Anna van der Breggen wins GP Ciudad de Eibar
Van Vleuten second, Longo Borghini third
World champion Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) won the Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar on Sunday.
The race came down to the well-known final climb to the Santuario de Arrate and, after several attacks by Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team), Van der Breggen counterattacked and quickly distanced both Van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) before soloing to the finish.
Van Vleuten finished second while Longo Borghini came in third.
Held as a non-UCI race in 2018 and 2019 and cancelled last year, the third edition of the race welcomed a top-quality peloton, including seven Women’s WorldTeams. In the rain, the riders had to negotiate three climbs over 119.4 kilometres, culminating in the steep Alto Usartza, cresting 2.5 km from the finish at the Santuario de Arrate.
Despite a number of attacks early on, the peloton stayed together until reaching the first climb of the race, the third-category Alto Udana, after 27 kilometres. A break of nine riders got away on the climb but was reeled in soon afterwards, and a group of 10 riders eventually got away.
Sheyla Gutiérrez (Movistar Team), Laura Tomasi (Alé BTC Ljubljana), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Arianna Fidanza (Team BikeExchange), Karol-Ann Canuel (Team SD Worx), Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo), Gladys Verhulst (Team Arkéa), Laura Asencio (Ceratizit-WNT), and Vita Heine (Massi-Tactic) built an advantage of more than three minutes on the downhill towards the second climb of the day, the third-category Alto Itziar, topping 33km from the finish.
On the climb, Katrine Aalerud (Movistar Team) made a short-lived move from the peloton, and the gap to the break gradually shrunk to just over a minute with 19km to go when an attack from the peloton by Agnieta Francke (Team Farto-BTC) initiated a chase group of five riders.
The peloton backed off for a while, but when the chase group reached the front at the 10km-to-go mark, the favourites’ teams had reduced the gap to only 15 seconds. A last attack by Copponi and Verhulst only delayed the inevitable, and all escapees were reeled in 8km from the line, just before the start of the final climb, rising at an average of 8.8 percent over 4.3 kilometres, often far exceeding ten per cent.
Aalerud set the pace early on, preparing the ground for her team leader Van Vleuten, who soon launched her attack, shooting out from the peloton with 6km to go. Only Van der Breggen and Longo Borghini could stay on Van Vleuten’s wheel; Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) tried to bridge, but soon had to give up.
However, as the three favourites could not agree to work together, a group of eight riders slowly edged its way back, leading to a group of 11 riders. But right away, another attack by Van Vleuten re-established the previous situation. On the final kilometre of the climb, another attack by Van Vleuten meant that Longo Borghini had to leave a small gap, but when Van der Breggen counterattacked, Van Vleuten herself had to let go.
Van der Breggen defended her lead on the false flat and downhill towards the finish line, winning the GP Ciudad de Eibar 15 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten and 42 seconds ahead of Longo Borghini.
1:05 minutes behind the winner, Brand won the sprint of a small group for fourth place.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|3:06:16
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:16
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|5
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|6
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|7
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:10
|11
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx
|0:01:16
|12
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|13
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women
|14
|Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|15
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|16
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:10
|17
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:02:43
|18
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:02:49
|19
|Petra Stiasny (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look
|20
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|21
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team
|25
|Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing
|0:02:57
|26
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:59
|27
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink
|0:03:02
|28
|Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:03:16
|29
|Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Debora Silvestri (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:03:28
|31
|Olha Kulynych (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:03:30
|32
|Aranza Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Chile)
|33
|Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|34
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|35
|Katie Clouse (USA) Rally Cycling
|36
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx
|0:03:55
|37
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:04
|39
|Morgane Coston (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|40
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling
|0:04:30
|41
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing
|0:04:32
|42
|Ines Cantera Carrasco (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|43
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|44
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing
|45
|Melanie Maurer (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente- Maritime Women Cycling
|0:04:37
|46
|Patricia Ortega Ruiz (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:04:39
|47
|Mercedes Carmona Ramos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|48
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx
|0:04:41
|49
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|0:04:47
|50
|Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:04:58
|51
|India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente- Maritime Women Cycling
|0:05:03
|52
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:05:04
|53
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:24
|54
|Nofar Maoz (Isr) Women Cycling Sport
|55
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink
|0:05:29
|56
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|57
|Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
|58
|Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|0:06:02
|59
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|60
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|61
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|62
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|63
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|64
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|65
|Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team
|0:06:11
|66
|Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|67
|Nathalie Eklund (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|68
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|69
|Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:06:13
|70
|Aida Nuño Palacio (Spa) Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|0:06:53
|71
|Paula Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Chile
|72
|Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|73
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:11
|74
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
|0:07:13
|76
|Amber Aernouts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|77
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx
|0:07:34
|78
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|79
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing
|81
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
|82
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|83
|Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
|84
|Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|85
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente- Maritime Women Cycling
|87
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|88
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|89
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Team Farto-BTC
|90
|Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:08:07
|91
|Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing
|0:08:08
|92
|Melissa Maia (Por) Team Farto-BTC
|0:08:11
|93
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport
|0:08:41
|94
|Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:52
|95
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:08:54
|96
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|0:09:12
|97
|Nerea Nuño Iglesias (Spa) Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|98
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|0:09:15
|99
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:09:18
|100
|Lucie Liboreau (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:09:25
|101
|Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:09:54
|102
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|103
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:09:58
|104
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:05
|105
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:10:13
|106
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|107
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:17
|108
|Paola Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Chile
|0:10:51
|109
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:54
|110
|Amaia Lartitegi Ormazabal (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|111
|Melissa Van Neck (Cze) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:11:18
|112
|Callie Swan (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:11:44
|113
|Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spa) Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|114
|Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|115
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|0:12:08
|116
|Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|0:12:11
|117
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:51
|118
|Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|119
|Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:15:46
|120
|Lotta Henttala (Fin) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:45
|DNF
|Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|DNF
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Mariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
|DNF
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
|DNF
|Minke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Varvara Fasoi (Gre) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|DNF
|Maria Tobias Espinosa (Mex) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
|DNF
|Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Irantzu Beloki Arcelus (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|DNF
|Elena Cuenca Salazar (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|DNF
|Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|DNF
|Ainhize Barrainkua Agirre (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|DNF
|Garazi Estevez Guede (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
|DNF
|Balladyne Tritsch (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|DNF
|Emma Grant (GBr) Massi Tactic Women Team
|DNF
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Heidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Holly Breck (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Alba Leonardo Sanchez (Esp) Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|DNF
|Paula Diaz Lopez (Esp) Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
|DNF
|Emma Ortiz Bonilla (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Claire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente- Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Manon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente- Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente- Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|DNF
|Diana Pedrosa (Por) Team Farto-BTC
|DNF
|Liliana Jesus (Por) Team Farto-BTC
|DNF
|Sandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
|DNF
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|DNF
|Margaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service
|DNF
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
|DNF
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|DNF
|Sara Cueto Vega (Spa) Women Cycling Sport
|DNF
|Karla Vallejos Puchi (Chi) Chile
|DNF
|Daniela Andrea Guajardo Cornejo (Chi) Chile
