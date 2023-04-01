Gran Premio Miguel Indurain: Ion Izagirre wins for second time in career
Sergio Higuita finishes second place from solo chase
Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) distanced Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the final climb to win the 2023 Gran Premio Miguel Indurain.
Izagirre hails from nearby Ormaiztegi and so celebrated a local victory near his native Basque Country. He also won the one-day race in 2016.
Higuita finished two seconds behind Izagirre, with Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) third at the same time and Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny) fourth at 13 seconds.
More to follow.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gran Premio Miguel Indurain: Ion Izagirre wins for second time in careerSergio Higuita finishes second place from solo chase
-
'I'm not feeling beaten before the start' - Soudal-QuickStep cling to faith for Tour of FlandersA different kind of Ronde for Lefevere's team in a Spring dominated by the 'yellows'
-
Tour of Flanders pre-race quotes - Van Aert, Van der Poel, Pogacar, Kopecky, and moreAll the top riders' pre-race thoughts, in one place
-
‘Remco Evenepoel will ride the Tour of Flanders one day’ - just not this year'If he focuses on the Tour of Flanders, it’s possible that he’d get a good result' predicts DS Wilfried Peeters