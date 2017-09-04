Trending

Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec past winners

Champions 2010-2016

Peter Sagan on the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec podium with Greg Van Avermaet and Anthony Roux

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
2015Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
2013Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
2012Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica–GreenEdge
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom

 

