The newest Professional Continental team, Saur-Sojasun scored a major victory in the first French race of the season, the Gran Prix la Marseillaise. Jonathan Hivert sprinted to the win ahead of Vacansoleil's Johnny Hoogerland and Frenchman Samuel Dumoulin.

The traditional European season opener got underway in cold temperatures and strong winds, but thankfully clear skies. Perhaps seeking to generate some body heat, the riders were aggressive from the start, with numerous attacks going but no clear escape.

After 10km, Julien El Farès (Cofidis), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Jussi Veikkanen (Française des Jeux) finally managed to break clear with Thomas de Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen) chasing alone.

The peloton was happy to take a little rest, and soon the escapees gained a minute's lead, which ballooned into more than six minutes on the peloton by kilometre 30. Poor de Gendt wasn't making up any ground on the trio, and was in no man's land, two minutes ahead of the main bunch.

On the petit Galibier, de Gendt gave up and went back to the peloton, while El Fares, Westra and Veikkanen began losing time. El Fares took the sprint at the summit, but at the base of the next climb, the col de l'Espigoulier, the leaders' advantage had been reduced to 3:30, then 2:20 at the top where El Farès once again took the lead.

At km 100, the peloton was led by AG2R-La Mondiale and Vacansoleil had brought the gap down to 1:40. Having secured the mountains classification, El Farès sat up and left his two companions to soldier on alone.

With 30km to go, Westra and Veikkanen still maintained a sub-minute lead over a nervous peloton. On the final climb, the Gineste, Westra had 40 seconds and the attacks began in earnest.

With a furious pace on the climb, Westra was swept up by a lead group. The race came down to a sprint which was taken by Hivert ahead of Hoogerland, Dumoulin, Cummings and Di Gregorio

Results
1Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun3:34:02
2Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
4Steven Cummings (GBr) Team Sky
5Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
6Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Martial Ricci Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago0:00:02
8Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
9Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
11Nico Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
12Lisabeth Kenny (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
14Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
16Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
17Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
19Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
20Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
21Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil-Shimano
22Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
23Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
24Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
25Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
26Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
27Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
28Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
29Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
30Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
31Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
33Diego Alejandro Tamayo (Col) Carmiooro - A Style
34Conor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
35Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
36Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
37Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano
38Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
39Michael Barry (Can) Team Sky
40Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
42Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
43Paidi O'brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
44Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
45Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
46Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
47Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
48Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
49Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
50David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
51Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
52Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A Style
53Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
56Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
57John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky
58Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
59Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
60Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
62Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
64Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
65Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Team Sky
66Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
67Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
68Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
69Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
70Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
71Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
72Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
73Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
74Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
75Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
76Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
77Yuri Trofimov (Rus) Bouygues Telecom
78Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
79Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
80David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
83Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
84Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
86Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:22
87Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
88Jérémy Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
89Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
90Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:27
91Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:00:40
92Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style0:08:32
93Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana0:09:21
HDBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:13:46
HDStefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems0:15:45
HDJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
HDJulien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
HDGrégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
HDThierry Hupond (Fra) Skil-Shimano
HDNadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
HDYohann Gené (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
HDValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
HDGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
HDSteve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
HDMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDSven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems
HDMark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
HDAndry Grivko (Ukr) Astana
HDBorut Bozic (Svk) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
HDJure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro - A Style
HDEnrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
HDGrégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDKris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
HDEduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
HDStéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
HDKoen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
HDBenoît Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDSébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
HDMaxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
HDStijn Minne (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
HDYohan Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFGuillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
DNFScott Davis (Aus) Astana
DNFMathieu Claude (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bouygues Telecom
DNFRobin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil-Shimano
DNFNoan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFSteven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
DNFHans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
DNFBart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
DNFNiels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
DNFDimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93
DNFDieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFFabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFJames Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems

Petit Galibier - km 62.2
1Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
3Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux2

l'Espigoulier - km 87.1
1Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
3Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux2

Julhant les bastides - km 109.7
1Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne6pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
3Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux2

Mountains classification
1Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne14pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12
3Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux10

Teams
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10:42:22
2Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
3Saur - Sojasun10:42:28
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling
5Française des jeux
6Sky Pro Cycling Team
7Landbouwkrediet10:42:30
8Bretagne - Schuller10:42:39
9An Post - Sean Kelly Team
10Skil - Shimano
11Big Mat - Auber 93
12Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Carmiooro - NGC
14Astana
15AG2R - La mondiale
16BBox Bouygues Telecom

