Trending

Anna van der Breggen wins GP Ciudad de Eibar

By

Van Vleuten second, Longo Borghini third

Image 1 of 11

EIBAR SPAIN MAY 16 Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at arrival during the 3rd Gran Premio Ciudad De Eibar 2021 a 1172km race from Eibar to Arrate Alto Usartza 581m III Eibarko Hiria sari nagusia CiudaddeEibar21 CCEibarres on May 16 2021 in Eibar Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 11

EIBAR SPAIN MAY 16 Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at arrival during the 3rd Gran Premio Ciudad De Eibar 2021 a 1172km race from Eibar to Arrate Alto Usartza 581m III Eibarko Hiria sari nagusia CiudaddeEibar21 CCEibarres on May 16 2021 in Eibar Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Van der Breggen crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 11

EIBAR SPAIN MAY 16 Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team at arrival during the 3rd Gran Premio Ciudad De Eibar 2021 a 1172km race from Eibar to Arrate Alto Usartza 581m III Eibarko Hiria sari nagusia CiudaddeEibar21 CCEibarres on May 16 2021 in Eibar Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Van Vleuten heads for the line in second place (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 11

EIBAR SPAIN MAY 16 Laura Tomasi of Italy and Team Ale Btc Ljubljana Clara Copponi of France and Team FDJ NouvelleAquitaine Futuroscope Gladys Verhulst of France and Arkea Pro Cycling Team Trixi Worrack of Germany and Team Trek Segafredo Arianna Fidanza of Italy and Team BikeExchange Hannah Barnes of The United Kingdom and Team CanyonSRAM Racing Vita Heine of Norway and Massi Tactic Women Team in Breakaway during the 3rd Gran Premio Ciudad De Eibar 2021 a 1172km race from Eibar to Arrate Alto Usartza 581m III Eibarko Hiria sari nagusia CiudaddeEibar21 CCEibarres on May 16 2021 in Eibar Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The early break (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 11

EIBAR SPAIN MAY 16 Lauretta Hanson of Australia and Team Trek Segafredo the Peloton during the 3rd Gran Premio Ciudad De Eibar 2021 a 1172km race from Eibar to Arrate Alto Usartza 581m III Eibarko Hiria sari nagusia CiudaddeEibar21 CCEibarres on May 16 2021 in Eibar Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The peloton in the early stages (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 11

EIBAR SPAIN MAY 16 Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at arrival during the 3rd Gran Premio Ciudad De Eibar 2021 a 1172km race from Eibar to Arrate Alto Usartza 581m III Eibarko Hiria sari nagusia CiudaddeEibar21 CCEibarres on May 16 2021 in Eibar Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Celebrations for Van der Breggen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 11

EIBAR SPAIN MAY 16 Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team at arrival during the 3rd Gran Premio Ciudad De Eibar 2021 a 1172km race from Eibar to Arrate Alto Usartza 581m III Eibarko Hiria sari nagusia CiudaddeEibar21 CCEibarres on May 16 2021 in Eibar Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Van Vleuten settles for second (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 11

EIBAR SPAIN MAY 16 Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team BikeExchange at arrival during the 3rd Gran Premio Ciudad De Eibar 2021 a 1172km race from Eibar to Arrate Alto Usartza 581m III Eibarko Hiria sari nagusia CiudaddeEibar21 CCEibarres on May 16 2021 in Eibar Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Amanda Spratt at the finish (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 11

EIBAR SPAIN MAY 16 Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at podium during the 3rd Gran Premio Ciudad De Eibar 2021 a 1172km race from Eibar to Arrate Alto Usartza 581m Mask Covid safety measures Trophy III Eibarko Hiria sari nagusia CiudaddeEibar21 CCEibarres on May 16 2021 in Eibar Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Local Basque attire for the winner on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 11

EIBAR SPAIN MAY 16 Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Movistar Team Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo celebrate at podium during the 3rd Gran Premio Ciudad De Eibar 2021 a 1172km race from Eibar to Arrate Alto Usartza 581m III Eibarko Hiria sari nagusia CiudaddeEibar21 CCEibarres on May 16 2021 in Eibar Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

The final podium (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 11

EIBAR SPAIN MAY 16 Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx celebrates at podium during the 3rd Gran Premio Ciudad De Eibar 2021 a 1172km race from Eibar to Arrate Alto Usartza 581m Mask Covid safety measures Trophy III Eibarko Hiria sari nagusia CiudaddeEibar21 CCEibarres on May 16 2021 in Eibar Spain Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Van der Breggen lifts the trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Anna van der Breggen (Team SD Worx) won the Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar on Sunday. 

