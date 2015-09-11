Image 1 of 46 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec (Image credit: James Startt/GPCQM) Image 2 of 46 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was second and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) third in Quebec City (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) victory salute on the Grande Allee in Quebec City (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his teammates victory in Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Never count out Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) for cagey solo victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 Rigoberto Uran waves to the crowds in Quebec City (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) victory salute at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 The final podium at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) tops the podium at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) final podium at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) solos to victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski at the Grand Prix Quebec. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 Loic Vliegen (BMC). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 Silvan Dillier (BMC). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Loic Vliegen (BMC). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 Davide Formolo follows Michal Kwiatkowski at the GP de Quebec. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 Alexander Kristoff is building for the Worlds in Canada. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 Philippe Gilbert and BMC press officer Sean Weide. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 Michael Schar (BMC). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet are in Canada with Richmond in mind. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Katusha report for duty at the GP Quebec. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Team Katusha in Quebec. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 BMC at the GP Quebec. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Tony Martin signs on for the GP de Quebec. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Winner Rigoberto Uran and his Etixx-QuickStep team at the GP de Quebec. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Tom Boonen, Julien Alaphilippe and Tony Martin at the Grand Prix Quebec. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) won the GP de Quebec. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 Philippe Gilbert (BMC). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Michael Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium in Quebec. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Rigoberto Uran flanked by Alexander Kristoff and Michael Matthews on the podium at the GP de Quebec. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 The Canadian national team in action at the GP Quebec. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) on his way to winning the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec (Image credit: James Startt/GPCQM)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) pulled off an audacious attack to win the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec, going solo with 500m to go and then holding off a frenetic chase from the sprinters behind. Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) edged out Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in a photo finish for the last two podium spots.

“We had a super strong team with riders like [Michal] Kwiatkowski and [Julian] Alaphilippe, who were very active in the race," Uran said. "Our tactic was to wait for the last kilometre and then have a go at it, and that is what we did, and it worked.”

Although Uran has had a stand-out season filled with top-10 stage finishes in the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, the victory in Quebec was his first since he claimed the Colombian time trial title in January. When asked if his win was a gift to Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere, Uran said, “Next year I am changing teams but I have a contract with Etixx-QuickStep until the end of December and as a professional rider I fulfil my contract until the very end.”

Matthews was pleased with second place and congratulated Uran on his hard-earned victory saying that, “I’m happy with the result. This is my first attempt at trying to win this race and I think that second place in my first attempt is quite a good result. More than that, my legs were really good today, it was just a little bit unfortunate in the final that Uran got away solo and took away the win from the bunch. He done an awesome ride and you can’t really say much when someone can ride away solo like that after 200km.”

How it happened

On Friday the international peloton lined up along the Grande Allée for the sixth edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec. The race was routed through the heart of the 400-year-old, walled-in city and inside parts of the Parc des Champs-de-Bataille (Plains of Abraham), a historic national battlefield, then down to Boulevard Champlain and alongside the Saint Lawrence River.

The peloton embarked on a battle of its own over the course of 16 laps of a 12.6km circuit for a total of 201.6km. The challenging parcours offered several climbs including the steep Rue de la Montagne, which was the mountain prime, the Cote de la Potasse and on the long drag to the finish line along the Grande Allée.

An early breakaway included Perrig Quemmeneur (Team Europcar), Cesar Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Darren Lapthorne and Wouter Wippert (Drapac) along with a pair of Canadians Adam de Vos and Ryan Roth. An untimely mechanical forced Wippert to stop at the side of the road and he wasn’t able to get back into the breakaway.

The breakaway rolled on at just over eight minutes ahead of the peloton, which was mainly led by Trek Factory Racing and BMC Racing with 150km to go. The seven riders spent more than three quarters of the race working hard out front but they steadily lost time to the field as the race wore on, and with the exception of Benedetti and Roth, they were eventually reeled back in with roughly 45km to go.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) put in an attack from the peloton that would be the start of the late-race activity during the last 40km of the race. Meanwhile, an unfortunate crash brought down Bernhard Eisel. The Team Sky rider later posted a photo of himself with his arm in a sling, and said he had suffered a broken left arm.

Several counter attacks led to a new chase group with Katusha’s Viacheslav Kuznetsov and Lotto Soudal’s Lars Bak, who bridged across to the last remaining breakaway rider, Roth.

The trio were later joined by a larger chase group that included Silvan Dillier and Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing), Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo), Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing), Rein Taaramae (Astana), Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ).

Although the move looked promising, the riders were brought back into the field with one lap and a half to go (16km), along the Boulevard Champlain. The next two riders to attack were Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and the pair cleared the field by roughly 20 seconds.

They were brought back, and an attack from Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) with 4km to go lured out world champion Kwiatkowski, splitting off a dozen riders from the peloton that included Gilbert.

Former world Hour Record holder Matthias Braendle (IAM Cycling) took the race by the horns with 2.5km to go on the steepest pitch of the final climb, but his move only served to set up the counter by Etixx-QuickStep's Alaphilippe. He was chased down by former race winner Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) with a kilometre to go.

Uran then countered as BMC was left to do the chasing in the long uphill drag to the line. They could not catch the flying Colombian, and he gave his team a double after Matteo Trentin's win in Britain.

Full Results