Image 1 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 67 ZAKARIN Zakarin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 67 Piemonte Runner-up Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 67 the 2015 Gran Piemonte podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) takes in his Piemonte win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 67 Maxime Bouet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 67 Charles Planet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 67 Oscar Gatto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 67 Jan Bakelants and Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 67 Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 67 Andrea Peron (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 67 Joonas Henttala (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 67 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 67 Matteo Trentin at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 67 Novo Nordisk (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 67 Jacopo Guarnieri (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 67 Eduard Grosu (Nippo - Vini Fantini) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 24 of 67 Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Bettini) Image 25 of 67 Paul Voss (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 26 of 67 Matteo Trentin (Etixx - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 27 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 28 of 67 Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 29 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) looks back as he wins Gran Piemonte. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 30 of 67 Carlos Julian Quintero (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 31 of 67 Sacha Modolo (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 32 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 33 of 67 Marcel Aregger (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 34 of 67 Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 35 of 67 Bram Tankink (Lotto NL - Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 36 of 67 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 37 of 67 Cesare Benedetti (Bora - Argon 18) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 38 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Gran Piemonte podium. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 39 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) after winning Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Bettini) Image 40 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) gives the thumbs up. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 41 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) is congratulated after his Gran Piemonte win (Image credit: Bettini) Image 42 of 67 Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 43 of 67 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 44 of 67 Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 45 of 67 Matteo Trentin, Jan Bakelants and Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini) Image 46 of 67 Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Bettini) Image 47 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 48 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte (Image credit: Bettini) Image 49 of 67 Matteo Trentin, Jan Bakelants and Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini) Image 50 of 67 Sonny Colbrelli crosses the line for third (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 51 of 67 Matteo Trentin crosses the line for second (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 52 of 67 Bakelants clenches his fist in celebration (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 53 of 67 Bakelants celebrates his victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 54 of 67 Bakelants celebrates his victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 55 of 67 Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Bettini) Image 56 of 67 Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini) Image 57 of 67 Jan Bakelants (Image credit: Bettini) Image 58 of 67 Sonny Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini) Image 59 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 60 of 67 Matteo Trentin crosses the line for second. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 61 of 67 Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani - CSF) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 62 of 67 Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini) Image 63 of 67 Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Bettini) Image 64 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 65 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) wins Gran Piemonte. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 66 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) after winning Gran Piemonte. (Image credit: Bettini) Image 67 of 67 Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) on the Gran Piemonte podium. (Image credit: Bettini)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) took his first victory of the season on Friday in the Gran Piemonte as he pulled off a late coup to deprive the sprinters.

The final remnants of the day's breakaway, out since the early kilometres, were caught with 7km to go and while most teams started to think about the sprint, Bakelants caught them off guard. On the gentle descent to the line the 29-year-old managed to open up a gap and hold it, with Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani-CSF) taking second and third from the bunch.

The Gran Piemonte was back on the calendar after a two-year absence, celebrating its 99th edition and returning to the so-called trittico di autunno, in which it is bookended by yesterday's Milano-Torino and Sunday's Il Lombardia.

The race is less hilly than the other late-season Italian one-day races and was always likely to be a less selective affair, even if a number of riders did climb off their bikes in the cold and wet conditions.

The peloton did split in two on the first of two proper climbs – the Alice Superiore with 70km to go – but was back together by the second – the Prascorsano with 40km to go. By that point the breakaway, which never built a substantial lead of more than 2:30, was being inexorably reeled in. Despite some late flurries of defiance it came back together late on, whereupon Bakelants struck out for glory.

How it unfolded

The break of the day was formed early on and comprised: Roman Campistrous (AG2R), Serghei Tvetcov (Androni-Sidermec), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Gianluca Brambilla, Michal Golas (Etixx-Quick Step), Lawrance Warbasse (IAM), Chun Kai Feng (Lampre-Merida), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Alan Marangoni (Cannondale-Garmin), Timo Roosen (LottoNL-Jumbo), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky), Fabio Felline and Marco Coledan (Trek Factory).

They were never given free rein by the bunch and their lead fluctutated either side of the two-minute mark for much of the race. Back in the bunch Movistar were setting a fierce pace on the run-up to the Alice Superiore climb and once on the climb they split the bunch.

Over the top of the climb the break split, leaving Campistrous, Tvetcov, Brambilla, Warbasse, Geoghegan Hart, and Felline, with Marangoni, Golas, Roosen and Benedetti getting back on on the descent.

The peloton regrouped with 50km to go and under Movistar's pacemaking the gap to the leaders fell to below a minute on the Prascorsano climb. When Golas crashed with 30km to go there was disruption in the break and many fell away.

Felline, Roosen and Brambilla refused to give up and did a good job of holding off the Lampre-Merida-led bunch all the way to 7km. That's where the catch was made but barely a kilometre later Bakelants was up the road and wouldn't be seen again.

Results