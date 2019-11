Image 1 of 7 Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) winner of the GP Ouest France-Plouay (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 7 Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) winner of the GP Ouest France-Plouay (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 7 Alexander Kristoff leads the peloton in for third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale), Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) and Alexander Kristoff on the podium in the GP Ouest France-Plouay (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 7 Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) winner of the GP Ouest France-Plouay (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 7 Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) winner of the GP Ouest France-Plouay (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) winner of the GP Ouest France-Plouay (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Oliver Naesen (IAM Cycling) foiled the sprinters to win the GP Ouest France-Plouay WorldTour race, topping breakaway companion Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac).

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) led the peloton across the line for third just seconds behind.

Naesen and Bettiol were part of a four-man escape that came together in the final 40km of the race, together with Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) and Wanty Groupe-Gobert's Guillaume Martin, but shed Gougeard before the final lap.

The trio began the last lap with only a minute on the peloton, and when Martin let go of the move it seemed the bunch sprint would be inevitable.

But Bettiol and Naesen survived the attacks from the peloton, including one from Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet, who hit out on the final climb with 4km to go.

"I still cannot believe I've won a World Tour race. This is huge," Naesen said. "Our team is stopping at the end of this year. Fortunately, I have found a home. In 2017 I will move to AG2R La Mondiale but every rider in our current team is still very motivated. We all want to finish in a beautiful way, it seems."

"It is an incredible last moment for our team. Jonas Vangenechten won a stage in the Vuelta a Espana, today I win the Bretagne Classic.

"I know I'm not slow at the finish which I've proven again today. It was my first participation in this race and immediately I've won. You can not do better in dreams."

