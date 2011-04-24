Neben solos to victory in GP Stad Roeselare
Johansson tops Visser in field sprint for second
HTC-Highroad's Amber Neben claimed her first ever one-day classic victory in the Stad Roeselare Classic in Belgium on Sunday. The 36-year-old attacked 20 kilometers from the line and stayed away for a lone win. Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitek Products UCK) claimed the sprint for second over HTC's Adrie Visser .
"I felt that going for it at 20 kilometers or so was the right moment," said Neben. "Adrie had just come up to my group so I felt I should take that risk and attack, knowing I had a teammate there. It was difficult but I felt good and after how hard the race had been all day, I felt that if I could get a gap I might be able to make it work.
"When I got to five kilometers and I still had 45 seconds I thought I could stick it. A lot of people say 'ten seconds for every kilometer' so I figured it was going to be close, but I still had a little bit of energy and good rhythm."
"But you don't take anything for granted and I didn't want to celebrate until I saw the finish line."
The first attack of the day came from relatively unknown riders Esra Trump (Skil Koga) and Linda Ringlever (Moving Ladies), but the pair could not hold their advantage on the unforgiving hills.
Shara Gillow (Australia) overcame a crash to launch a gutsy solo move that gained 1:30 on the peloton, but eventually she, too was pulled back.
Neben put in her move just as Gillow was being caught, and it was third time's a charm. Her breakaway stuck, and Neben became the first American winner of the GP Stad Roeselare.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) Team HTC-Highroad Women
|3:34:05
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Team Hitec Products Uck
|0:00:36
|3
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Team HTC-Highroad Women
|4
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|5
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|7
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Team Garmin - Cervélo
|8
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|9
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|10
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|11
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|12
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Hitec Products Uck
|13
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team HTC-Highroad Women
|14
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|15
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) ABUS - Nutrixxion
|16
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|17
|Joëlle Numainville (Can) Team TIBCO - To The Top
|18
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|19
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|20
|Lise Nøstvold (Nor) Team Hitec Products Uck
|21
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team HTC-Highroad Women
|22
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team HTC-Highroad Women
|23
|Amanda Spratt (Aus)
|24
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|25
|Ashleigh Moolman (Swi) Lotto Honda Team
|26
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|27
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Team Garmin - Cervélo
|28
|Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan - Kontich W.
|29
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Team Garmin - Cervélo
|30
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team HTC-Highroad Women
|31
|Shara Gillow (Aus)
|32
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|33
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|0:00:47
|34
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|35
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|36
|Irene Van De Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|37
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|0:00:49
|38
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|39
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:00:52
|40
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women
|0:07:45
|41
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil - Koga
|42
|Anna-bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS - Nutrixxion
|43
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|44
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women
|45
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus)
|46
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) ABUS - Nutrixxion
|47
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|48
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Hitec Products Uck
|49
|Pascale Schnider (Swi)
|50
|Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|51
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|52
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|53
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|54
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|55
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) Moving Ladies
|56
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|57
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|58
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|59
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl)
|60
|Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Racing
|61
|Leah Guloien (Can)
|62
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Ladies Cyclingteam Water, Land En Dijken
|63
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Team Garmin - Cervélo
|64
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus)
|65
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team Fenixs - Kuota
|66
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|67
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|68
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil - Koga
|69
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil - Koga
|70
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus)
|71
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Team Garmin - Cervélo
|72
|Irina Molicheva (Rus)
|73
|Leah Kirchmann (Can)
|74
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Garmin - Cervélo
|75
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus)
|76
|Anna Fischer (Ger) ABUS - Nutrixxion
