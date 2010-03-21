Frenchman Vinit wins in Spain
Favorite Villar tops women's field
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Vinit (Fra)
|1:43:29
|2
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|0:00:11
|3
|Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa)
|0:00:14
|4
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|0:01:14
|5
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|0:01:54
|6
|Kristian Hynek (Cze)
|0:03:16
|7
|Anthony Grenet (Fra)
|0:03:37
|8
|Joan Llordella Prat (Spa)
|0:03:58
|9
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|0:04:53
|10
|Oriol Morata Abril (Spa)
|0:04:54
|11
|Francesc Freixer (Spa)
|0:04:57
|12
|Josep Betalu (Spa)
|0:05:12
|13
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|0:06:28
|14
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn)
|0:06:45
|15
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:07:20
|16
|Alex Fabregas Granon (Spa)
|0:07:35
|17
|Israel Nunez Baticon (Spa)
|0:07:55
|18
|Xavier Bosch (Spa)
|0:08:08
|19
|Joris Bagnol (Fra)
|0:08:15
|20
|Jose Manuel Benito (Spa)
|0:08:42
|21
|Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
|0:08:50
|22
|Cristofer Bosque (Spa)
|0:08:51
|23
|Christian Collados (Spa)
|0:10:29
|24
|Jakub Magnusek (Cze)
|25
|Xavier Vinyas (Spa)
|0:11:04
|26
|Jordi Carnicer (Spa)
|0:11:28
|27
|Jordi Martorell (Spa)
|0:11:29
|28
|Pierre Pous (Fra)
|0:12:00
|29
|Borja Murillo Caballero (Spa)
|0:12:09
|30
|Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)
|0:12:35
|31
|Frederic Balaguer (Fra)
|0:13:59
|32
|Adrià Valls (Spa)
|0:14:06
|33
|Antonio Torres (Spa)
|0:14:13
|34
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:14:25
|35
|Enric Martorell (Spa)
|0:14:58
|36
|Carlos Portilla Parrilla (Spa)
|0:15:17
|37
|Ivo Suur (Est)
|0:15:26
|38
|Oscar Berral (Spa)
|0:15:35
|39
|Marcos Vasquez (Spa)
|0:16:28
|40
|Sebastien Moya (Fra)
|0:16:30
|41
|Noel Trillo Flores (Spa)
|0:16:33
|42
|Albert Aubet (Spa)
|0:16:50
|43
|Arnau Planas (Spa)
|0:17:05
|44
|Joan Marc Perarnau Garcia (Spa)
|45
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|0:18:52
|46
|Jofre Prunera (Spa)
|0:18:53
|47
|Diego Fernandez (Spa)
|0:19:38
|48
|Vincent Thomas (Fra)
|0:20:38
|49
|Albert Codinach (Spa)
|0:20:45
|50
|Marc Plans Beltran (Spa)
|0:21:08
|51
|David Peñaloza (Spa)
|0:21:30
|52
|Cedric Bex (Fra)
|0:22:19
|53
|Jordi Esclusa (Spa)
|0:23:23
|54
|Jordá Cullell (Spa)
|0:23:31
|55
|Albert Mendoza (Spa)
|0:24:04
|56
|Albert Carreras (Spa)
|0:24:30
|57
|Oriol Domenech (Spa)
|0:27:52
|58
|Oscar Sabiote (Spa)
|0:29:48
|59
|Ruben Trillo (Spa)
|0:30:34
|60
|Eduard Figueras (Spa)
|0:33:39
|61
|Bernat Costa Pérez (Spa)
|62
|Gerard Arenos (Spa)
|63
|José Manuel Blanco (Spa)
|64
|Vladimir Loginov (Rus)
|65
|Sergi Pujabet (Spa)
|66
|Pau Bosch (Spa)
|67
|Oriol Aguilera (Spa)
|68
|Xavier Clopes (Spa)
|69
|Eloi Preckler (Spa)
|70
|Galderic Jover (Spa)
|71
|Gerard Colomer (Spa)
|72
|Xavier Torres (Spa)
|73
|Ismael Rosillo (Spa)
|74
|Santiago Jurado (Spa)
|75
|Daniel Sanchez (Spa)
|76
|David Caceres (Spa)
|DNF
|Josep Puigpinos (Spa)
|DNF
|Isaka De La Fuente Raistrick (Spa)
|DNF
|Cristian Navarro (Spa)
|DNF
|Carlos Javier Gaspar (Spa)
|DNF
|Sergi Boix (Spa)
|DNF
|Lluis Llibert Sendros (Spa)
|DNF
|Jesus E. Hernandez (Spa)
|DNF
|Marc Coll (Spa)
|DNF
|Hugo Vazquez (Spa)
|DNF
|David Pons (Spa)
|DNF
|Alex Marrase (Spa)
|DNF
|Marc Soler (Spa)
|DNF
|Boris Ivan Campos (Chi)
|DNF
|Ricardo Gutierrez (Spa)
|DNF
|Sergio Borjabad (Spa)
|DNF
|Marc Caro (Spa)
|DNF
|Javier Garcia (Spa)
|DNF
|Francesc Garcia (Spa)
|DNF
|Arnau Pericas (Spa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|1:12:40
|2
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|0:02:25
|3
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
|0:05:33
|4
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|0:06:10
|5
|Carina Ketonen (Fin)
|0:06:41
|6
|Mercé Tusell Quevedo (Spa)
|0:07:03
|7
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|0:07:23
|8
|Mariana Catedra Fernando (Spa)
|0:14:11
|9
|Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
|0:17:23
|10
|Nuria Espinosa (Spa)
|0:20:35
|11
|Maria Del Mar Sancho Bauza (Spa)
|0:23:13
|12
|Clara Soms (Spa)
|0:24:37
|13
|Meritxell Obradors (Spa)
|0:35:57
|14
|Marta Viladoms (Spa)
|15
|Ingrid Carbones (Spa)
