Vos seals overall with third stage win
Vos and Van Vleuten trade places as they cross the line together again
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) sealed her overall victory in the 2010 Gracia-Orlova with a stage win that bore remarkable resemblance to stage two of the race. Crossing the line hand-in-hand with teammate Annemie Van Vleuten, the duo reversed the outcome of stage two for Vos to claim her third stage of the five-day event.
Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) finished third, six seconds behind Vos and Van Vleuten. Cooke was able to console herself with the knowledge that her performance on the final stage had lifted her into a similar position on the final overall podium.
The final general classification result matched that of the final stage. Vos finished the event 18 seconds ahead of Van Vleuten, with Cooke a distant third, 13:41 behind. Tatiana Antoshina (Russia) slipped to fourth after losing eight seconds to Cooke on the final stage.
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:32:47
|2
|Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:06
|4
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
|0:00:14
|5
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|0:07:54
|6
|Jannie Stenerhag (Swe) Sweden
|0:08:54
|7
|Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia
|8
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
|9
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|10
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|11
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|12
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus
|13
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium
|14
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
|15
|Martina Zwick (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
|16
|Beate Zanner (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
|17
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|18
|Jana Kyptová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|19
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Belgium
|20
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|21
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|Ally Stacher (USA) United States of America
|23
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|24
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Sweden
|25
|Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine
|26
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|27
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|28
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden
|29
|Verena Absalyamova (Rus) Russia
|30
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia
|31
|Jarmila Machacová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|32
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Belgium
|33
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|34
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
|35
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
|36
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|37
|Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|38
|Katarína Uhlariková (Svk) Experiment 23
|39
|Denis Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|40
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|41
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
|42
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|43
|Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|44
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) United States of America
|45
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia
|46
|Maria Petersen (Den) Hitec products UCK
|47
|Anna Nahrina (Ukr) Ukraine
|48
|Natalia Fraczek (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
|49
|Gabriela Slámová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|50
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|51
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:10:10
|52
|Nina Köhn (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
|53
|Hannah Verhaeghe (Bel) Belgium
|0:10:14
|54
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:43:03
|55
|Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine
|2:47:26
|56
|Katarína Hranaiova (Cze) Experiment 23
|2:47:31
|OTL ..
|Hannah Mayho (GBr) Great Britain
|2:58:58
|DNF
|Yelizavet Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
|DNF
|Valerya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine
|DNF
|Jessica Prinner (USA) United States of America
|DNF
|Ryan Kendall (USA) United States of America
|DNF
|Elena Novikova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|DNF
|Maria Kazachenko (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|DNF
|Theres Klein (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
|DNF
|Franziska Merten (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Germany
|DNF
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
|DNF
|Madelene Olsson (Swe) Sweden
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|pts
|2
|Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|3
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|4
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
|14
|5
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|12
|6
|Jannie Stenerhag (Swe) Sweden
|10
|7
|Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia
|9
|8
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
|8
|9
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|7
|10
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|6
|11
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|5
|12
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus
|4
|13
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium
|3
|14
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
|2
|15
|Martina Zwick (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
|1
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|7:47:15
|2
|Great Britain National
|7:56:15
|3
|Russian National
|7:56:23
|4
|Fenixs-Petrogradets
|8:04:03
|5
|Swedish National
|8:05:03
|6
|Belgian National
|7
|USA National
|8
|German National
|9
|Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzoni
|10
|MIX ASC Dukla Praha
|11
|Hitec products UCK
|12
|MIX HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sa
|8:06:19
|13
|Ukraian National
|1
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2
|3
|Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|pts
|2
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|11:11:44
|2
|Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:18
|3
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|0:13:41
|4
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
|0:13:54
|5
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|0:21:52
|6
|Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:23:58
|7
|Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia
|0:25:52
|8
|Jannie Stenerhag (Swe) Sweden
|0:26:04
|9
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|0:26:09
|10
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|0:26:28
