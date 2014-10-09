Colbrelli wins Coppa Sabatini
Finetto and Pellizotti round out top three
Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) continued his late-season run of form with victory in the GP Peccioli-Coppa Sabatini, where he saw off Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli) and Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) in the uphill sprint finish.
In spite of a flurry of attacks on the final uphill haul to the line, nobody could break the deadlock in the finale and Colbrelli duly claimed an emphatic victory in the sprint, overhauling Finetto to take the win. Pellizzoti managed to hold off the veteran Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) for third, while Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) took fifth.
The victory was Colbrelli’s third in the past month, following the Memorial Pantani and the GP Industria & Commercio di Prato. The 24-year-old was also Italy’s highest finisher (13th) at the Ponferrada world championships and raced in the Tour of Almaty in Kazakhstan last weekend.
The opening section of Thursday’s race was animated by a sizeable break featuring Davide Formolo (Cannondale), and when they were reeled in, a move comprising Giuseppe Fonzi (Neri Sottoli), Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka) and Pablo Valencia (Colombia).
With Bardiani-CSF leading the peloton, however, their lead never stretched far beyond 2:30 and one by one, the trio was picked off, with Valencia the final survivor out front. Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) was among the riders who attempting to forge clear on the finishing circuit but his move failed to gain traction, and instead the honours were decided in the final kilometre, where Colbrelli delivered his telling blow.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:38:25
|2
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|0
|3
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0
|4
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0
|6
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0
|7
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0
|8
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0
|9
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0
|10
|Robinson Eduar Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0
|11
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0
|13
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0
|14
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0
|15
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:16
|17
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|26
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|27
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|28
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|29
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|32
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|33
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|34
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|36
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|38
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|39
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:49
|40
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|41
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|43
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:01
|44
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|45
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Eduardo Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|49
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|50
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:51
|53
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|54
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|58
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|59
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|60
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|61
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|64
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|65
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|66
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|71
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
|72
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|73
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|75
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Garcia Carlos Jhoan Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
|DNF
|Heiner Rodrig Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Duber Ar Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy