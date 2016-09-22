Image 1 of 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 3 of 28 Andrey Amador (Movistar) leads the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 28 Diego Rosa (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 28 Jacopo Guarnieri in action for Italy at the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 6 of 28 Diego Rosa trails Astana teammate Fabio Aru at the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 7 of 28 Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 8 of 28 Sonny Colbrelli flanked by Andrea Pasqualon and Carlos Barbero on the Coppa Sabatini podium. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 9 of 28 Umberto Orsini in Italian colours at Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 10 of 28 The Coppa Sabatini peloton. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 11 of 28 Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-RGA). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 12 of 28 Sonny Colbrelli en route to victory at the 2016 Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 13 of 28 Davide Ballerini and Fabrio Ferrari on the attack at the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 14 of 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 15 of 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) after landing the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 16 of 28 Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 17 of 28 A mechanical problem for Romain Bardet. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 18 of 28 Umberto Orsini with his uncle, 1999 Paris-Roubaix winner Andrea Tafi. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 19 of 28 Mark Cavendish is preparing for the Worlds in Tuscany. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 20 of 28 Fabio Aru waits to sign on at the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 21 of 28 Jan Bakelants ahead of the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 22 of 28 Filippo Pozzato (Wilier-Triestina) in Coppa Sabatini action. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 23 of 28 Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros) on the attack with Davide Ballerini (Italy) at the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 24 of 28 Androni-Sidermec lead the chase at the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 25 of 28 Diego Rosa (Astana). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 26 of 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) claims the Coppa Sabatini. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 27 of 28 Iuri Filosi (Nippo-Vini Fantini). (Image credit: Bettini) Image 28 of 28 Sonny Colbrelli sits on the pavement after winning Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) continued his run of late-season form by winning the Coppa Sabatini with a powerful sprint from a reduced peloton in Peccioli. Andrea Pasqualon (Team Roth) was beaten into second place, while Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros) took third.

The race was animated by an early two-man break featuring Davide Ballerini (Italy) and Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros) and the duo established a maximum lead of just under 14 minutes before the peloton began to peg them back, with Ag2r-La Mondiale particularly active early on.

Ballerini and Ferrari still had eight minutes in hand with 80 kilometres and they stoutly defended their advantage even as Androni-Sidermec joined the chase effort in the bunch. With three laps of the finishing circuit – just under 35 kilometres – remaining, their lead had been pared down to just 2:45, and teams including Astana and Gazprom-Rusvelo added more firepower to the pursuit behind.

The destiny of the two escapees seemed secured when their lead dropped to just 15 seconds with 15 kilometres remaining, as Marco Frapporti (Androni-Sidermec) and Iuri Filosi (Nippo-Vini Fantini) tried to bridge across.

Neither Frapporti nor Filosi could make the junction, however, and instead, Ballerini summoned up the strength to forge clear alone and prolong his adventure off the front of the peloton.

Ballerini, who is currently a stagiaire with Tinkoff and who will turn professional with Androni next year, managed to stave off the peloton deep into the final two kilometres, before finally giving best.

Dimension Data and Nippo-Vini Fantini had been prominent in pegging back Ballerini, but it was Bardiani-CSF who dictated affairs in the final kilometres, and they safely marshalled Colbrelli to the front, avoiding the crash in the main field with 1500 metres to race.

In the final sprint, Colbrelli’s superiority brooked no argument. Winner of the Coppa Agostoni last week, Colbrelli was a comfortable winner here, and he had time to sit up and enjoy his victory as he came home ahead of Pasqualon and Barbero.

Colbrelli is aiming for a berth in the Italian squad at next month’s World Championships in Qatar, and is also signing off on his time at Bardiani-CSF, as he will ride at Vincenzo Nibai’s new Bahrain Merida squad in 2017.

