Image 1 of 26 The organising committee Sharon Vondromme. Her family are a major part of the organisation. lined up with Emma Johansson (Hitec Products), Amber Neben & Adrie Visser (HTC-Highroad) and Roeselare ex-professional rider, (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 26 Shara Gillow (Australia) powered along the rolling part of the course (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 26 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) in the bunch chasing Gillow (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 26 There was a single, 200 metre cobbled section (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 26 There were also some brick paved streets in Roeselare, which made bumpy riding conditions (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 26 Once Gillow had been caught, Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) attacked and got away (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 26 A large group, including the sprinters, chased Neben (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 26 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) was able to stay out of sight on the many twists and turns of the local finishing circuit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 26 The AA Drink team needed to bring Neben back to set up the sprint for 2010 winner, Kirsten Wild (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 26 The celebration began early for Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad), who fnished 36 seconds ahead of the peloton (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 26 There was plenty of time to celebrate for Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 26 Grace Verbeke (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) won a frame for her efforts on the bergs (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 26 Shara Gillow (Australia) was able to gain almost 1 minute 30 seconds maximum (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 26 The bunch chasing Gillow included all the favorites (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 26 The bunch rolls out of Roeselare for the fifth edition of the event (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 26 Esra Trump (Skil Koga) attacked early in the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 26 Eventually, Esra Trump (Skil Koga) escaped with Linda Ringlever (Moving Ladies) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 26 Setting the tone for the day, Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) led the race up the Kemmelberg first time (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 26 World Track Champion, Laura Trott (Moving Ladies) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 26 The hills were frequent and unforgiving (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 26 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) attacked on the hardest climbs (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 26 Once mroe on the Kemmelberg, Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) led, with Lizzy Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) on her wheel (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 26 Always attentive, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) made sure the gap was minimal on Kemmelberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 26 Jessica Glasbergen (SRAM) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 26 Just after being involved in a crash, Shara Gillow (Australia) attacked and escaped (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 26 A very happy winner - Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

HTC-Highroad's Amber Neben claimed her first ever one-day classic victory in the Stad Roeselare Classic in Belgium on Sunday. The 36-year-old attacked 20 kilometers from the line and stayed away for a lone win. Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitek Products UCK) claimed the sprint for second over HTC's Adrie Visser .

"I felt that going for it at 20 kilometers or so was the right moment," said Neben. "Adrie had just come up to my group so I felt I should take that risk and attack, knowing I had a teammate there. It was difficult but I felt good and after how hard the race had been all day, I felt that if I could get a gap I might be able to make it work.

"When I got to five kilometers and I still had 45 seconds I thought I could stick it. A lot of people say 'ten seconds for every kilometer' so I figured it was going to be close, but I still had a little bit of energy and good rhythm."

"But you don't take anything for granted and I didn't want to celebrate until I saw the finish line."

The first attack of the day came from relatively unknown riders Esra Trump (Skil Koga) and Linda Ringlever (Moving Ladies), but the pair could not hold their advantage on the unforgiving hills.

Shara Gillow (Australia) overcame a crash to launch a gutsy solo move that gained 1:30 on the peloton, but eventually she, too was pulled back.

Neben put in her move just as Gillow was being caught, and it was third time's a charm. Her breakaway stuck, and Neben became the first American winner of the GP Stad Roeselare.

Full Results