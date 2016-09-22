Trending

Colbrelli wins GP Coppa Sabatini

Pasqualon and Barbero round out podium

Image 1 of 28

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 28

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 3 of 28

Andrey Amador (Movistar) leads the peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 28

Diego Rosa (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 5 of 28

Jacopo Guarnieri in action for Italy at the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 6 of 28

Diego Rosa trails Astana teammate Fabio Aru at the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 7 of 28

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 8 of 28

Sonny Colbrelli flanked by Andrea Pasqualon and Carlos Barbero on the Coppa Sabatini podium.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 9 of 28

Umberto Orsini in Italian colours at Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 10 of 28

The Coppa Sabatini peloton.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 11 of 28

Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-RGA).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 12 of 28

Sonny Colbrelli en route to victory at the 2016 Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 13 of 28

Davide Ballerini and Fabrio Ferrari on the attack at the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 14 of 28

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) wins the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 15 of 28

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) after landing the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 16 of 28

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 17 of 28

A mechanical problem for Romain Bardet.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 18 of 28

Umberto Orsini with his uncle, 1999 Paris-Roubaix winner Andrea Tafi.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 19 of 28

Mark Cavendish is preparing for the Worlds in Tuscany.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 20 of 28

Fabio Aru waits to sign on at the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 21 of 28

Jan Bakelants ahead of the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 22 of 28

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier-Triestina) in Coppa Sabatini action.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 23 of 28

Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros) on the attack with Davide Ballerini (Italy) at the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 24 of 28

Androni-Sidermec lead the chase at the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 25 of 28

Diego Rosa (Astana).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 26 of 28

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) claims the Coppa Sabatini.

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 27 of 28

Iuri Filosi (Nippo-Vini Fantini).

(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 28 of 28

Sonny Colbrelli sits on the pavement after winning Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) continued his run of late-season form by winning the Coppa Sabatini with a powerful sprint from a reduced peloton in Peccioli. Andrea Pasqualon (Team Roth) was beaten into second place, while Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros) took third.

The race was animated by an early two-man break featuring Davide Ballerini (Italy) and Fabricio Ferrari (Caja Rural-RGA Seguros) and the duo established a maximum lead of just under 14 minutes before the peloton began to peg them back, with Ag2r-La Mondiale particularly active early on.

Ballerini and Ferrari still had eight minutes in hand with 80 kilometres and they stoutly defended their advantage even as Androni-Sidermec joined the chase effort in the bunch. With three laps of the finishing circuit – just under 35 kilometres – remaining, their lead had been pared down to just 2:45, and teams including Astana and Gazprom-Rusvelo added more firepower to the pursuit behind.

The destiny of the two escapees seemed secured when their lead dropped to just 15 seconds with 15 kilometres remaining, as Marco Frapporti (Androni-Sidermec) and Iuri Filosi (Nippo-Vini Fantini) tried to bridge across.

Neither Frapporti nor Filosi could make the junction, however, and instead, Ballerini summoned up the strength to forge clear alone and prolong his adventure off the front of the peloton.

Ballerini, who is currently a stagiaire with Tinkoff and who will turn professional with Androni next year, managed to stave off the peloton deep into the final two kilometres, before finally giving best.

Dimension Data and Nippo-Vini Fantini had been prominent in pegging back Ballerini, but it was Bardiani-CSF who dictated affairs in the final kilometres, and they safely marshalled Colbrelli to the front, avoiding the crash in the main field with 1500 metres to race.

In the final sprint, Colbrelli’s superiority brooked no argument. Winner of the Coppa Agostoni last week, Colbrelli was a comfortable winner here, and he had time to sit up and enjoy his victory as he came home ahead of Pasqualon and Barbero.

Colbrelli is aiming for a berth in the Italian squad at next month’s World Championships in Qatar, and is also signing off on his time at Bardiani-CSF, as he will ride at Vincenzo Nibai’s new Bahrain Merida squad in 2017.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:51:45
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
3Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Italy
5Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
7Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
10Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
11Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
14Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
16Andrea Fedi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
20Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
24Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
29Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
30Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
32Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
33Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
34Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Italy
36Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
38Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
39Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
40Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
41Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
42Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
43Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
44Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:00:24
46Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:36
48Pierre-Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
49Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
50Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:00:46
51Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
52Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:51
53Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
55Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
56Yonder Godoy (Ven) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:54
57Umberto Orsini (Ita) Italy0:00:59
58Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Italy
60Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data0:01:13
61Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
62Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
64Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Italy
66Marco Zamparella (Ita) Italy
67Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
68Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
69Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
70Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
72Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
74Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
76Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
77Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
78Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
79Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
80Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
81Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
82Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
83Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
84Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
85Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
87Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
88Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
91Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
92Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
93Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:20
95Xuban Perez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:07:47
96Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
97Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
98Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
99Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
100Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
101Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
102Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFRicardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMiguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFHector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNFBakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFRémy Rochas (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFCarlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
DNFAdriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFDayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
DNFAndrey Amador Bikkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
DNFSongezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFSerghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFVincenzo Albanese (Ita) Italy
DNFMaxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - VItalyl Concept
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
DNFNicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
DNFNico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
DNFColin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
DNFAndrea Vaccher (Ita) Team Roth

