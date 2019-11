Marta Bastianelli (Ale Cipollini) wins Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Internazionale Donne Elite (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Alé Cipollini ended the 2017 season in the best way possible on Sunday when Marta Bastianelli seized victory in the bunch sprint of Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli Donne, besting Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Pbm) and Letizia Paternoster (Rappresentativa Veneto) at the line.

The win was Bastianelli's fourth of the season after victories in GP Liberazione, the Emakumeen Bira stage in Iurreta and the Giro Rosa stage in Polla.

"It has been a magnificient day for the team, and I want to dedicate my victory to it," she said. "The season is over and we can go on holiday with the good mood and a victory to celebrate. Thanks to all the staff, my teammates and the team direction for this wonderful year together. We are a big family."

