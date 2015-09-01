Trending

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec past winners

Champions 2010-2014

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2014Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
2013Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling
2012Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2010Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom

