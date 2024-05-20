U23 cyclocross world champion Tibor del Grosso wins Gran Premio New York City

Wilmar Paredes takes second in only UCI 1.2 road race in US this season

Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development) out-sprints Wilmar Paredes (Team Medellín) for the Gran Premio NYC victory
Tibor del Grosso (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development) out-sprints Wilmar Paredes (Team Medellín) for the Gran Premio NYC victory (Image credit: marcoquezada.com)

Tibor del Grosso scored his first victory for Alpecin-Deceuninck Development with a late kick to the line at the Gran Premio New York City on Sunday. Wilmar Paredes (Team Medellín) finished second in the select group of four riders, with Johannes Adamietz ahead of Lotto Dstny Development teammate Milan Donie for third, all with the same time 3:04:20.

