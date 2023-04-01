Gran Premio Miguel Indurain: Ion Izagirre wins for second time in career

Image 1 of 12 Ion Izagirre of Cofidis celebrates victory on Saturday (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) attacks and looks for victory at GP Miguel Indurain, seven years after his first victory (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Ion Izaguirre of Cofidis in the peloton before an attack (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Rain showers provided a special view as the peloton rode 203.2km in the one-day race from Estella and back to Estella (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Marc Soler of UAE Team Emirates rides in the peloton during the 32nd Gran Premio Miguel Indurain (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) The peloton passing through a village during 203.2km one-day race (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) rides in front of Team Jayco AlUla duo Tsgabu Grmay and Rudy Porter (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) A general view of the peloton competing rolling route (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) The peloton rides in valley after start in Estella (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Sergio Samitier (Movistar) and Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) lead the peloton (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Kristian Aasvold (left) and Paul Double of Human Powered Health prior to the start (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) at the start ceremonies in Estella (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) distanced Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the final climb to win the 2023 Gran Premio Miguel Indurain.

Izagirre hails from nearby Ormaiztegi and so celebrated a local victory near his native Basque Country. He also won the one-day race in 2016.

Higuita finished two seconds behind Izagirre, with Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) third at the same time and Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny) fourth at 13 seconds.

More to follow.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)