Uran wins Grand Prix Quebec
Etixx-QuickStep rider solos to victory
Rigoberto Uran (Etixx-QuickStep) pulled off an audacious attack to win the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec, going solo with 500m to go and then holding off a frenetic chase from the sprinters behind. Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) edged out Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in a photo finish for the last two podium spots.
“We had a super strong team with riders like [Michal] Kwiatkowski and [Julian] Alaphilippe, who were very active in the race," Uran said. "Our tactic was to wait for the last kilometre and then have a go at it, and that is what we did, and it worked.”
Although Uran has had a stand-out season filled with top-10 stage finishes in the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, the victory in Quebec was his first since he claimed the Colombian time trial title in January. When asked if his win was a gift to Etixx-QuickStep manager Patrick Lefevere, Uran said, “Next year I am changing teams but I have a contract with Etixx-QuickStep until the end of December and as a professional rider I fulfil my contract until the very end.”
Matthews was pleased with second place and congratulated Uran on his hard-earned victory saying that, “I’m happy with the result. This is my first attempt at trying to win this race and I think that second place in my first attempt is quite a good result. More than that, my legs were really good today, it was just a little bit unfortunate in the final that Uran got away solo and took away the win from the bunch. He done an awesome ride and you can’t really say much when someone can ride away solo like that after 200km.”
How it happened
On Friday the international peloton lined up along the Grande Allée for the sixth edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec. The race was routed through the heart of the 400-year-old, walled-in city and inside parts of the Parc des Champs-de-Bataille (Plains of Abraham), a historic national battlefield, then down to Boulevard Champlain and alongside the Saint Lawrence River.
The peloton embarked on a battle of its own over the course of 16 laps of a 12.6km circuit for a total of 201.6km. The challenging parcours offered several climbs including the steep Rue de la Montagne, which was the mountain prime, the Cote de la Potasse and on the long drag to the finish line along the Grande Allée.
An early breakaway included Perrig Quemmeneur (Team Europcar), Cesar Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Darren Lapthorne and Wouter Wippert (Drapac) along with a pair of Canadians Adam de Vos and Ryan Roth. An untimely mechanical forced Wippert to stop at the side of the road and he wasn’t able to get back into the breakaway.
The breakaway rolled on at just over eight minutes ahead of the peloton, which was mainly led by Trek Factory Racing and BMC Racing with 150km to go. The seven riders spent more than three quarters of the race working hard out front but they steadily lost time to the field as the race wore on, and with the exception of Benedetti and Roth, they were eventually reeled back in with roughly 45km to go.
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) put in an attack from the peloton that would be the start of the late-race activity during the last 40km of the race. Meanwhile, an unfortunate crash brought down Bernhard Eisel. The Team Sky rider later posted a photo of himself with his arm in a sling, and said he had suffered a broken left arm.
Several counter attacks led to a new chase group with Katusha’s Viacheslav Kuznetsov and Lotto Soudal’s Lars Bak, who bridged across to the last remaining breakaway rider, Roth.
The trio were later joined by a larger chase group that included Silvan Dillier and Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing), Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep), Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo), Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin), Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing), Rein Taaramae (Astana), Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Soudal) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ).
Although the move looked promising, the riders were brought back into the field with one lap and a half to go (16km), along the Boulevard Champlain. The next two riders to attack were Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Wilco Kelderman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and the pair cleared the field by roughly 20 seconds.
They were brought back, and an attack from Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) with 4km to go lured out world champion Kwiatkowski, splitting off a dozen riders from the peloton that included Gilbert.
Former world Hour Record holder Matthias Braendle (IAM Cycling) took the race by the horns with 2.5km to go on the steepest pitch of the final climb, but his move only served to set up the counter by Etixx-QuickStep's Alaphilippe. He was chased down by former race winner Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) with a kilometre to go.
Uran then countered as BMC was left to do the chasing in the long uphill drag to the line. They could not catch the flying Colombian, and he gave his team a double after Matteo Trentin's win in Britain.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:09:47
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|21
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|28
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Canada
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:15
|33
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|34
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:18
|35
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|36
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:25
|37
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|39
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:30
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|41
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ.fr
|0:00:34
|42
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|43
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:36
|44
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|45
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:13
|47
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:19
|49
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:25
|50
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Canada
|0:01:26
|51
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|52
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|55
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|56
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|58
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|60
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|61
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:11
|65
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|68
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:47
|71
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|72
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|77
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|80
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|81
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|82
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|83
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|84
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|87
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|89
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|93
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|95
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|99
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|107
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|108
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Ryan Roth (Can) Canada
|110
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Rob Britton (Can) Canada
|112
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|114
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|118
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|119
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|120
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|123
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|125
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|126
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|127
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Canada
|128
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|130
|Adam De Vos (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Woods (Can) Canada
