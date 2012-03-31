Image 1 of 14 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) wins the GP Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 2 of 14 Daniel Moreno (Katusha Team) wins the stage (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 14 Miguel Indurain opens his namesake race (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 4 of 14 Former winner David De La Fuente and Igor Anton (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 5 of 14 Former riders Arrieta and Txente Garcia Acosta (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 6 of 14 The breakaway (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 7 of 14 The peloton (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 8 of 14 Eduard Vorganof (Katusha), Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 9 of 14 Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin - Barracuda) and Chris Anker Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 10 of 14 )2010 winner Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 11 of 14 Mikel Landa Meana (Euskaltel - Euskadi) takes second (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 12 of 14 Angel Madrazo Ruiz leads Movistar Teammate Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 13 of 14 Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes fifth (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 14 of 14 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Team Saxo Bank) takes sixth (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) won the GP Miguel Indurain after a surge on the final uphill. The rider from Madrid took his second win of 2012. He'd previously won the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia. Mikel Landa (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was two seconds back in second place while Angel Madrazo (Movistar) was third at 7 seconds.

The race was characterized by a four-man breakaway including only Spanish riders: Julien Sanchez Pimienta (Caja Rural), Haritz Urrutia (Orbea), Jose Luis Cano (Andalucia) and David Belda Garcia (Burgos-BH). The breakaway got as much as eight minutes over the chase group before being caught with 40km to go.

From that point on, several riders attacked. In the final major attack, with 3km to go, 12 riders were able to get off the front with a good gap going into the last climb, El Puy, with 300m to go..

Moreno, who was not part of the dozen at the front, was the only man to bridge up and then, anticipating a sprint, he surprised everyone and launched himself for the win.

"The team did a great work from the beginning to the end," said Moreno. "I think the crucial moment of this race was in Muru's uphill, when the group of 12 attacked: I couldn't stay with them, but on the following descent I did a good job, and I recovered. Then, in El Puy, I did a good attack and I won. I'm very happy, because I finished last year by winning my first stage in the Vuelta a Espana' and the Giro del Piemonte, and this season I began with some victories too. That gives me strong motivations for keeping this good shape."

"We started well on this week of Spanish cycling," said Moreno after winning. "Vuelta al Pais Vasco is important for me, my teammate Joaquim Rodriguez and for the whole team, it's a good competition for our characteristics, so we want to get some good results".

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 4:54:34 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:02 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:07 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:09 6 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:14 7 Danail A. Petrov (Bul) Caja Rural 0:00:17 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:23 9 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 10 Eduard Vorganof (Rus) Katusha 11 Hernani Broco (Por) Caja Rural 0:00:29 12 Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:31 14 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Saxo Bank 15 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:34 17 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:35 18 David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 19 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 20 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:38 21 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:39 22 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:42 24 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 25 Adrian Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia 0:00:49 26 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:03 30 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:05 32 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 33 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:18 34 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:32 35 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 38 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team 39 Nicolas J Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar 40 Vasili Kiryenka (Blr) Movistar 0:01:36 41 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:03 42 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 43 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia 0:02:18 44 Carlos Verona (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:02:54 45 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:04 46 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda 47 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 48 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 49 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:17 52 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 55 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 57 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:37 59 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Orbea Continental 60 David de la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:49 61 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural 62 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 63 Damien Branaa (Fra) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 64 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural 65 Jose Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia 0:07:02 66 Nicolas Cadepuy (Fra) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 0:08:00 67 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia 0:10:08 68 Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental 69 Pascual Orengo (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon 70 Artiz Bagues (Spa) Orbea Continental 71 Joni Silva (Por) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 72 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 73 Xavier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea Continental 74 Aritz Extebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 75 José Vega Aguilar (Spa) Andalucia 76 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia 77 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 78 Igor Merino (Spa) Orbea Continental 79 Roman Osuna Montes (Spa) Andalucia 80 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 81 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia 85 Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 0:10:37 DNF Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Ruben Jimenez (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon DNF Oscar Santamaria (Spa) Burgos BH-Castilla y Leon DNF Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon DNF Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea Continental DNF Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Orbea Continental DNF Omar Fraile (Spa) Orbea Continental DNF Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Juan J. Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Mountain 1 - Arradia (Cat. 2), 70.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 4 3 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 3 4 Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental 2 5 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 2 - Eraul (Cat. 2), 93.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 6 pts 2 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 4 3 Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental 3 4 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 2 5 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountain 3 - Guirguillano, (Cat. 1), 123,5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 10 pts 2 Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental 8 3 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 5 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 2 6 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 4 - Lezaun, (Cat. 2), 142,2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 3 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 3 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 5 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 22 pts 2 Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental 13 3 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 9 4 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 6 5 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team 6 6 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 7 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 6 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 9 Vasili Kiryenka (Blr) Movistar 4 10 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 8 pts 2 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 5 3 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental 3 5 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2 6 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 2 7 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Special classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Haritz Orbe (Spa) Orbea Continental 9 pts 2 David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - Castilla y Leon 5 3 Jose Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia 3 4 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Best Navarros classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural 4 Xavier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea Continental 5 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team