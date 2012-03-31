Trending

Moreno wins GP Miguel Indurain

Landa and Madrazo round out top three

Image 1 of 14

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins the GP Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Team Katusha)
Image 2 of 14

Daniel Moreno (Katusha Team) wins the stage

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 3 of 14

Miguel Indurain opens his namesake race

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 4 of 14

Former winner David De La Fuente and Igor Anton

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 5 of 14

Former riders Arrieta and Txente Garcia Acosta

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 6 of 14

The breakaway

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 7 of 14

The peloton

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 8 of 14

Eduard Vorganof (Katusha), Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 9 of 14

Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin - Barracuda) and Chris Anker Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 10 of 14

)2010 winner Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 11 of 14

Mikel Landa Meana (Euskaltel - Euskadi) takes second

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 12 of 14

Angel Madrazo Ruiz leads Movistar Teammate Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 13 of 14

Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes fifth

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)
Image 14 of 14

Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Team Saxo Bank) takes sixth

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the GP Miguel Indurain after a surge on the final uphill. The rider from Madrid took his second win of 2012. He'd previously won the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia. Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was two seconds back in second place while Angel Madrazo (Movistar) was third at 7 seconds.

The race was characterized by a four-man breakaway including only Spanish riders: Julien Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural), Haritz Urrutia (Orbea), Jose Luis Cano (Andalucia) and David Belda Garcia (Burgos-BH). The breakaway got as much as eight minutes over the chase group before being caught with 40km to go.

From that point on, several riders attacked. In the final major attack, with 3km to go, 12 riders were able to get off the front with a good gap going into the last climb, El Puy, with 300m to go..

Moreno, who was not part of the dozen at the front, was the only man to bridge up and then, anticipating a sprint, he surprised everyone and launched himself for the win.

"The team did a great work from the beginning to the end," said Moreno. "I think the crucial moment of this race was in Muru's uphill, when the group of 12 attacked: I couldn't stay with them, but on the following descent I did a good job, and I recovered. Then, in El Puy, I did a good attack and I won. I'm very happy, because I finished last year by winning my first stage in the Vuelta a Espana' and the Giro del Piemonte, and this season I began with some victories too. That gives me strong motivations for keeping this good shape."

"We started well on this week of Spanish cycling," said Moreno after winning. "Vuelta al Pais Vasco is important for me, my teammate Joaquim Rodriguez and for the whole team, it's a good competition for our characteristics, so we want to get some good results".

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team4:54:34
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:02
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:07
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:09
6Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
7Danail A. Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural0:00:17
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:23
9David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
10Eduard Vorganof (Rus) Katusha
11Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural0:00:29
12Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:31
14Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank
15Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:34
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:35
18David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
19Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
20Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:38
21Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:39
22Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:42
24David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
25Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia0:00:49
26Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
29Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:03
30Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:05
32Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
33Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:18
34Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:32
35José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
36Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
38Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
39Nicolas J Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar
40Vasili Kiryenka (Blr) Movistar0:01:36
41Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:03
42Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
43Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia0:02:18
44Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:02:54
45Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:04
46Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
47Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
48Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
49Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
50Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:17
52Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
54Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
55Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
57Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
58Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:37
59Carlos Barbero (Spa) Orbea Continental
60David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:49
61Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
62Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
63Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
64Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural
65Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia0:07:02
66Nicolas Cadepuy (Fra) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon0:08:00
67Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia0:10:08
68Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental
69Pascual Orengo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
70Artiz Bagues (Spa) Orbea Continental
71Joni Silva (Por) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
72Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
73Xavier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea Continental
74Aritz Extebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
75José Vega Aguilar (Spa) Andalucia
76Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia
77David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
78Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental
79Roman Osuna Montes (Spa) Andalucia
80Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia
81Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
82Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
84Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia
85Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:10:37
DNFTroels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFRuben Jimenez (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
DNFOscar Santamaria (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon
DNFManuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon
DNFJon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental
DNFIllart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental
DNFOmar Fraile (Spa) Orbea Continental
DNFAitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFJuan J. Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFJon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFGorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Mountain 1 - Arradia (Cat. 2), 70.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon4
3Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia3
4Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental2
5Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 2 - Eraul (Cat. 2), 93.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural6pts
2Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia4
3Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental3
4David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon2
5Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountain 3 - Guirguillano, (Cat. 1), 123,5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural10pts
2Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental8
3José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
5Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia2
6Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team1

Mountain 4 - Lezaun, (Cat. 2), 142,2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team6pts
2Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
3Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon3
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
5Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural22pts
2Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental13
3Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia9
4Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team6
5Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team6
6José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
7David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon6
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
9Vasili Kiryenka (Blr) Movistar4
10Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia8pts
2David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon5
3José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental3
5Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2
6Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural2
7Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Special classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental9pts
2David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon5
3Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia3
4Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural1

Best Navarros classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
2Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
3Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
4Xavier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea Continental
5Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team14:44:36
2Movistar Team0:00:06
3Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:07
4Caja Rural0:00:26
5Team Saxo Bank
6Garmin - Barracuda0:01:12
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:50
8Andalucia0:03:16
9Ag2R La Mondiale0:05:13
10Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon0:16:49
11Orbea Continental0:20:08

 

