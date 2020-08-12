Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1 - Live coverage

Refresh

Honestly, unless you're a big snooker fan, and you really, really shouldn't be, you should stick with us for the next few hours. 🚩 Le peloton quitte @ClermontFd en direction du départ réel. 🚴🏻‍♂️🚩 The peloton leaves Clermont-Ferrand and rides toward the start proper. 🚴🏻‍♂️#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/2SOCwatCQeAugust 12, 2020

We've just caught a glimpse of Richie Porte near the front of the bunch. He's here for stages and the GC, and as he said last night would love to win or the Col de Porte - where we finish on stage 2. He's in okay form and has a good record in the race with two second places overall and a stage win. Here's our Porte news from this morning.

About five minutes ago the riders rolled through the neutralized zone. It's an incredible start list - and easily the best we've seen in years. It's amazing what happens when you don't have two major WorldTour stage races overlapping. Here's the start list.

Back to the race here and we have seven categorised climbs on the menu, with an uphill finish that should suit the likes of Pogcar, Bernal, Roglic, and of course Alaphilippe, who has found form in the last couple of weeks. We're about 10 mins from the race start and we can expect attacks from the gun.

You have to admit that the Israel line up for next year is starting to really come together nicely. In the last week they've signed Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto-Soudal), and Patrick Bevin (CCC). Now they've nabbed Woods.

Some quick and breaking news and Michael Woods has signed for Israel Start-Up nation. He apparently signed a long term deal at EF last year but now he's off to join Chris Froome in 2021. That's a massive signing. Or as the Sun would say, MASSIVE. Here's the story.

Looking at the profile of today's stage, it's one for the climbers, but every stage in this year's race is either an up-hill finish or an all-out mountain summit. There's nothing for the sprinters or the time trialists over the next five days. (Image credit: ASO)