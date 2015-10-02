Jan Bakelants wins Gran Piemonte
Late attack seals wins for Belgian
Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) took his first victory of the season on Friday in the Gran Piemonte as he pulled off a late coup to deprive the sprinters.
The final remnants of the day's breakaway, out since the early kilometres, were caught with 7km to go and while most teams started to think about the sprint, Bakelants caught them off guard. On the gentle descent to the line the 29-year-old managed to open up a gap and hold it, with Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) taking second and third from the bunch.
The Gran Piemonte was back on the calendar after a two-year absence, celebrating its 99th edition and returning to the so-called trittico di autunno, in which it is bookended by yesterday's Milano-Torino and Sunday's Il Lombardia.
The race is less hilly than the other late-season Italian one-day races and was always likely to be a less selective affair, even if a number of riders did climb off their bikes in the cold and wet conditions.
The peloton did split in two on the first of two proper climbs – the Alice Superiore with 70km to go – but was back together by the second – the Prascorsano with 40km to go. By that point the breakaway, which never built a substantial lead of more than 2:30, was being inexorably reeled in. Despite some late flurries of defiance it came back together late on, whereupon Bakelants struck out for glory.
How it unfolded
The break of the day was formed early on and comprised: Roman Campistrous (AG2R), Serghei Tvetcov (Androni-Sidermec), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Gianluca Brambilla, Michal Golas (Etixx-Quick Step), Lawrance Warbasse (IAM), Chun Kai Feng (Lampre-Merida), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin), Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky), Fabio Felline and Marco Coledan (Trek Factory).
They were never given free rein by the bunch and their lead fluctutated either side of the two-minute mark for much of the race. Back in the bunch Movistar were setting a fierce pace on the run-up to the Alice Superiore climb and once on the climb they split the bunch.
Over the top of the climb the break split, leaving Campistrous, Tvetcov, Brambilla, Warbasse, Geoghegan Hart, and Felline, with Marangoni, Golas, Roosen and Benedetti getting back on on the descent.
The peloton regrouped with 50km to go and under Movistar's pacemaking the gap to the leaders fell to below a minute on the Prascorsano climb. When Golas crashed with 30km to go there was disruption in the break and many fell away.
Felline, Roosen and Brambilla refused to give up and did a good job of holding off the Lampre-Merida-led bunch all the way to 7km. That's where the catch was made but barely a kilometre later Bakelants was up the road and wouldn't be seen again.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:17:53
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|10
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|12
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:09
|14
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|16
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|21
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|22
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|25
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|30
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|31
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:18
|32
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:21
|33
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:22
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:33
|35
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:34
|36
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|39
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|40
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:12
|41
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|42
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:35
|43
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:37
|44
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|49
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|50
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|52
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:03:42
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:44
|57
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:39
|58
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|59
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:04
|60
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|61
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|62
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|63
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|64
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
|66
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|69
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|70
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Michal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|George Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Nicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|DNF
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
