U23 cyclocross world champion Tibor del Grosso wins Gran Premio New York City
Wilmar Paredes takes second in only UCI 1.2 road race in US this season
Tibor del Grosso scored his first victory for Alpecin-Deceuninck Development with a late kick to the line at the Gran Premio New York City on Sunday. Wilmar Paredes (Team Medellín) finished second in the select group of four riders, with Johannes Adamietz ahead of Lotto Dstny Development teammate Milan Donie for third, all with the same time 3:04:20.
The breakaway quartet moved away on the northern-most section of the 136.3km course after the two back-to-back climbs near Harriman State Park in picturesque Rockland County, New York. Leading the chase was VF Group-Bardani CSF-Faizanè.
The small group built a margin edging towards a full minute on the Route 9W return into New Jersey on the Palisades cliffs overlooking the Hudson River.
The course kicked up with 3.2km to go, but there wasn’t enough organisation in the chase group of five riders to close the gap. The final punch to the finish line in Fort Lee was led by the Lotto Dstny duo, with Paredes not able to match the acceleration to the line by Del Grosso, the reigning U23 men’s cyclocross world champion.
Gran Premio NYC, the only UCI 1.2 road race remaining on the US calendar this season, was held on the same course as the long-standing mass participation race GFNY World Championship NYC. Both events started at dawn on the iconic George Washington Bridge, the world’s busiest bridge, and used a hilly course across New Jersey and New York.
The top Canadian in the field was Laurent Gervais, who finished eighth for Project Echelon Racing, while CS Velo’s Joshua Lebo and Will Cooper were the top US riders in 18th and 20th, respectively.
In the amateur event, former WorldTour pro Brent Bookwalter finished first in the men’s 40-44 division, his time 3:30:17.
Results
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
U23 cyclocross world champion Tibor del Grosso wins Gran Premio New York CityWilmar Paredes takes second in only UCI 1.2 road race in US this season
-
A day of domination in the high mountains – Giro d'Italia stage 15 galleryAll the best shots from the queen stage of the Giro as Tadej Pogačar blew his rivals – and the breakaway – away in Livigno
-
Eddy Merckx Strasbourg Carbon Review: Merckx bikes are back with a range of custom optionsDoes the Strasbourg Carbon offer the performance to match it's slightly high price tag
-
Philippa York Analysis: Tadej Pogačar has made his point at the Giro d’Italia, now he can control rather than crushGeraint Thomas, Daniel Martínez and the various running battles of the final week