|11
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium
|0:26:56
|12
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden
|0:27:04
|13
|Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|0:27:13
|14
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|0:27:25
|15
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
|0:27:30
|16
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|0:27:36
|17
|Maria Petersen (Den) Hitec products UCK
|0:27:45
|18
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|0:27:48
|19
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
|0:28:09
|20
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus
|0:28:24
|21
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|0:28:27
|22
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:28:53
|23
|Martina Zwick (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
|0:29:00
|24
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) United States of America
|0:29:02
|25
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Sweden
|0:29:03
|26
|Beate Zanner (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
|0:29:37
|27
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia
|0:29:53
|28
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|0:30:13
|29
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Belgium
|0:30:29
|30
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia
|0:30:51
|31
|Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|0:30:52
|32
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec products UCK
|0:31:09
|33
|Ally Stacher (USA) United States of America
|0:31:11
|34
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:31:21
|35
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|0:36:50
|36
|Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:36:58
|37
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|0:37:35
|38
|Jarmila Machacová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:38:28
|39
|Laura Dittmann (Ger) Germany
|0:38:40
|40
|Verena Absalyamova (Rus) Russia
|0:38:51
|41
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgium
|0:39:01
|42
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:39:04
|43
|Denis Zuckermandel (Ger) Germany
|0:39:46
|44
|Katarína Uhlariková (Svk) Experiment 23
|0:39:54
|45
|Anna Nahrina (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:40:26
|46
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|0:41:22
|47
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|0:41:47
|48
|Natalia Fraczek (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
|0:44:41
|49
|Gabriela Slámová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:45:17
|50
|Katarína Hranaiova (Cze) Experiment 23
|0:45:45
|51
|Nina Köhn (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
|0:46:06
|52
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
|0:48:08
|53
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Belgium
|0:49:44
|54
|Jana Kyptová (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:49:58
|55
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:51:43
|56
|Hannah Verhaeghe (Bel) Belgium
|1:04:56
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|103
|pts
|2
|Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|75
|3
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|72
|4
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
|36
|5
|Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia
|35
|6
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|33
|7
|Jannie Stenerhag (Swe) Sweden
|32
|8
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|29
|9
|Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine
|19
|10
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|16
|11
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzonió
|14
|12
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Belarus
|14
|13
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|14
|14
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|14
|15
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden
|12
|16
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States of America
|12
|17
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|18
|Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|19
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|9
|20
|Martina Zwick (Ger) HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sac
|8
|21
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|7
|22
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Great Britain
|6
|23
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium
|6
|24
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|5
|25
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|26
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|27
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|28
|Ally Stacher (USA) United States of America
|1
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|35
|pts
|2
|Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|26
|3
|Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine
|23
|4
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|5
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|14
|6
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|8
|7
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|6
|8
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
|4
|9
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|10
|Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|11
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium
|2
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|27
|pts
|2
|Annemie Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|3
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Great Britain
|14
|4
|Ievgenia Vysotska (Ukr) Ukraine
|14
|5
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|14
|6
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|8
|7
|Laura Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|5
|8
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Russia
|3
|9
|Yulia Martisova (Rus) Russia
|3
|10
|Fröydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec products UCK
|3
|11
|Emma Trott (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|12
|Svetlana Boubnenkova (Rus) Fenixs-Petrogradets
|3
|13
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) Russia
|3
|14
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Belgium
|2
|15
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Sweden
|2
|16
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Belgium
|1
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|34:05:08
|2
|Great Britain National
|0:36:08
|3
|Russian National
|0:38:17
|4
|Fenixs-Petrogradets
|0:49:57
|5
|Swedish National
|0:50:03
|6
|Hitec products UCK
|0:51:40
|7
|Ukraian National
|0:54:20
|8
|USA National
|0:56:03
|9
|Belgian National
|1:06:11
|10
|MIX HAIBIKE-Rügen/Sa
|1:10:22
|11
|German National
|1:24:46
|12
|Ogniwo Boxmet Dzierzoni
|1:28:54
|13
|MIX ASC Dukla Praha
|1:43:47
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy