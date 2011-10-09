Trending

Pozzato picks up much-needed win

All-Italian podium in Monteveglio

Time to celebrate for Filippo Pozzato as he wins the GP Beghelli.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) gets his first win of the season.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
The GP Beghelli podium (l-r): Manuel Belletti, Filippo Pozzato and Giovanni Visconti.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Filippo Pozzato has salvaged something from his 2011 season with a well-deserved win in the Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli, making a daring late-race attack to solo to victory, 19 seconds ahead of countrymen Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli).

"I'm very happy to be back to winning," said Pozzato. "I needed it in order to erase a long, bad period, in which I suffered from some serious injuries, too.

"I want to thank a lot my teammates, especially [Luca] Paolini. Thanks to his brilliant work, the followers' group slowed down its chase, so I was able to win quite easily."

The first attack of the day came after 18km from Luxembourger Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale), who amassed an advantage of 5:40 after 32km of the race. He was joined later by Leonardo Pinizzotto (Miche–Guerciotti) and Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini–Neri Sottoli) and over the next 110km another 15 chasers made their way up the road.

Bauke Mollema and Grischa Niermann (Rabobank), Maxime Monfort and Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) Pozzato and Luca Paolini (Katusha), Maurizio Gorato (Geox-TMC), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox), Francesco Di Paolo, Alessandro Donati, Claudio Corioni and Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) and Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (D'Angelo & Antenucci – Nippo) fled the peloton to form a star-studded breakaway that would eventually fight for line honours.

The instigator, Gastauer, and Pinizzotto eventually paid for their efforts and lost contact with the front group before Pozzato kicked into action on the final climb, attacking his companions in the break and holding steady to ensure he crossed the line solo for his first win this season.

Full Results

1Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team4:39:08
2Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:19
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:21
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
8Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:22
10Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
11Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:00:24
12Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
14Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
15Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
19Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
20Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
21Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg0:00:25
22Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
23Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
24Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
26Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
29Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
30Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
31Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
32Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
33Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
34Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
37Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
38Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
42Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
43Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
44Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
45Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
48Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
49Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
50Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
51Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
52Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
53Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
55Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
56Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
58Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
60Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
61Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
62Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
63Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
64Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:09
65Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
66Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
67Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
68Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
69Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
70Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
71Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
72Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:13
73Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC0:01:17
74Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
75Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
76Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
78Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
79Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
80Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone

