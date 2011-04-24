Trending

Neben solos to victory in GP Stad Roeselare

Johansson tops Visser in field sprint for second

Image 1 of 26

The organising committee Sharon Vondromme. Her family are a major part of the organisation. lined up with Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), Amber Neben & Adrie Visser (HTC-Highroad) and Roeselare ex-professional rider,

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 26

Shara Gillow (Australia) powered along the rolling part of the course

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 26

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) in the bunch chasing Gillow

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 26

There was a single, 200 metre cobbled section

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 26

There were also some brick paved streets in Roeselare, which made bumpy riding conditions

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 26

Once Gillow had been caught, Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) attacked and got away

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 26

A large group, including the sprinters, chased Neben

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 26

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) was able to stay out of sight on the many twists and turns of the local finishing circuit

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 26

The AA Drink team needed to bring Neben back to set up the sprint for 2010 winner, Kirsten Wild

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 26

The celebration began early for Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad), who fnished 36 seconds ahead of the peloton

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 26

There was plenty of time to celebrate for Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 26

Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) won a frame for her efforts on the bergs

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 26

Shara Gillow (Australia) was able to gain almost 1 minute 30 seconds maximum

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 26

The bunch chasing Gillow included all the favorites

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 26

The bunch rolls out of Roeselare for the fifth edition of the event

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 26

Esra Trump (Skil Koga) attacked early in the race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 26

Eventually, Esra Trump (Skil Koga) escaped with Linda Ringlever (Moving Ladies)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 26

Setting the tone for the day, Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) led the race up the Kemmelberg first time

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 26

World Track Champion, Laura Trott (Moving Ladies) on the Kemmelberg

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 26

The hills were frequent and unforgiving

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 26

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) attacked on the hardest climbs

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 26

Once mroe on the Kemmelberg, Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) led, with Lizzy Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) on her wheel

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 26

Always attentive, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) made sure the gap was minimal on Kemmelberg

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 26

Jessica Glasbergen (SRAM)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 26

Just after being involved in a crash, Shara Gillow (Australia) attacked and escaped

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 26

A very happy winner - Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) on the podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

HTC-Highroad's Amber Neben claimed her first ever one-day classic victory in the Stad Roeselare Classic in Belgium on Sunday. The 36-year-old attacked 20 kilometers from the line and stayed away for a lone win. Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitek Products UCK) claimed the sprint for second over HTC's Adrie Visser .

"I felt that going for it at 20 kilometers or so was the right moment," said Neben. "Adrie had just come up to my group so I felt I should take that risk and attack, knowing I had a teammate there. It was difficult but I felt good and after how hard the race had been all day, I felt that if I could get a gap I might be able to make it work.

"When I got to five kilometers and I still had 45 seconds I thought I could stick it. A lot of people say 'ten seconds for every kilometer' so I figured it was going to be close, but I still had a little bit of energy and good rhythm."

"But you don't take anything for granted and I didn't want to celebrate until I saw the finish line."

The first attack of the day came from relatively unknown riders Esra Trump (Skil Koga) and Linda Ringlever (Moving Ladies), but the pair could not hold their advantage on the unforgiving hills.

Shara Gillow (Australia) overcame a crash to launch a gutsy solo move that gained 1:30 on the peloton, but eventually she, too was pulled back.

Neben put in her move just as Gillow was being caught, and it was third time's a charm. Her breakaway stuck, and Neben became the first American winner of the GP Stad Roeselare.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA) Team HTC-Highroad Women3:34:05
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Team Hitec Products Uck0:00:36
3Adrie Visser (Ned) Team HTC-Highroad Women
4Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
5Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
6Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
7Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Team Garmin - Cervélo
8Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
10Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
11Andrea Bosman (Ned) W.V. Eemland
12Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Hitec Products Uck
13Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team HTC-Highroad Women
14Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
15Marie Lindberg (Swe) ABUS - Nutrixxion
16Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
17Joëlle Numainville (Can) Team TIBCO - To The Top
18Helen Wyman (GBr)
19Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
20Lise Nøstvold (Nor) Team Hitec Products Uck
21Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team HTC-Highroad Women
22Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team HTC-Highroad Women
23Amanda Spratt (Aus)
24Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
25Ashleigh Moolman (Swi) Lotto Honda Team
26Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
27Sharon Laws (GBr) Team Garmin - Cervélo
28Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan - Kontich W.
29Jessie Daams (Bel) Team Garmin - Cervélo
30Amanda Miller (USA) Team HTC-Highroad Women
31Shara Gillow (Aus)
32Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
33Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl0:00:47
34Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
35Linda Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
36Irene Van De Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
37Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20120:00:49
38Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
39Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:00:52
40Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women0:07:45
41Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil - Koga
42Anna-bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) ABUS - Nutrixxion
43Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
44Vera Koedooder (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women
45Yulia Iliynikh (Rus)
46Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) ABUS - Nutrixxion
47Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) W.V. Eemland
48Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Hitec Products Uck
49Pascale Schnider (Swi)
50Davina Summers (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
51Petra Dijkman (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
52Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
53Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
54Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
55Linda Ringlever (Ned) Moving Ladies
56Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
57Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
58Annelies Visser (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
59Genevieve Whitson (NZl)
60Natalie Creswick (GBr) Rapha Racing
61Leah Guloien (Can)
62Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Ladies Cyclingteam Water, Land En Dijken
63Lucy Martin (GBr) Team Garmin - Cervélo
64Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus)
65Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team Fenixs - Kuota
66Emma Silversides (GBr) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
67Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
68Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil - Koga
69Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil - Koga
70Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus)
71Iris Slappendel (Ned) Team Garmin - Cervélo
72Irina Molicheva (Rus)
73Leah Kirchmann (Can)
74Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Garmin - Cervélo
75Lauren Kitchen (Aus)
76Anna Fischer (Ger) ABUS - Nutrixxion

 

