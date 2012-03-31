Moreno wins GP Miguel Indurain
Landa and Madrazo round out top three
Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the GP Miguel Indurain after a surge on the final uphill. The rider from Madrid took his second win of 2012. He'd previously won the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia. Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was two seconds back in second place while Angel Madrazo (Movistar) was third at 7 seconds.
The race was characterized by a four-man breakaway including only Spanish riders: Julien Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural), Haritz Urrutia (Orbea), Jose Luis Cano (Andalucia) and David Belda Garcia (Burgos-BH). The breakaway got as much as eight minutes over the chase group before being caught with 40km to go.
From that point on, several riders attacked. In the final major attack, with 3km to go, 12 riders were able to get off the front with a good gap going into the last climb, El Puy, with 300m to go..
Moreno, who was not part of the dozen at the front, was the only man to bridge up and then, anticipating a sprint, he surprised everyone and launched himself for the win.
"The team did a great work from the beginning to the end," said Moreno. "I think the crucial moment of this race was in Muru's uphill, when the group of 12 attacked: I couldn't stay with them, but on the following descent I did a good job, and I recovered. Then, in El Puy, I did a good attack and I won. I'm very happy, because I finished last year by winning my first stage in the Vuelta a Espana' and the Giro del Piemonte, and this season I began with some victories too. That gives me strong motivations for keeping this good shape."
"We started well on this week of Spanish cycling," said Moreno after winning. "Vuelta al Pais Vasco is important for me, my teammate Joaquim Rodriguez and for the whole team, it's a good competition for our characteristics, so we want to get some good results".
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|4:54:34
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:02
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:09
|6
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:14
|7
|Danail A. Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural
|0:00:17
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:23
|9
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|Eduard Vorganof (Rus) Katusha
|11
|Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural
|0:00:29
|12
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:31
|14
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:34
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:35
|18
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|20
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:38
|21
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:39
|22
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:42
|24
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|25
|Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia
|0:00:49
|26
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:03
|30
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:05
|32
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|33
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:18
|34
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:32
|35
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|38
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|39
|Nicolas J Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar
|40
|Vasili Kiryenka (Blr) Movistar
|0:01:36
|41
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:03
|42
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia
|0:02:18
|44
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:02:54
|45
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:04
|46
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|47
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|48
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|49
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:17
|52
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|55
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|56
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|57
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:37
|59
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Orbea Continental
|60
|David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:49
|61
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|62
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|63
|Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|64
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
|65
|Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia
|0:07:02
|66
|Nicolas Cadepuy (Fra) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|0:08:00
|67
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia
|0:10:08
|68
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental
|69
|Pascual Orengo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|70
|Artiz Bagues (Spa) Orbea Continental
|71
|Joni Silva (Por) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|72
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|73
|Xavier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|74
|Aritz Extebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|75
|José Vega Aguilar (Spa) Andalucia
|76
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
|77
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|78
|Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental
|79
|Roman Osuna Montes (Spa) Andalucia
|80
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|81
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
|85
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|0:10:37
|DNF
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Ruben Jimenez (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|DNF
|Oscar Santamaria (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
|DNF
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|DNF
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental
|DNF
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental
|DNF
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Orbea Continental
|DNF
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Juan J. Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|pts
|2
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|4
|3
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|4
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental
|2
|5
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|pts
|2
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|4
|3
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental
|3
|4
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|2
|5
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|pts
|2
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental
|8
|3
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|5
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|2
|6
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|3
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|3
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|5
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|22
|pts
|2
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental
|13
|3
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|9
|4
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|6
|5
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|7
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|6
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|9
|Vasili Kiryenka (Blr) Movistar
|4
|10
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|8
|pts
|2
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|5
|3
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental
|3
|5
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|6
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|2
|7
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental
|9
|pts
|2
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|5
|3
|Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
|3
|4
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|Xavier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|5
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|14:44:36
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:07
|4
|Caja Rural
|0:00:26
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|6
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:12
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:50
|8
|Andalucia
|0:03:16
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:05:13
|10
|Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
|0:16:49
|11
|Orbea Continental
|0:20:08
