Frenchman Vinit wins in Spain

Favorite Villar tops women's field

Image 1 of 2

Anna Villar rode to a win in the women's race.

(Image credit: Team Massi)
Image 2 of 2

The start of the GP Massi at Corro d'Amunt

(Image credit: Team Massi)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Vinit (Fra)1:43:29
2Milan Spesny (Cze)0:00:11
3Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa)0:00:14
4Marc Colom (Fra)0:01:14
5Matous Ulman (Cze)0:01:54
6Kristian Hynek (Cze)0:03:16
7Anthony Grenet (Fra)0:03:37
8Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)0:03:58
9David Lozano Riba (Spa)0:04:53
10Oriol Morata Abril (Spa)0:04:54
11Francesc Freixer (Spa)0:04:57
12Josep Betalu (Spa)0:05:12
13Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)0:06:28
14Seiya Hirano (Jpn)0:06:45
15Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:07:20
16Alex Fabregas Granon (Spa)0:07:35
17Israel Nunez Baticon (Spa)0:07:55
18Xavier Bosch (Spa)0:08:08
19Joris Bagnol (Fra)0:08:15
20Jose Manuel Benito (Spa)0:08:42
21Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)0:08:50
22Cristofer Bosque (Spa)0:08:51
23Christian Collados (Spa)0:10:29
24Jakub Magnusek (Cze)
25Xavier Vinyas (Spa)0:11:04
26Jordi Carnicer (Spa)0:11:28
27Jordi Martorell (Spa)0:11:29
28Pierre Pous (Fra)0:12:00
29Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)0:12:09
30Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)0:12:35
31Frederic Balaguer (Fra)0:13:59
32Adrià Valls (Spa)0:14:06
33Antonio Torres (Spa)0:14:13
34Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:14:25
35Enric Martorell (Spa)0:14:58
36Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)0:15:17
37Ivo Suur (Est)0:15:26
38Oscar Berral (Spa)0:15:35
39Marcos Vasquez (Spa)0:16:28
40Sebastien Moya (Fra)0:16:30
41Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)0:16:33
42Albert Aubet (Spa)0:16:50
43Arnau Planas (Spa)0:17:05
44Joan Marc Perarnau Garcia (Spa)
45Kevin Miquel (Fra)0:18:52
46Jofre Prunera (Spa)0:18:53
47Diego Fernandez (Spa)0:19:38
48Vincent Thomas (Fra)0:20:38
49Albert Codinach (Spa)0:20:45
50Marc Plans Beltran (Spa)0:21:08
51David Peñaloza (Spa)0:21:30
52Cedric Bex (Fra)0:22:19
53Jordi Esclusa (Spa)0:23:23
54Jordá Cullell (Spa)0:23:31
55Albert Mendoza (Spa)0:24:04
56Albert Carreras (Spa)0:24:30
57Oriol Domenech (Spa)0:27:52
58Oscar Sabiote (Spa)0:29:48
59Ruben Trillo (Spa)0:30:34
60Eduard Figueras (Spa)0:33:39
61Bernat Costa Pérez (Spa)
62Gerard Arenos (Spa)
63José Manuel Blanco (Spa)
64Vladimir Loginov (Rus)
65Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
66Pau Bosch (Spa)
67Oriol Aguilera (Spa)
68Xavier Clopes (Spa)
69Eloi Preckler (Spa)
70Galderic Jover (Spa)
71Gerard Colomer (Spa)
72Xavier Torres (Spa)
73Ismael Rosillo (Spa)
74Santiago Jurado (Spa)
75Daniel Sanchez (Spa)
76David Caceres (Spa)
DNFJosep Puigpinos (Spa)
DNFIsaka De La Fuente Raistrick (Spa)
DNFCristian Navarro (Spa)
DNFCarlos Javier Gaspar (Spa)
DNFSergi Boix (Spa)
DNFLluis Llibert Sendros (Spa)
DNFJesus E. Hernandez (Spa)
DNFMarc Coll (Spa)
DNFHugo Vazquez (Spa)
DNFDavid Pons (Spa)
DNFAlex Marrase (Spa)
DNFMarc Soler (Spa)
DNFBoris Ivan Campos (Chi)
DNFRicardo Gutierrez (Spa)
DNFSergio Borjabad (Spa)
DNFMarc Caro (Spa)
DNFJavier Garcia (Spa)
DNFFrancesc Garcia (Spa)
DNFArnau Pericas (Spa)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Villar Argente (Spa)1:12:40
2Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:02:25
3Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)0:05:33
4Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)0:06:10
5Carina Ketonen (Fin)0:06:41
6Mercé Tusell Quevedo (Spa)0:07:03
7Maaris Meier (Est)0:07:23
8Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)0:14:11
9Valentine Segrestan (Fra)0:17:23
10Nuria Espinosa (Spa)0:20:35
11Maria Del Mar Sancho Bauza (Spa)0:23:13
12Clara Soms (Spa)0:24:37
13Meritxell Obradors (Spa)0:35:57
14Marta Viladoms (Spa)
15Ingrid Carbones (Spa)

