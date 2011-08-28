Image 1 of 39 Grega Bole (Lampre - ISD) takes the win (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 2 of 39 Grega Bole (Lampre - ISD) takes the win in Plouay, France (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 3 of 39 Yoann Offredo (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 4 of 39 Plouay hosted this stop on the WorldTour (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 5 of 39 Racers in Plouay (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 6 of 39 Riders all lined up (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 7 of 39 Racers fill the streets of Plouay (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 8 of 39 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 9 of 39 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and a young supporter (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 10 of 39 The peloton passes through the finish line (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 11 of 39 The podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 12 of 39 Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 13 of 39 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 14 of 39 Team Sky does some work (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 15 of 39 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 16 of 39 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 17 of 39 Thor Hushovd (Garmin Cervelo) talks to the media (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 18 of 39 Thor Hushovd is interviewed (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 19 of 39 World Champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin Cervelo) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 20 of 39 Going through for the last lap (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 21 of 39 The Omega Pharma-Lotto team (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 22 of 39 Riders climb (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 23 of 39 Arnaud Girard (FDJ) was the top Breton (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 24 of 39 Arnold Jeannesson and Arthur Vichot (FDJ) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 25 of 39 Christophe Riblon and Sebastien Hinault (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 26 of 39 The start (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 27 of 39 Gilbert, Voeckler and Rolland in the bunch (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 28 of 39 Guillaume Levarlet (Saur - Sojasun) and Sebastien Duret (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 29 of 39 Australia's Jack Bobridge (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 30 of 39 Lampre works for Grega Bole (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 31 of 39 The peloton (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 32 of 39 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team RadioShack) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 33 of 39 Sébastien Duret (Bretagne - Schuller) leads the break (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 34 of 39 Sébastien Duret (Bretagne - Schuller) and Cyril Gautier (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 35 of 39 Marcello Pavarin (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 36 of 39 Lars Boom (Rabobank) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 37 of 39 Grega Bole (Lampre - ISD) celebrates victory (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 38 of 39 A victorious Grega Bole (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 39 of 39 Grega Bole (Lampre - ISD) rolls across the line (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Grega Bole (Lampre-ISD) sprang a surprise at the GP Ouest France-Plouay with a canny attack just over the top of the final ascent of the côte de Ty-Marrec with a little under 2km to go. Previous winners Simon Gerrans (Sky) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) came home second and third, respectively.

The Slovenian champion Bole timed his effort to perfection on the deceptive false flat over the top of the climb and he was impressive in holding off the pursuers behind in the finale. Gerrans led the initial chase in the company of Jeremie Galland (Saur-Sojasun), Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), and they were soon joined by Voeckler, who made an explosive burst under the red kite.

The Voeckler-Gerrans tandem fought grimly to peg back Bole in the finishing straight, but ultimately they were caught in the no-man’s land between the winner and the peloton behind, and had to settle for podium places, albeit in the same time as Bole.

“This is the most beautiful win of my career,” Bole said afterwards. “It’s my first win in a classic and it’s come at the end of a tough race and with a good attack. I’ve been going well since the Tour de France. In the last few races, I’ve always finished high up, and today I’ve finally succeeded in hitting the target.”

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) won the sprint for fourth place ahead of Italian talent Giacomo Nizzolo (Leopard Trek) and Rojas in front of a large and passionate crowd in Brittany.

The day’s early animators included Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervélo), who gained a lead of 11 minutes at one point in the company of Michaël Chérel (AG2R - La Mondiale), Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun), Sébastien Duret (Bretagne-Schuller), Cyril Gautier (Europcar), Italiens Marcello Pavarin (Vacansoleil), Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Michal Kwiatowski (Radioshack).

That break was gradually reeled in, and on the final laps, all eyes were on Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), as he was bidding for the win that would put him ahead of Cadel Evans at the top of the WorldTour rankings.

Although Gilbert was careful to mark a dangerous move by Gerrans in the closing stages, he was reluctant to commit to the attack, and the pair were quickly brought to heel by the peloton.

Instead, Breton fortune favoured the brave Bole, and the Slovenian’s victory was just reward for his opportunism and his strength.



Full Results