD
|Stijn Minne (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|HD
|Yohan Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|DNF
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|DNF
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|DNF
|Noan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|DNF
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|DNF
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|DNF
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|DNF
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
|DNF
|Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|2
|1
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|2
|1
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|6
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|2
|1
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|14
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|10
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10:42:22
|2
|Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|10:42:28
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling
|5
|Française des jeux
|6
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Landbouwkrediet
|10:42:30
|8
|Bretagne - Schuller
|10:42:39
|9
|An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|11
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|12
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Carmiooro - NGC
|14
|Astana
|15
|AG2R - La mondiale
|16
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
