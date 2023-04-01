Gran Premio Miguel Indurain: Ion Izagirre wins for second time in career

By Stephen Farrand
published

Sergio Higuita finishes second place from solo chase

Image 1 of 12
ESTELLA SPAIN APRIL 01 Ion Izaguirre of Spain and Team Cofidis celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team BORA Hansgrohe during the 32nd Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2023 a 2032km one day race from Estella to Estella GPIndurain on April 01 2023 in Estella Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Ion Izagirre of Cofidis celebrates victory on Saturday (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) distanced Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the final climb to win the 2023 Gran Premio Miguel Indurain.

Izagirre hails from nearby Ormaiztegi and so celebrated a local victory near his native Basque Country. He also won the one-day race in 2016. 

Higuita finished two seconds behind Izagirre, with Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) third at the same time and Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny) fourth at 13 seconds.

More to follow.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews