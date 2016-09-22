Colbrelli wins GP Coppa Sabatini
Pasqualon and Barbero round out podium
Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) continued his run of late-season form by winning the Coppa Sabatini with a powerful sprint from a reduced peloton in Peccioli. Andrea Pasqualon (Team Roth) was beaten into second place, while Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros) took third.
The race was animated by an early two-man break featuring Davide Ballerini (Italy) and Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros) and the duo established a maximum lead of just under 14 minutes before the peloton began to peg them back, with Ag2r-La Mondiale particularly active early on.
Ballerini and Ferrari still had eight minutes in hand with 80 kilometres and they stoutly defended their advantage even as Androni-Sidermec joined the chase effort in the bunch. With three laps of the finishing circuit – just under 35 kilometres – remaining, their lead had been pared down to just 2:45, and teams including Astana and Gazprom-Rusvelo added more firepower to the pursuit behind.
The destiny of the two escapees seemed secured when their lead dropped to just 15 seconds with 15 kilometres remaining, as Marco Frapporti (Androni-Sidermec) and Iuri Filosi (Nippo-Vini Fantini) tried to bridge across.
Neither Frapporti nor Filosi could make the junction, however, and instead, Ballerini summoned up the strength to forge clear alone and prolong his adventure off the front of the peloton.
Ballerini, who is currently a stagiaire with Tinkoff and who will turn professional with Androni next year, managed to stave off the peloton deep into the final two kilometres, before finally giving best.
Dimension Data and Nippo-Vini Fantini had been prominent in pegging back Ballerini, but it was Bardiani-CSF who dictated affairs in the final kilometres, and they safely marshalled Colbrelli to the front, avoiding the crash in the main field with 1500 metres to race.
In the final sprint, Colbrelli’s superiority brooked no argument. Winner of the Coppa Agostoni last week, Colbrelli was a comfortable winner here, and he had time to sit up and enjoy his victory as he came home ahead of Pasqualon and Barbero.
Colbrelli is aiming for a berth in the Italian squad at next month’s World Championships in Qatar, and is also signing off on his time at Bardiani-CSF, as he will ride at Vincenzo Nibai’s new Bahrain Merida squad in 2017.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:51:45
|2
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|3
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Italy
|5
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|11
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|16
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|20
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|24
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|29
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|30
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|32
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|34
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Italy
|36
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|38
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|39
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|40
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|41
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|42
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|43
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|44
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:24
|46
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:36
|48
|Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|49
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|50
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:00:46
|51
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|52
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:51
|53
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|55
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|56
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:54
|57
|Umberto Orsini (Ita) Italy
|0:00:59
|58
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|59
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Italy
|60
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|0:01:13
|61
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|62
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Italy
|66
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Italy
|67
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|68
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|69
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|70
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|74
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|76
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|77
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|78
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|80
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|81
|Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|83
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|85
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|88
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|91
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|92
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:20
|95
|Xuban Perez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:07:47
|96
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|99
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|100
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|101
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|102
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
|DNF
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|DNF
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|DNF
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Andrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth
