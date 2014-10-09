Image 1 of 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins Memorial Marco Pantani (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 27 The Coppa Sabatini podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 27 Congratulations for Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 27 Davide Formolo (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 27 Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 27 Heart hands for Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) winner of Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 27 Mauro Finetto (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 27 Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 27 The Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 27 Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 27 The Coppa Sabatini podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 27 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 27 Mauro Finetto, Sonny Colbrelli and Franco Pellizotti on the podium of the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) beats Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli) to win the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) seals the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins in Peccioli. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) was a resounding winner of the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 27 Peccioli greets the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 27 The Coppa Sabatini brings the curtain down on the Tuscan cycling season. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates Coppa Sabatini victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 27 Sonny Colbrelli saw off Mauro Finetto and Franco Pellizotti to win the 2014 Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 27 Sonny Colbrelli, Mauro Finetto and Franco Pellizotti celebrate on the GP Peccioli-Coppa Sabatini podium. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 27 Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 27 Davide Formolo (Cannondale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) continued his late-season run of form with victory in the GP Peccioli-Coppa Sabatini, where he saw off Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli) and Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) in the uphill sprint finish.

In spite of a flurry of attacks on the final uphill haul to the line, nobody could break the deadlock in the finale and Colbrelli duly claimed an emphatic victory in the sprint, overhauling Finetto to take the win. Pellizzoti managed to hold off the veteran Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) for third, while Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) took fifth.

The victory was Colbrelli’s third in the past month, following the Memorial Pantani and the GP Industria & Commercio di Prato. The 24-year-old was also Italy’s highest finisher (13th) at the Ponferrada world championships and raced in the Tour of Almaty in Kazakhstan last weekend.

The opening section of Thursday’s race was animated by a sizeable break featuring Davide Formolo (Cannondale), and when they were reeled in, a move comprising Giuseppe Fonzi (Neri Sottoli), Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka) and Pablo Valencia (Colombia).

With Bardiani-CSF leading the peloton, however, their lead never stretched far beyond 2:30 and one by one, the trio was picked off, with Valencia the final survivor out front. Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) was among the riders who attempting to forge clear on the finishing circuit but his move failed to gain traction, and instead the honours were decided in the final kilometre, where Colbrelli delivered his telling blow.

Results