Ortenblad doubles up at Gran Prix of Gloucester

Powers, White round out podium

Image 1 of 19

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label) takes the win and sweeps the Gloucester weekend.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 19

Curtis White (Cannondale) takes the hole-shot on the uphill start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 19

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leading a group through the start/finish with one lap to go on Day 2 of the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 19

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) attacked Ortenblad on the pavement with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 19

Clyde Logue (Colonial Bicycle) riding with two laps to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 19

Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing) leading Bjorn Selander on one of the run-ups

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 19

Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) riding a run-up that most racers were running.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 19

Curtis White (Cannondale) could not quite hang with Powers and Ortenblad today

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 19

The leaders pass by the big rock at the end of lap one.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 19

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label) leading Jeremy Powers on the pavement with two laps remaining

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 19

Scott Smith (JAM-NCC) at the top of the run-up mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 19

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label) leading Curtis White (Cannondale) late in the first lap of Day 2 of the Gran Prix of Gloucester

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 19

Dust was a major factor in the race Sunday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 19

Jeremy Powers following his Aspire Racing team-mate Spencer Petrov through the mayhem at the first set of barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 19

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label) bunny-hopping the barriers

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 19

Peter Goguen (Race CF) was still leading halfway through the first lap

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 19

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label) won the event on Saturday

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 19

Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing) on the front row of the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 19

A ship sails past the race venue at Stage Fort Park during the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Donkey Label Racing0:58:15
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing0:00:12
3Curtis White (USA) Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld0:00:47
4Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale pb cyclocrossworld.c0:01:14
5Justin Lindine (USA) Apex NBX Hyperthreads0:01:22
6Scott Smith (USA) JAM NCC0:01:38
7Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Squad0:01:50
8Bjorn Selander (USA)0:02:11
9Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing0:02:30
10Brendan Mccormack (USA) ApexNBXHyperthreads0:02:41
11Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrosworld.comDe0:02:55
12Samuel O'keefe (USA) HOUSE INDNOKIA HEALTHSIMPLEH0:03:00
13Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling pb Guerciotti0:03:24
14Nicholas Lando (USA) Elite Endurance.com Pro Factory0:03:52
15Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing0:03:53
16Evan Mcneely (Can) Ride with Rendall0:04:23
17Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton0:04:31
18Jules Goguely (USA) Apex NBX Hyperthreads
19Clyde Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Co0:05:13
20Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater University0:05:40
21Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:06:08
22Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached0:06:09
23Matthew Owens (USA) UVM Cycling0:06:11
24Andrew Loaiza (USA) Cyclepath PDX0:06:28
25Tim Willis (USA) JAM NCC0:06:45
26Ben Powers (USA) Riverside Racing0:06:49
27Bryan Horsley (USA) Sea Sports Cyclery & Outdoor
28Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike pb Borah Teamwear
29Andrew Borden (USA) X-Men
30Nathaniel Morse (USA) CCB - Velotooler
31Trent Blackburn (USA) JAM NCC
32Edouard Tougas (Can)
33Bradford Smith (USA) The Drifters
34Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC
35Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
36Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
37Gennaro Ameno (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
38Scott Myers (USA)
39Christian Sundquist (USA) NA
40Wilson Stevens (USA) Local Openers pb Tenspeed Hero
41Chris Niesen (USA) JAM NCC
42Matthew Tyler (USA) Laughing Dog Bicycles
43Ian Clarke (USA) UVM Cycling
44Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
45Gregory Colby (USA) B2C2JRA Cycles
46Theodore Willard (USA) Team Spark
47Andrew Reimann (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
DNFJack Kisseberth (USA) JAM NCC
DNFKale Wenczel (USA) JAM NCC
DQPeter Goguen (USA) Race C.F.

