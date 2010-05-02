Trending

Vos seals overall with third stage win

Vos and Van Vleuten trade places as they cross the line together again

Annemie Van Vleuten (2nd, Nederland Bloeit), Marianne Vos (1st, Nederland-Bloeit) and Nicole Cooke (3rd, Great Britain)

(Image credit: Anton Vos)
It was a dominant all-round performance by Nederland Bloeit this week

(Image credit: Anton Vos)
The peloton lines-up at the start

(Image credit: Anton Vos)
Annemie Van Vleuten and Marianne Vos (both Nederland-Bloeit) celebrate their 1-2

(Image credit: Anton Vos)
The final podium in the Czech Republic

(Image credit: Anton Vos)

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sealed her overall victory in the 2010 Gracia-Orlova with a stage win that bore remarkable resemblance to stage two of the race. Crossing the line hand-in-hand with teammate Annemie Van Vleuten, the duo reversed the outcome of stage two for Vos to claim her third stage of the five-day event.

Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) finished third, six seconds behind Vos and Van Vleuten. Cooke was able to console herself with the knowledge that her performance on the final stage had lifted her into a similar position on the final overall podium.

The final general classification result matched that of the final stage. Vos finished the event 18 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten, with Cooke a distant third, 13:41 behind. Tatiana Antoshina (Russia) slipped to fourth after losing eight seconds to Cooke on the final stage.

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:32:47
2Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
3Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain0:00:06
4Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia0:00:14
5Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets0:07:54
6Jannie Stenerhag (Swe) Sweden0:08:54
7Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia
8Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
9Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
10Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
11Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
12Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus
13Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium
14Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
15Martina Zwick (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
16Beate Zanner (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
17Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
18Jana Kyptová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
19Anne Arnouts (Bel) Belgium
20Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
21Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
22Ally Stacher (USA) United States of America
23Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
24Martina Thomasson (Swe) Sweden
25Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine
26Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
27Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec products UCK
28Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden
29Verena Absalyamova (Rus) Russia
30Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia
31Jarmila Machacová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
32Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Belgium
33Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK
34Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
35Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
36Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
37Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain
38Katarína Uhlariková (Svk) Experiment 23
39Denis Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
40Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
41Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
42Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec products UCK
43Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
44Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) United States of America
45Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia
46Maria Petersen (Den) Hitec products UCK
47Anna Nahrina (Ukr) Ukraine
48Natalia Fraczek (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
49Gabriela Slámová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
50Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
51Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine0:10:10
52Nina Köhn (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
53Hannah Verhaeghe (Bel) Belgium0:10:14
54Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:43:03
55Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine2:47:26
56Katarína Hranaiova (Cze) Experiment 232:47:31
OTL ..Hannah Mayho (GBr) Great Britain2:58:58
DNFYelizavet Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
DNFValerya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine
DNFJessica Prinner (USA) United States of America
DNFRyan Kendall (USA) United States of America
DNFElena Novikova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
DNFMaria Kazachenko (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
DNFTheres Klein (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
DNFFranziska Merten (Ger) Germany
DNFSabrina Schweizer (Ger) Germany
DNFPaulina Guz (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
DNFMadelene Olsson (Swe) Sweden

Points
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit25pts
2Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit20
3Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain16
4Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia14
5Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets12
6Jannie Stenerhag (Swe) Sweden10
7Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia9
8Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió8
9Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets7
10Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria6
11Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany5
12Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus4
13Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium3
14Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America2
15Martina Zwick (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac1

Teams
1Nederland Bloeit7:47:15
2Great Britain National7:56:15
3Russian National7:56:23
4Fenixs-Petrogradets8:04:03
5Swedish National8:05:03
6Belgian National
7USA National
8German National
9Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzoni
10MIX ASC Dukla Praha
11Hitec products UCK
12MIX HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sa8:06:19
13Ukraian National

Orlová - 33km
1Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain3pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2
3Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Orlová - 67km
1Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3pts
2Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain2
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1

Final General Classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit11:11:44
2Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:18
3Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain0:13:41
4Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia0:13:54
5Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets0:21:52
6Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine0:23:58
7Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia0:25:52
8Jannie Stenerhag (Swe) Sweden0:26:04
9Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK0:26:09
10Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain0:26:28
11Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium0:26:56
12Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden0:27:04
13Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:27:13
14Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets0:27:25
15Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió0:27:30
16Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain0:27:36
17Maria Petersen (Den) Hitec products UCK0:27:45
18Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec products UCK0:27:48
19Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America0:28:09
20Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus0:28:24
21Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia0:28:27
22Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:28:53
23Martina Zwick (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac0:29:00
24Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) United States of America0:29:02
25Martina Thomasson (Swe) Sweden0:29:03
26Beate Zanner (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac0:29:37
27Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia0:29:53
28Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria0:30:13
29Anne Arnouts (Bel) Belgium0:30:29
30Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia0:30:51
31Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets0:30:52
32Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK0:31:09
33Ally Stacher (USA) United States of America0:31:11
34Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine0:31:21
35Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain0:36:50
36Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine0:36:58
37Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany0:37:35
38Jarmila Machacová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:38:28
39Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany0:38:40
40Verena Absalyamova (Rus) Russia0:38:51
41Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium0:39:01
42Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:39:04
43Denis Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany0:39:46
44Katarína Uhlariková (Svk) Experiment 230:39:54
45Anna Nahrina (Ukr) Ukraine0:40:26
46Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria0:41:22
47Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec products UCK0:41:47
48Natalia Fraczek (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió0:44:41
49Gabriela Slámová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:45:17
50Katarína Hranaiova (Cze) Experiment 230:45:45
51Nina Köhn (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac0:46:06
52Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió0:48:08
53Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Belgium0:49:44
54Jana Kyptová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:49:58
55Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:51:43
56Hannah Verhaeghe (Bel) Belgium1:04:56

Points Classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit103pts
2Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit75
3Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain72
4Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia36
5Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia35
6Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets33
7Jannie Stenerhag (Swe) Sweden32
8Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets29
9Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine19
10Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit16
11Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió14
12Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus14
13Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria14
14Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany14
15Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden12
16Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America12
17Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine12
18Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain10
19Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK9
20Martina Zwick (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac8
21Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec products UCK7
22Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain6
23Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium6
24Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia5
25Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain4
26Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit4
27Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain3
28Ally Stacher (USA) United States of America1

Mountains Classification
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit35pts
2Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit26
3Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine23
4Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain17
5Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine14
6Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia8
7Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK6
8Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia4
9Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain4
10Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain3
11Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium2
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit27pts
2Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit22
3Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain14
4Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine14
5Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine14
6Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia8
7Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain5
8Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia3
9Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia3
10Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK3
11Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain3
12Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets3
13Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia3
14Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium2
15Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden2
16Anne Arnouts (Bel) Belgium1

Teams Classification
1Nederland Bloeit34:05:08
2Great Britain National0:36:08
3Russian National0:38:17
4Fenixs-Petrogradets0:49:57
5Swedish National0:50:03
6Hitec products UCK0:51:40
7Ukraian National0:54:20
8USA National0:56:03
9Belgian National1:06:11
10MIX HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sa1:10:22
11German National1:24:46
12Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzoni1:28:54
13MIX ASC Dukla Praha1:43:47

 

