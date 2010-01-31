Image 1 of 8 Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) gets the win over Johnny Hoogerland. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 8 Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) claimed the first Coupe de France win in Marseille. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 8 Hoogerland sprinted early, but Hivert had enough power to outlast him. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 8 The sprint opens up after the Vacansoleil lead-out man pulls up. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 8 Hivert powers to the line just ahead of Hoogerland (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 8 With the final climb close to the finish, a small group escaped to contest the finish. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 8 Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) takes the sprint over Johnny Hoogerland. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 8 Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) won the GP la Marseillaise (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The newest Professional Continental team, Saur-Sojasun scored a major victory in the first French race of the season, the Gran Prix la Marseillaise. Jonathan Hivert sprinted to the win ahead of Vacansoleil's Johnny Hoogerland and Frenchman Samuel Dumoulin.

The traditional European season opener got underway in cold temperatures and strong winds, but thankfully clear skies. Perhaps seeking to generate some body heat, the riders were aggressive from the start, with numerous attacks going but no clear escape.

After 10km, Julien El Farès (Cofidis), Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and Jussi Veikkanen (Française des Jeux) finally managed to break clear with Thomas de Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen) chasing alone.

The peloton was happy to take a little rest, and soon the escapees gained a minute's lead, which ballooned into more than six minutes on the peloton by kilometre 30. Poor de Gendt wasn't making up any ground on the trio, and was in no man's land, two minutes ahead of the main bunch.

On the petit Galibier, de Gendt gave up and went back to the peloton, while El Fares, Westra and Veikkanen began losing time. El Fares took the sprint at the summit, but at the base of the next climb, the col de l'Espigoulier, the leaders' advantage had been reduced to 3:30, then 2:20 at the top where El Farès once again took the lead.

At km 100, the peloton was led by AG2R-La Mondiale and Vacansoleil had brought the gap down to 1:40. Having secured the mountains classification, El Farès sat up and left his two companions to soldier on alone.

With 30km to go, Westra and Veikkanen still maintained a sub-minute lead over a nervous peloton. On the final climb, the Gineste, Westra had 40 seconds and the attacks began in earnest.

With a furious pace on the climb, Westra was swept up by a lead group. The race came down to a sprint which was taken by Hivert ahead of Hoogerland, Dumoulin, Cummings and Di Gregorio

Results 1 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 3:34:02 2 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 4 Steven Cummings (GBr) Team Sky 5 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 6 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Martial Ricci Poggi (Fra) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 0:00:02 8 Brice Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 9 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 11 Nico Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 12 Lisabeth Kenny (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 14 Loyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style 16 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93 17 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 19 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 20 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 21 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil-Shimano 22 Jérome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 23 Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 24 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 25 Mathieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 26 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) Bouygues Telecom 27 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 28 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 29 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 30 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 31 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 32 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 33 Diego Alejandro Tamayo (Col) Carmiooro - A Style 34 Conor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 35 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93 36 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 37 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano 38 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Michael Barry (Can) Team Sky 40 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 41 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 42 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93 43 Paidi O'brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 44 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bouygues Telecom 45 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 46 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 47 Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) Bouygues Telecom 48 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93 49 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 50 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 51 Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky 52 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro - A Style 53 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 56 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky 57 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky 58 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 59 Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 60 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style 62 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 65 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Team Sky 66 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 67 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 68 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 69 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 70 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 71 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 72 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 73 Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 74 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 75 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93 76 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 77 Yuri Trofimov (Rus) Bouygues Telecom 78 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 79 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 80 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style 83 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 84 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 86 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:22 87 Anthony Charteau (Fra) Bouygues Telecom 88 Jérémy Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 89 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 90 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:27 91 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:00:40 92 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style 0:08:32 93 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 0:09:21 HD Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:13:46 HD Stefan Van Dijck (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:15:45 HD Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Verandas Willems HD Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale HD Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems HD Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil-Shimano HD Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93 HD Yohann Gené (Fra) Bouygues Telecom HD Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana HD Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale HD Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano HD Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole HD Sven Van Den Houtte (Bel) Verandas Willems HD Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team HD Andry Grivko (Ukr) Astana HD Borut Bozic (Svk) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team HD Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro - A Style HD Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style HD Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator HD Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller HD Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller HD Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano HD Benoît Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole HD Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux HD Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team HD Stijn Minne (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team HD Yohan Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNF Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne DNF Scott Davis (Aus) Astana DNF Mathieu Claude (Fra) Bouygues Telecom DNF Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bouygues Telecom DNF Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil-Shimano DNF Noan Lelarge (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago DNF Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago DNF Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago DNF Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93 DNF Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat Auber 93 DNF Dieter Capelle (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF James Van Landschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems

Petit Galibier - km 62.2 1 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 2

l'Espigoulier - km 87.1 1 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 2

Julhant les bastides - km 109.7 1 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 6 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 2

Mountains classification 1 Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 14 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 10