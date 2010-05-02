Image 1 of 5 Annemie Van Vleuten (2nd, Nederland Bloeit), Marianne Vos (1st, Nederland-Bloeit) and Nicole Cooke (3rd, Great Britain) (Image credit: Anton Vos) Image 2 of 5 It was a dominant all-round performance by Nederland Bloeit this week (Image credit: Anton Vos) Image 3 of 5 The peloton lines-up at the start (Image credit: Anton Vos) Image 4 of 5 Annemie Van Vleuten and Marianne Vos (both Nederland-Bloeit) celebrate their 1-2 (Image credit: Anton Vos) Image 5 of 5 The final podium in the Czech Republic (Image credit: Anton Vos)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sealed her overall victory in the 2010 Gracia-Orlova with a stage win that bore remarkable resemblance to stage two of the race. Crossing the line hand-in-hand with teammate Annemie Van Vleuten, the duo reversed the outcome of stage two for Vos to claim her third stage of the five-day event.

Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) finished third, six seconds behind Vos and Van Vleuten. Cooke was able to console herself with the knowledge that her performance on the final stage had lifted her into a similar position on the final overall podium.

The final general classification result matched that of the final stage. Vos finished the event 18 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten, with Cooke a distant third, 13:41 behind. Tatiana Antoshina (Russia) slipped to fourth after losing eight seconds to Cooke on the final stage.

Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:32:47 2 Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:06 4 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia 0:00:14 5 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets 0:07:54 6 Jannie Stenerhag (Swe) Sweden 0:08:54 7 Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia 8 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió 9 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets 10 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria 11 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 12 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus 13 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium 14 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 15 Martina Zwick (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac 16 Beate Zanner (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac 17 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 18 Jana Kyptová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 19 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Belgium 20 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 21 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 22 Ally Stacher (USA) United States of America 23 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia 24 Martina Thomasson (Swe) Sweden 25 Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine 26 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria 27 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec products UCK 28 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden 29 Verena Absalyamova (Rus) Russia 30 Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia 31 Jarmila Machacová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 32 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Belgium 33 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK 34 Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany 35 Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió 36 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 37 Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain 38 Katarína Uhlariková (Svk) Experiment 23 39 Denis Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 40 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 41 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK 42 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec products UCK 43 Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets 44 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) United States of America 45 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia 46 Maria Petersen (Den) Hitec products UCK 47 Anna Nahrina (Ukr) Ukraine 48 Natalia Fraczek (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió 49 Gabriela Slámová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 50 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 51 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 0:10:10 52 Nina Köhn (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac 53 Hannah Verhaeghe (Bel) Belgium 0:10:14 54 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2:43:03 55 Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine 2:47:26 56 Katarína Hranaiova (Cze) Experiment 23 2:47:31 OTL .. Hannah Mayho (GBr) Great Britain 2:58:58 DNF Yelizavet Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine DNF Valerya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine DNF Jessica Prinner (USA) United States of America DNF Ryan Kendall (USA) United States of America DNF Elena Novikova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets DNF Maria Kazachenko (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets DNF Theres Klein (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac DNF Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany DNF Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Germany DNF Paulina Guz (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió DNF Madelene Olsson (Swe) Sweden

Points 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 25 pts 2 Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 3 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 16 4 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia 14 5 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets 12 6 Jannie Stenerhag (Swe) Sweden 10 7 Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia 9 8 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió 8 9 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets 7 10 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria 6 11 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 5 12 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus 4 13 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium 3 14 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 2 15 Martina Zwick (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac 1

Teams 1 Nederland Bloeit 7:47:15 2 Great Britain National 7:56:15 3 Russian National 7:56:23 4 Fenixs-Petrogradets 8:04:03 5 Swedish National 8:05:03 6 Belgian National 7 USA National 8 German National 9 Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzoni 10 MIX ASC Dukla Praha 11 Hitec products UCK 12 MIX HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sa 8:06:19 13 Ukraian National

Orlová - 33km 1 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 3 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 2 3 Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Orlová - 67km 1 Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 pts 2 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 2 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1

Final General Classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 11:11:44 2 Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:18 3 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 0:13:41 4 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia 0:13:54 5 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets 0:21:52 6 Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine 0:23:58 7 Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia 0:25:52 8 Jannie Stenerhag (Swe) Sweden 0:26:04 9 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK 0:26:09 10 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 0:26:28 11 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium 0:26:56 12 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden 0:27:04 13 Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:27:13 14 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets 0:27:25 15 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió 0:27:30 16 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 0:27:36 17 Maria Petersen (Den) Hitec products UCK 0:27:45 18 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec products UCK 0:27:48 19 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 0:28:09 20 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus 0:28:24 21 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia 0:28:27 22 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:28:53 23 Martina Zwick (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac 0:29:00 24 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) United States of America 0:29:02 25 Martina Thomasson (Swe) Sweden 0:29:03 26 Beate Zanner (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac 0:29:37 27 Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia 0:29:53 28 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria 0:30:13 29 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Belgium 0:30:29 30 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia 0:30:51 31 Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets 0:30:52 32 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK 0:31:09 33 Ally Stacher (USA) United States of America 0:31:11 34 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 0:31:21 35 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 0:36:50 36 Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine 0:36:58 37 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 0:37:35 38 Jarmila Machacová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:38:28 39 Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany 0:38:40 40 Verena Absalyamova (Rus) Russia 0:38:51 41 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium 0:39:01 42 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:39:04 43 Denis Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany 0:39:46 44 Katarína Uhlariková (Svk) Experiment 23 0:39:54 45 Anna Nahrina (Ukr) Ukraine 0:40:26 46 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria 0:41:22 47 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec products UCK 0:41:47 48 Natalia Fraczek (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió 0:44:41 49 Gabriela Slámová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:45:17 50 Katarína Hranaiova (Cze) Experiment 23 0:45:45 51 Nina Köhn (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac 0:46:06 52 Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió 0:48:08 53 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Belgium 0:49:44 54 Jana Kyptová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:49:58 55 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:51:43 56 Hannah Verhaeghe (Bel) Belgium 1:04:56

Points Classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 103 pts 2 Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 75 3 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 72 4 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia 36 5 Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia 35 6 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets 33 7 Jannie Stenerhag (Swe) Sweden 32 8 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets 29 9 Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine 19 10 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 16 11 Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió 14 12 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus 14 13 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria 14 14 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 14 15 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden 12 16 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America 12 17 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 12 18 Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain 10 19 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK 9 20 Martina Zwick (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac 8 21 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec products UCK 7 22 Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain 6 23 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium 6 24 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia 5 25 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 4 26 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 4 27 Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain 3 28 Ally Stacher (USA) United States of America 1

Mountains Classification 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 35 pts 2 Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 26 3 Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine 23 4 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 17 5 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 14 6 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia 8 7 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK 6 8 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia 4 9 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 4 10 Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain 3 11 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium 2 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 27 pts 2 Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 22 3 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain 14 4 Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine 14 5 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 14 6 Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia 8 7 Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain 5 8 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia 3 9 Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia 3 10 Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK 3 11 Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain 3 12 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets 3 13 Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia 3 14 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium 2 15 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden 2 16 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Belgium 1