The race came down to the well-known final climb to the Santuario de Arrate and, after several attacks by Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team), Van der Breggen counterattacked and quickly distanced both Van Vleuten and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) before soloing to the finish.

Van Vleuten finished second while Longo Borghini came in third.

Held as a non-UCI race in 2018 and 2019 and cancelled last year, the third edition of the race welcomed a top-quality peloton, including seven Women’s WorldTeams. In the rain, the riders had to negotiate three climbs over 119.4 kilometres, culminating in the steep Alto Usartza, cresting 2.5 km from the finish at the Santuario de Arrate.

Despite a number of attacks early on, the peloton stayed together until reaching the first climb of the race, the third-category Alto Udana, after 27 kilometres. A break of nine riders got away on the climb but was reeled in soon afterwards, and a group of 10 riders eventually got away.

Sheyla Gutiérrez (Movistar Team), Laura Tomasi (Alé BTC Ljubljana), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Clara Copponi (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope), Arianna Fidanza (Team BikeExchange), Karol-Ann Canuel (Team SD Worx), Trixi Worrack (Trek-Segafredo), Gladys Verhulst (Team Arkéa), Laura Asencio (Ceratizit-WNT), and Vita Heine (Massi-Tactic) built an advantage of more than three minutes on the downhill towards the second climb of the day, the third-category Alto Itziar, topping 33km from the finish.

On the climb, Katrine Aalerud (Movistar Team) made a short-lived move from the peloton, and the gap to the break gradually shrunk to just over a minute with 19km to go when an attack from the peloton by Agnieta Francke (Team Farto-BTC) initiated a chase group of five riders.

The peloton backed off for a while, but when the chase group reached the front at the 10km-to-go mark, the favourites’ teams had reduced the gap to only 15 seconds. A last attack by Copponi and Verhulst only delayed the inevitable, and all escapees were reeled in 8km from the line, just before the start of the final climb, rising at an average of 8.8 percent over 4.3 kilometres, often far exceeding ten per cent.

Aalerud set the pace early on, preparing the ground for her team leader Van Vleuten, who soon launched her attack, shooting out from the peloton with 6km to go. Only Van der Breggen and Longo Borghini could stay on Van Vleuten’s wheel; Lucinda Brand (Trek-Segafredo) tried to bridge, but soon had to give up.

However, as the three favourites could not agree to work together, a group of eight riders slowly edged its way back, leading to a group of 11 riders. But right away, another attack by Van Vleuten re-established the previous situation. On the final kilometre of the climb, another attack by Van Vleuten meant that Longo Borghini had to leave a small gap, but when Van der Breggen counterattacked, Van Vleuten herself had to let go.

Van der Breggen defended her lead on the false flat and downhill towards the finish line, winning the GP Ciudad de Eibar 15 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten and 42 seconds ahead of Longo Borghini. 

1:05 minutes behind the winner, Brand won the sprint of a small group for fourth place.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 3:06:16
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women 0:00:16
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06
5Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
6Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Team BikeExchange
7Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
8Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
9Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:10
11Anna Shackley (GBr) Team SD Worx 0:01:16
12Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39
13Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Movistar Team Women
14Urska Zigart (Slo) Team BikeExchange
15Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
16Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:10
17Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:43
18Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:02:49
19Petra Stiasny (Swi) Cogeas Mettler Look
20Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52
21Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
22Sandra Levenez (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
23Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Vita Heine (Nor) Massi Tactic Women Team
25Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing 0:02:57
26Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:02:59
27Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) BePink 0:03:02
28Olivia Baril (Can) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:03:16
29Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
30Debora Silvestri (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:03:28
31Olha Kulynych (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:03:30
32Aranza Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Chile)
33Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
34Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
35Katie Clouse (USA) Rally Cycling
36Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Team SD Worx 0:03:55
37Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
38Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:04:04
39Morgane Coston (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
40Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Rally Cycling 0:04:30
41Caroline Baur (Swi) Instafund Racing 0:04:32
42Ines Cantera Carrasco (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
43Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
44Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Instafund Racing
45Melanie Maurer (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente- Maritime Women Cycling 0:04:37
46Patricia Ortega Ruiz (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:04:39
47Mercedes Carmona Ramos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
48Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Team SD Worx 0:04:41
49Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team 0:04:47
50Martina Moreno Monteys (Spa) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:04:58
51India Grangier (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente- Maritime Women Cycling 0:05:03
52Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:05:04
53Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:05:24
54Nofar Maoz (Isr) Women Cycling Sport
55Michaela Drummond (NZl) BePink 0:05:29
56Pauline Allin (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32
57Isabella Bertold (Can) Instafund Racing
58Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:06:02
59Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
60Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
61Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
62Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
63Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
64Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team 0:06:09
65Spela Kern (Slo) Massi Tactic Women Team 0:06:11
66Anna Baidak (Rus) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
67Nathalie Eklund (Swe) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
68Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
69Marissa Baks (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:06:13
70Aida Nuño Palacio (Spa) Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte 0:06:53
71Paula Villalon Sanchez (Chi) Chile
72Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
73Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:11
74Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
75Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport 0:07:13
76Amber Aernouts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
77Elena Cecchini (Ita) Team SD Worx 0:07:34
78Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
79Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
80Vera Looser (Nam) Instafund Racing
81Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
82Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
83Matilde Vitillo (Ita) BePink
84Giorgia Bariani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
85Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
86Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente- Maritime Women Cycling
87Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
88Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
89Agnieta Francke (Ned) Team Farto-BTC
90Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:08:07
91Rachel Langdon (GBr) Instafund Racing 0:08:08
92Melissa Maia (Por) Team Farto-BTC 0:08:11
93Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:08:41
94Gulnaz Khatuntseva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:08:52
95Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:08:54
96Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte 0:09:12
97Nerea Nuño Iglesias (Spa) Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
98Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team BikeExchange 0:09:15
99Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:09:18
100Lucie Liboreau (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:09:25
101Gaia Masetti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:09:54
102Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
103Henrietta Colborne (GBr) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:09:58
104Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:10:05
105Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:10:13
106Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
107Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:17
108Paola Muñoz Grandon (Chi) Chile 0:10:51
109Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Team BikeExchange 0:10:54
110Amaia Lartitegi Ormazabal (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
111Melissa Van Neck (Cze) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:11:18
112Callie Swan (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:11:44
113Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spa) Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
114Giorgia Vettorello (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
115Ziortza Isasi Cristobal (Spa) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa 0:12:08
116Inez Beijer (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling 0:12:11
117Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:51
118Silvia Magri (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
119Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:15:46
120Lotta Henttala (Fin) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:19:45
DNFSara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFSophie Wright (GBr) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
DNFMarta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFEugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFMariia Miliaeva (Rus) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
DNFAndrea Ramírez Fregoso (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
DNFNora Jencusová (Svk) BePink
DNFLucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
DNFOlga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look
DNFMinke Bakker (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFVarvara Fasoi (Gre) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
DNFMaria Tobias Espinosa (Mex) Eneicat-RBH Global-Martin Villa
DNFDaniek Hengeveld (Ned) GT Krush Tunap Pro Cycling
DNFIrantzu Beloki Arcelus (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
DNFElena Cuenca Salazar (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
DNFUsoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
DNFAinhize Barrainkua Agirre (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
DNFGarazi Estevez Guede (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi
DNFBalladyne Tritsch (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
DNFEmma Grant (GBr) Massi Tactic Women Team
DNFKrista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFHeidi Franz (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFHolly Breck (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFAlba Leonardo Sanchez (Esp) Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
DNFPaula Diaz Lopez (Esp) Rio Miera - Cantabria Deporte
DNFEmma Ortiz Bonilla (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFClaire Steels (GBr) Sopela Women's Team
DNFNaia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFSeverine Eraud (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente- Maritime Women Cycling
DNFManon Souyris (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente- Maritime Women Cycling
DNFNoemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente- Maritime Women Cycling
DNFEnara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
DNFDiana Pedrosa (Por) Team Farto-BTC
DNFLiliana Jesus (Por) Team Farto-BTC
DNFSandra Moral Ventosinos (Spa) Team Farto-BTC
DNFElisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFElena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
DNFMargaux Vigie (Fra) Valcar-Travel & Service
DNFAlessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
DNFTereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
DNFSara Cueto Vega (Spa) Women Cycling Sport
DNFKarla Vallejos Puchi (Chi) Chile
DNFDaniela Andrea Guajardo Cornejo (Chi) Chile

Latest on Cyclingnews