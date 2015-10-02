Trending

Jan Bakelants wins Gran Piemonte

Late attack seals wins for Belgian

Image 1 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 67

ZAKARIN Zakarin

ZAKARIN Zakarin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 67

Piemonte Runner-up Matteo Trentin

Piemonte Runner-up Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 67

the 2015 Gran Piemonte podium

the 2015 Gran Piemonte podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) takes in his Piemonte win.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) takes in his Piemonte win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 67

Maxime Bouet

Maxime Bouet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 67

Charles Planet

Charles Planet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 67

Oscar Gatto

Oscar Gatto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 67

Jan Bakelants and Matteo Trentin

Jan Bakelants and Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 67

Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 67

Andrea Peron

Andrea Peron
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 67

Joonas Henttala

Joonas Henttala
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 67

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 67

Matteo Trentin at the start

Matteo Trentin at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 67

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 67

Jacopo Guarnieri

Jacopo Guarnieri
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 67

Eduard Grosu (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Eduard Grosu (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 24 of 67

Tinkoff-Saxo

Tinkoff-Saxo
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 25 of 67

Paul Voss (Bora - Argon 18)

Paul Voss (Bora - Argon 18)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 26 of 67

Matteo Trentin (Etixx - Quick Step)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 27 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 28 of 67

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 29 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) looks back as he wins Gran Piemonte.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) looks back as he wins Gran Piemonte.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 30 of 67

Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia)

Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 31 of 67

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)

Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 32 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 33 of 67

Marcel Aregger (IAM Cycling)

Marcel Aregger (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 34 of 67

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 35 of 67

Bram Tankink (Lotto NL - Jumbo)

Bram Tankink (Lotto NL - Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 36 of 67

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 37 of 67

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Argon 18)

Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Argon 18)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 38 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Gran Piemonte podium.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Gran Piemonte podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 39 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) after winning Gran Piemonte

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) after winning Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 40 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) gives the thumbs up.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) gives the thumbs up.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 41 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) is congratulated after his Gran Piemonte win

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) is congratulated after his Gran Piemonte win
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 42 of 67

Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida)

Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 43 of 67

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 44 of 67

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 45 of 67

Matteo Trentin, Jan Bakelants and Sonny Colbrelli

Matteo Trentin, Jan Bakelants and Sonny Colbrelli
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 46 of 67

Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 47 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 48 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 49 of 67

Matteo Trentin, Jan Bakelants and Sonny Colbrelli

Matteo Trentin, Jan Bakelants and Sonny Colbrelli
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 50 of 67

Sonny Colbrelli crosses the line for third

Sonny Colbrelli crosses the line for third
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 67

Matteo Trentin crosses the line for second

Matteo Trentin crosses the line for second
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 67

Bakelants clenches his fist in celebration

Bakelants clenches his fist in celebration
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 67

Bakelants celebrates his victory

Bakelants celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 67

Bakelants celebrates his victory

Bakelants celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 55 of 67

Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 56 of 67

Sonny Colbrelli

Sonny Colbrelli
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 57 of 67

Jan Bakelants

Jan Bakelants
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 58 of 67

Sonny Colbrelli

Sonny Colbrelli
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 59 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 60 of 67

Matteo Trentin crosses the line for second.

Matteo Trentin crosses the line for second.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 61 of 67

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 62 of 67

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 63 of 67

Lampre-Merida

Lampre-Merida
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 64 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 65 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 66 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) after winning Gran Piemonte.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) after winning Gran Piemonte.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 67 of 67

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Gran Piemonte podium.

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Gran Piemonte podium.
(Image credit: Bettini)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) took his first victory of the season on Friday in the Gran Piemonte as he pulled off a late coup to deprive the sprinters.

The final remnants of the day's breakaway, out since the early kilometres, were caught with 7km to go and while most teams started to think about the sprint, Bakelants caught them off guard. On the gentle descent to the line the 29-year-old managed to open up a gap and hold it, with Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) taking second and third from the bunch.

The Gran Piemonte was back on the calendar after a two-year absence, celebrating its 99th edition and returning to the so-called trittico di autunno, in which it is bookended by yesterday's Milano-Torino and Sunday's Il Lombardia.

The race is less hilly than the other late-season Italian one-day races and was always likely to be a less selective affair, even if a number of riders did climb off their bikes in the cold and wet conditions.

The peloton did split in two on the first of two proper climbs – the Alice Superiore with 70km to go – but was back together by the second – the Prascorsano with 40km to go. By that point the breakaway, which never built a substantial lead of more than 2:30, was being inexorably reeled in. Despite some late flurries of defiance it came back together late on, whereupon Bakelants struck out for glory.

How it unfolded

The break of the day was formed early on and comprised: Roman Campistrous (AG2R), Serghei Tvetcov (Androni-Sidermec), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Gianluca Brambilla, Michal Golas (Etixx-Quick Step), Lawrance Warbasse (IAM), Chun Kai Feng (Lampre-Merida), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin), Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky), Fabio Felline and Marco Coledan (Trek Factory).

They were never given free rein by the bunch and their lead fluctutated either side of the two-minute mark for much of the race. Back in the bunch Movistar were setting a fierce pace on the run-up to the Alice Superiore climb and once on the climb they split the bunch.

Over the top of the climb the break split, leaving Campistrous, Tvetcov, Brambilla, Warbasse, Geoghegan Hart, and Felline, with Marangoni, Golas, Roosen and Benedetti getting back on on the descent.

The peloton regrouped with 50km to go and under Movistar's pacemaking the gap to the leaders fell to below a minute on the Prascorsano climb. When Golas crashed with 30km to go there was disruption in the break and many fell away.

Felline, Roosen and Brambilla refused to give up and did a good job of holding off the Lampre-Merida-led bunch all the way to 7km. That's where the catch was made but barely a kilometre later Bakelants was up the road and wouldn't be seen again.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale4:17:53
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
9Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
12Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
13Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:09
14Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
15Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
16Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
17Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
18Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
20Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
21Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
22Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
23Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
25Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
27Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:16
30Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
31Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:18
32Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:21
33Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:22
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:33
35Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:00:34
36Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
37Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
38Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
39Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
40Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:01:12
41Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
42Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:35
43Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:37
44Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
45Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
46Romain Campistrous (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
48Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
49Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
50Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
52Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
54Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
55Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:03:42
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:44
57Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:39
58Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:04
60Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
61Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
62Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
64Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Lampre-Merida
66Szymon Rekita (Pol) Trek Factory Racing
67Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
68Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
69Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
70Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
71José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
72Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMichele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNFMiguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
DNFDiego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFFrancesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFStefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFEmanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFPatrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
DNFCristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
DNFSebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
DNFCarlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
DNFMichal Golas (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFClement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFJonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFPirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFSébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFLawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
DNFGang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
DNFGiovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJavier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMarc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFDaniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFSongezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFLouis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFDidier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFCristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFJoseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFAlberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFAngel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFWilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFGeorge Bennett (NZl) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFNicolas Lefrancois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFVasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
DNFIan Boswell (USA) Team Sky
DNFTao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
DNFLeopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
DNFFelix Grossschartner (Aut) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFRobert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFPawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFChris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFBauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFYaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews