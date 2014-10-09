Trending

Colbrelli wins Coppa Sabatini

Finetto and Pellizotti round out top three

Image 1 of 27

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins Memorial Marco Pantani

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins Memorial Marco Pantani
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 27

The Coppa Sabatini podium

The Coppa Sabatini podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 27

Congratulations for Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF)

Congratulations for Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 27

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 27

Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia) on the attack

Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 27

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 27

Heart hands for Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) winner of Coppa Sabatini

Heart hands for Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) winner of Coppa Sabatini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 27

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 27

Mauro Finetto

Mauro Finetto
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 27

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)

Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 27

The Coppa Sabatini

The Coppa Sabatini
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 27

Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia)

Juan Pablo Valencia (Colombia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 27

The Coppa Sabatini podium

The Coppa Sabatini podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 27

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka).

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 27

Mauro Finetto, Sonny Colbrelli and Franco Pellizotti on the podium of the Coppa Sabatini.

Mauro Finetto, Sonny Colbrelli and Franco Pellizotti on the podium of the Coppa Sabatini.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 27

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) beats Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli) to win the Coppa Sabatini.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) beats Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli) to win the Coppa Sabatini.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 27

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF).

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 27

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) seals the win.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) seals the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 27

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins in Peccioli.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins in Peccioli.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 27

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) was a resounding winner of the Coppa Sabatini.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) was a resounding winner of the Coppa Sabatini.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 27

Peccioli greets the Coppa Sabatini.

Peccioli greets the Coppa Sabatini.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 27

The Coppa Sabatini brings the curtain down on the Tuscan cycling season.

The Coppa Sabatini brings the curtain down on the Tuscan cycling season.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 27

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates Coppa Sabatini victory.

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) celebrates Coppa Sabatini victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 27

Sonny Colbrelli saw off Mauro Finetto and Franco Pellizotti to win the 2014 Coppa Sabatini.

Sonny Colbrelli saw off Mauro Finetto and Franco Pellizotti to win the 2014 Coppa Sabatini.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 27

Sonny Colbrelli, Mauro Finetto and Franco Pellizotti celebrate on the GP Peccioli-Coppa Sabatini podium.

Sonny Colbrelli, Mauro Finetto and Franco Pellizotti celebrate on the GP Peccioli-Coppa Sabatini podium.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 27

Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida).

Niccolo Bonifazio (Lampre-Merida).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 27

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) continued his late-season run of form with victory in the GP Peccioli-Coppa Sabatini, where he saw off Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli) and Franco Pellizotti (Androni-Venezuela) in the uphill sprint finish.

In spite of a flurry of attacks on the final uphill haul to the line, nobody could break the deadlock in the finale and Colbrelli duly claimed an emphatic victory in the sprint, overhauling Finetto to take the win. Pellizzoti managed to hold off the veteran Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat) for third, while Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF) took fifth.

The victory was Colbrelli’s third in the past month, following the Memorial Pantani and the GP Industria & Commercio di Prato. The 24-year-old was also Italy’s highest finisher (13th) at the Ponferrada world championships and raced in the Tour of Almaty in Kazakhstan last weekend.

The opening section of Thursday’s race was animated by a sizeable break featuring Davide Formolo (Cannondale), and when they were reeled in, a move comprising Giuseppe Fonzi (Neri Sottoli), Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka) and Pablo Valencia (Colombia).

With Bardiani-CSF leading the peloton, however, their lead never stretched far beyond 2:30 and one by one, the trio was picked off, with Valencia the final survivor out front. Kristijan Durasek (Lampre-Merida) was among the riders who attempting to forge clear on the finishing circuit but his move failed to gain traction, and instead the honours were decided in the final kilometre, where Colbrelli delivered his telling blow.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:38:25
2Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli0
3Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0
4Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0
6Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0
7Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0
8Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida0
9Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0
10Robinson Eduar Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0
11Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0
13Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0
14Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0
15Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
16Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:16
17Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN - Qhubeka
19Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
22Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
26Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli
27Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
28Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli
29Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
32Ivan Balykin (Rus) Rusvelo
33Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
34Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Karol Domagalski (Pol) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
36Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
37Kirill Pozdnyakov (Rus) Rusvelo
38Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:49
40Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
41Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) Rusvelo
43Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:01
44Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
45Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Eduardo Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
47Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
48Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
49Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
50Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
52Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:51
53Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
54Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
56Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
58Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
59Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
60Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
61Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
64Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
65Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
66Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
67Yonattah Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
70Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
71Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli
72Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
73Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
75Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
76Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFGarcia Carlos Jhoan Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEdoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli
DNFHeiner Rodrig Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFFrancesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
DNFEdward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
DNFCarlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
DNFDuber Ar Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
DNFNick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFSongezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFFerekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFTimofey Kritskiy (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

Latest on Cyclingnews