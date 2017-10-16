Ortenblad doubles up at Gran Prix of Gloucester
Powers, White round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Donkey Label Racing
|0:58:15
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:12
|3
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:47
|4
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale pb cyclocrossworld.c
|0:01:14
|5
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex NBX Hyperthreads
|0:01:22
|6
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM NCC
|0:01:38
|7
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Squad
|0:01:50
|8
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|0:02:11
|9
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:02:30
|10
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) ApexNBXHyperthreads
|0:02:41
|11
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrosworld.comDe
|0:02:55
|12
|Samuel O'keefe (USA) HOUSE INDNOKIA HEALTHSIMPLEH
|0:03:00
|13
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling pb Guerciotti
|0:03:24
|14
|Nicholas Lando (USA) Elite Endurance.com Pro Factory
|0:03:52
|15
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:03:53
|16
|Evan Mcneely (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:04:23
|17
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton
|0:04:31
|18
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex NBX Hyperthreads
|19
|Clyde Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Co
|0:05:13
|20
|Zachary Curtis (USA) Bridgewater University
|0:05:40
|21
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:06:08
|22
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached
|0:06:09
|23
|Matthew Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:06:11
|24
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Cyclepath PDX
|0:06:28
|25
|Tim Willis (USA) JAM NCC
|0:06:45
|26
|Ben Powers (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:06:49
|27
|Bryan Horsley (USA) Sea Sports Cyclery & Outdoor
|28
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike pb Borah Teamwear
|29
|Andrew Borden (USA) X-Men
|30
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) CCB - Velotooler
|31
|Trent Blackburn (USA) JAM NCC
|32
|Edouard Tougas (Can)
|33
|Bradford Smith (USA) The Drifters
|34
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC
|35
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|36
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|37
|Gennaro Ameno (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|38
|Scott Myers (USA)
|39
|Christian Sundquist (USA) NA
|40
|Wilson Stevens (USA) Local Openers pb Tenspeed Hero
|41
|Chris Niesen (USA) JAM NCC
|42
|Matthew Tyler (USA) Laughing Dog Bicycles
|43
|Ian Clarke (USA) UVM Cycling
|44
|Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|45
|Gregory Colby (USA) B2C2JRA Cycles
|46
|Theodore Willard (USA) Team Spark
|47
|Andrew Reimann (USA) Jalapeno Cycling
|DNF
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM NCC
|DNF
|Kale Wenczel (USA) JAM NCC
|DQ
|Peter Goguen (USA) Race C.F.
