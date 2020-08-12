Live coverage
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1 - Live coverage
Roglic and Bernal go head-to-head before the Tour de France
Honestly, unless you're a big snooker fan, and you really, really shouldn't be, you should stick with us for the next few hours.
🚩 Le peloton quitte @ClermontFd en direction du départ réel. 🚴🏻♂️🚩 The peloton leaves Clermont-Ferrand and rides toward the start proper. 🚴🏻♂️#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/2SOCwatCQeAugust 12, 2020
We've just caught a glimpse of Richie Porte near the front of the bunch. He's here for stages and the GC, and as he said last night would love to win or the Col de Porte - where we finish on stage 2. He's in okay form and has a good record in the race with two second places overall and a stage win. Here's our Porte news from this morning.
About five minutes ago the riders rolled through the neutralized zone. It's an incredible start list - and easily the best we've seen in years. It's amazing what happens when you don't have two major WorldTour stage races overlapping. Here's the start list.
Back to the race here and we have seven categorised climbs on the menu, with an uphill finish that should suit the likes of Pogcar, Bernal, Roglic, and of course Alaphilippe, who has found form in the last couple of weeks. We're about 10 mins from the race start and we can expect attacks from the gun.
You have to admit that the Israel line up for next year is starting to really come together nicely. In the last week they've signed Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto-Soudal), and Patrick Bevin (CCC). Now they've nabbed Woods.
Some quick and breaking news and Michael Woods has signed for Israel Start-Up nation. He apparently signed a long term deal at EF last year but now he's off to join Chris Froome in 2021. That's a massive signing. Or as the Sun would say, MASSIVE. Here's the story.
Looking at the profile of today's stage, it's one for the climbers, but every stage in this year's race is either an up-hill finish or an all-out mountain summit. There's nothing for the sprinters or the time trialists over the next five days.
Good morning and welcome to our live race coverage from stage 1 of the Criterium du Dauphine. The sun is out, the riders are finished with their sign on and we should have the official start in about 20 minutes from now.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Michael Woods signs for Israel Start-Up NationCanadian to lead the line in Classics and be Froome's 'right-hand man' in Grand Tours
-
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1 - Live coverageRoglic and Bernal go head-to-head before the Tour de France
-
Richie Porte: It would cool to do something on the Col de PorteAustralian climber highlights Tour de France field at Criterium du Dauphine
-
Where next for Annemiek van Vleuten?World champion on the market and in high demand
-
Romain Bardet: I'm joining Sunweb because I wanted to have a new experience abroadFrenchman 'neither worried nor confident' ahead of Critérium du Dauphiné
-
DT Swiss rethinks aero with new ARC wheelsetDT Swiss' new ARC wheelset range has redesigned rims, spokes and hubs that claim to make their aero wheels faster
-
UCI confirm cancellation of men's and women's WorldTour events in China'We look forward to the staging of the events in 2021' says cycling's world governing body
-
Coronavirus: Cycling Australia to 'monitor situation' regarding World ChampionshipsNo Australian under-23 or junior riders for 2020 Worlds, while elite athletes will need to have been based in Europe for at least two weeks before start of competition
-
Prudhomme's message to spectators: Wear a mask at the Tour de FranceTour boss urges collaboration while Critérium du Dauphiné acts as dress rehearsal for Grande Boucle
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.