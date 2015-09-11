Trending

Uran wins Grand Prix Quebec

Etixx-QuickStep rider solos to victory

Image 1 of 46

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
(Image credit: James Startt/GPCQM)
Image 2 of 46

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing).

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 46

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was second and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) third in Quebec City

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was second and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) third in Quebec City
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 46

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 46

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) victory salute on the Grande Allee in Quebec City

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) victory salute on the Grande Allee in Quebec City
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 46

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his teammates victory in Quebec

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his teammates victory in Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 46

Never count out Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) for cagey solo victory

Never count out Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) for cagey solo victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 46

Rigoberto Uran waves to the crowds in Quebec City

Rigoberto Uran waves to the crowds in Quebec City
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 46

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) victory salute at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) victory salute at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 46

The final podium at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

The final podium at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 46

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) tops the podium at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) tops the podium at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 46

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) final podium at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep), Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) final podium at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 46

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) solos to victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) solos to victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 46

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski at the Grand Prix Quebec.

World champion Michal Kwiatkowski at the Grand Prix Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 46

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep).

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 46

Loic Vliegen (BMC).

Loic Vliegen (BMC).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 46

Silvan Dillier (BMC).

Silvan Dillier (BMC).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep).

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep).

Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

Loic Vliegen (BMC).

Loic Vliegen (BMC).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

Davide Formolo follows Michal Kwiatkowski at the GP de Quebec.

Davide Formolo follows Michal Kwiatkowski at the GP de Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

Alexander Kristoff is building for the Worlds in Canada.

Alexander Kristoff is building for the Worlds in Canada.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

Philippe Gilbert and BMC press officer Sean Weide.

Philippe Gilbert and BMC press officer Sean Weide.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

Michael Schar (BMC).

Michael Schar (BMC).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet are in Canada with Richmond in mind.

Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet are in Canada with Richmond in mind.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Katusha report for duty at the GP Quebec.

Katusha report for duty at the GP Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Team Katusha in Quebec.

Team Katusha in Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

BMC at the GP Quebec.

BMC at the GP Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

Tony Martin signs on for the GP de Quebec.

Tony Martin signs on for the GP de Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

Winner Rigoberto Uran and his Etixx-QuickStep team at the GP de Quebec.

Winner Rigoberto Uran and his Etixx-QuickStep team at the GP de Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

Tom Boonen, Julien Alaphilippe and Tony Martin at the Grand Prix Quebec.

Tom Boonen, Julien Alaphilippe and Tony Martin at the Grand Prix Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha).

Alexey Tsatevich (Katusha).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep).

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) won the GP de Quebec.

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) won the GP de Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

Philippe Gilbert (BMC).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Michael Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep).

Michael Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium in Quebec.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium in Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Rigoberto Uran flanked by Alexander Kristoff and Michael Matthews on the podium at the GP de Quebec.

Rigoberto Uran flanked by Alexander Kristoff and Michael Matthews on the podium at the GP de Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

The Canadian national team in action at the GP Quebec.

The Canadian national team in action at the GP Quebec.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) on his way to winning the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) on his way to winning the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec
(Image credit: James Startt/GPCQM)

Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) pulled off an audacious attack to win the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec, going solo with 500m to go and then holding off a frenetic chase from the sprinters behind. Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) edged out Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in a photo finish for the last two podium spots.

“We had a super strong team with riders like [Michal] Kwiatkowski and [Julian] Alaphilippe, who were very active in the race," Uran said. "Our tactic was to wait for the last kilometre and then have a go at it, and that is what we did, and it worked.”

Although Uran has had a stand-out season filled with top-10 stage finishes in the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, the victory in Quebec was his first since he claimed the Colombian time trial title in January. When asked if his win was a gift to Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere, Uran said, “Next year I am changing teams but I have a contract with Etixx-QuickStep until the end of December and as a professional rider I fulfil my contract until the very end.”

Matthews was pleased with second place and congratulated Uran on his hard-earned victory saying that, “I’m happy with the result. This is my first attempt at trying to win this race and I think that second place in my first attempt is quite a good result. More than that, my legs were really good today, it was just a little bit unfortunate in the final that Uran got away solo and took away the win from the bunch. He done an awesome ride and you can’t really say much when someone can ride away solo like that after 200km.”

How it happened

On Friday the international peloton lined up along the Grande Allée for the sixth edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec. The race was routed through the heart of the 400-year-old, walled-in city and inside parts of the Parc des Champs-de-Bataille (Plains of Abraham), a historic national battlefield, then down to Boulevard Champlain and alongside the Saint Lawrence River.

The peloton embarked on a battle of its own over the course of 16 laps of a 12.6km circuit for a total of 201.6km. The challenging parcours offered several climbs including the steep Rue de la Montagne, which was the mountain prime, the Cote de la Potasse and on the long drag to the finish line along the Grande Allée.

An early breakaway included Perrig Quemmeneur (Team Europcar), Cesar Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Darren Lapthorne and Wouter Wippert (Drapac) along with a pair of Canadians Adam de Vos and Ryan Roth. An untimely mechanical forced Wippert to stop at the side of the road and he wasn’t able to get back into the breakaway.

The breakaway rolled on at just over eight minutes ahead of the peloton, which was mainly led by Trek Factory Racing and BMC Racing with 150km to go. The seven riders spent more than three quarters of the race working hard out front but they steadily lost time to the field as the race wore on, and with the exception of Benedetti and Roth, they were eventually reeled back in with roughly 45km to go.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) put in an attack from the peloton that would be the start of the late-race activity during the last 40km of the race. Meanwhile, an unfortunate crash brought down Bernhard Eisel. The Team Sky rider later posted a photo of himself with his arm in a sling, and said he had suffered a broken left arm.

Several counter attacks led to a new chase group with Katusha’s Viacheslav Kuznetsov and Lotto Soudal’s Lars Bak, who bridged across to the last remaining breakaway rider, Roth.

The trio were later joined by a larger chase group that included Silvan Dillier and Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing), Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo), Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing), Rein Taaramae (Astana), Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ).

Although the move looked promising, the riders were brought back into the field with one lap and a half to go (16km), along the Boulevard Champlain. The next two riders to attack were Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and the pair cleared the field by roughly 20 seconds.

They were brought back, and an attack from Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) with 4km to go lured out world champion Kwiatkowski, splitting off a dozen riders from the peloton that included Gilbert.

Former world Hour Record holder Matthias Braendle (IAM Cycling) took the race by the horns with 2.5km to go on the steepest pitch of the final climb, but his move only served to set up the counter by Etixx-QuickStep's Alaphilippe. He was chased down by former race winner Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) with a kilometre to go.

Uran then countered as BMC was left to do the chasing in the long uphill drag to the line. They could not catch the flying Colombian, and he gave his team a double after Matteo Trentin's win in Britain.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step5:09:47
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
9Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
12Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
15Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:00:06
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
21Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
22Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:08
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
27Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
28Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
30Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
31Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
32Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:15
33Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
34Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:18
35Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
36Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:25
37Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
38Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
39Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:30
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
41Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr0:00:34
42Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
43Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
44Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:50
45Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
46Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:13
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
49Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:25
50Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada0:01:26
51Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
52Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
55Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
56Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
57Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
58Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
59Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
60Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
61Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
62Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
63Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
64Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:11
65Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
67Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
68Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:47
71Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
72Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
74Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
76Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
77Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
78Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
80Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
81Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
82Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
83Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
84Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
85Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
87Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
89Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
90Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
93Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
94Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
95Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
96Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
99Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
100Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
101Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
102Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
103Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
104Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
106Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
108Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
109Ryan Roth (Can) Canada
110Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
111Rob Britton (Can) Canada
112Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
113Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
114Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
116Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
118Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
119Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
120Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
122Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
123Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
125Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
126Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
127Alexander Cataford (Can) Canada
128Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
130Adam De Vos (Can) Canada
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
DNFDavid Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
DNFDanny Pate (USA) Team Sky
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMarc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMatteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFLoic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
DNFPieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFTiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFStig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJulian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNFHayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJanier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFBryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
DNFScott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFDarren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFBernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFMichael Woods (Can) Canada

Latest on Cyclingnews