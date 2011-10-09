Pozzato picks up much-needed win
All-Italian podium in Monteveglio
Filippo Pozzato has salvaged something from his 2011 season with a well-deserved win in the Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli, making a daring late-race attack to solo to victory, 19 seconds ahead of countrymen Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli).
"I'm very happy to be back to winning," said Pozzato. "I needed it in order to erase a long, bad period, in which I suffered from some serious injuries, too.
"I want to thank a lot my teammates, especially [Luca] Paolini. Thanks to his brilliant work, the followers' group slowed down its chase, so I was able to win quite easily."
The first attack of the day came after 18km from Luxembourger Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale), who amassed an advantage of 5:40 after 32km of the race. He was joined later by Leonardo Pinizzotto (Miche–Guerciotti) and Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini–Neri Sottoli) and over the next 110km another 15 chasers made their way up the road.
Bauke Mollema and Grischa Niermann (Rabobank), Maxime Monfort and Oliver Zaugg (Leopard Trek) Pozzato and Luca Paolini (Katusha), Maurizio Gorato (Geox-TMC), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox), Francesco Di Paolo, Alessandro Donati, Claudio Corioni and Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) and Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (D'Angelo & Antenucci – Nippo) fled the peloton to form a star-studded breakaway that would eventually fight for line honours.
The instigator, Gastauer, and Pinizzotto eventually paid for their efforts and lost contact with the front group before Pozzato kicked into action on the final climb, attacking his companions in the break and holding steady to ensure he crossed the line solo for his first win this season.
Full Results
|1
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|4:39:08
|2
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:19
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:21
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|8
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Leopard Trek
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:22
|10
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|11
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:24
|12
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|14
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|16
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|17
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|19
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|20
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|21
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:25
|22
|Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|23
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|26
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|28
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling
|29
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|31
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|34
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|37
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|38
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|43
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|44
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|45
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Alexander Zdanov (Rus) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|49
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|50
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|51
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|52
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling
|55
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|56
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|58
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|60
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|61
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|62
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|63
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|64
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:09
|65
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|66
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|67
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|68
|Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
|69
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|70
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|71
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:13
|73
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:01:17
|74
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|76
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|78
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|79
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|80
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
